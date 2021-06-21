Top 25 Publications About AI You Have To Read

Hey there Noonies! Hope the afternoon is going great with lots of code and coffee. Even I was just sitting by the window enjoying rain when suddenly the sky turned dark and I wanted to switch on the light to read my book better, but the switch is on the other side of the room! So, I just said, Hey Alexa, switch on the lights, and voila! After a while I switched on my TV and there it was, Gracie, helping out the covid patients and our front line superheroes amidst the pandemic. From a light switch to a pandemic, seems like artificial intelligence is slowly winning the world. Well, if you wanna join the race, here you go with the top stories on Artificial Intelligence on Hacker Noon.

By @itrex

Back in 2018, the American Civil Liberties Union found out that Amazon’s Rekognition, face surveillance technology used by police and courting departments across the US, shows AI bias. During the test, the software incorrectly matched 28 members of Congress with the mugshots of people who have been arrested for committing a crime, and 40% of the false matches were people of color.

In this article, we’ll dot the i’s, zooming in on the concept, root causes, types, and ethical implications of AI bias, as well as list practical debiasing techniques shared by our AI consultants that worth including in your AI strategy.





By @michael-usiagwu

In today’s fast-paced world, CFOs must be open to empowering their finance team with AI-based technologies for increasing efficiency and improving the finance department's processes cost-effectively.

There are some significant benefits that CFOs can derive from applying various skills in their work routine. One such skill is the integration of AI-Based technology to work smarter and save money.



By @smith-willas

Chinese authorities are testing systems that use AI and facial recognition to detect emotional states. This is reported by the BBC with reference to an unnamed developer of this technology. Experts Boosty Labs, a company that focuses on smart contract development and blockchain app development, share their thoughts of this innovative trend’s implications. Beijing is accused by many countries of the genocide of the Uyghur population.





By @jeanhartley

Artificial Intelligence beats people at Go and Dota 2, helps diagnose diseases, and tests scientific hypotheses. According to analysts at IDC, global spending on AI in 2022 will total nearly $78 billion, more than tripling in four years.

AI seems omnipotent, but it can't handle a number of tasks. We need to be realistic about artificial intelligence and stop expecting it to solve all of humanity's problems.





By @itrex

How much does it cost to create a custom artificial intelligence system? The honest answer would be “it depends”, as the price of developing, implementing, and maintaining custom artificial intelligence systems is driven by a number of factors and can only be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. In this article, however, we’ll figure out what these factors are and provide ballpark estimates of several AI-based solutions from our portfolio. Additionally, we’ll give you several tips on how to approach your first artificial intelligence project and get the most value out of your AI investments.



By @itrex

The radiology department of an average healthcare facility is likely searching for improvements. Even before COVID-19, 45% of radiologists experienced burnout at one point in their career. They felt overwhelmed with the administrative burden and the large number of images they had to check manually, which could reach up to a hundred scans per day. Additionally, radiology practice is lacking non-invasive methods for tissue classification. Invasive procedures take time and cause stress to patients.

By @Eye on AI

Artificial intelligence feeds on data, and data is piling up from increasingly cheap sensors and surging Internet use: videos, images, text; time-series data, machine data; structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data. And while AI is currently confined to narrow problems in discreet domains, the ambition of machine-learning researchers globally is to write algorithms that can cross domains, transferring learning from one kind of data to another.



By @mariojosepalma

Artificial Intelligence (AI) chess gamers and poker players have already proven they could beat human masters. What’s to stop AI from doing the same with financial markets? What happens when AI becomes a portfolio player?

By @aasif-khan

Chatbots for businesses help them engage their website visitors and convert them into potential customers. The implementation of chatbots transforms the way businesses interact with their users. They can use a chatbot AI for sales, marketing, customer support, and automate many other business tasks.

To make the best AI chatbot for your business, you need an efficient chatbot builder with various advanced features. In this post, we have listed different chatbot builders with their features, pros, and cons. Just go through the post and find the one that best fits your business needs.



By @adrien-book

Creating a smart algorithm is not yet a given for many entrepreneurs and small businesses, who might lack the resources to launch a successful Artificial Intelligence program.



By @tanveerzafar

The institutional investment was one of the top talking points for the crypto space in 2020. It was quite understandable, with companies looking to stay positive on their balance sheets and make gains with Bitcoin.

There are pockets of the crypto space that believe the increase in institutional investment was what helped Bitcoin break its previous all-time high. It is quite understandable, considering that most institutions tend to put huge money into Bitcoin when they come in.



By @whatsai

This video is both an introduction to the recent paper Thinking Fast and Slow in AI by Francesca Rossi and her team at IBM and to Luis Lamb's most recent paper Neurosymbolic AI: the 3rd Wave of AI.



By @scalr

If you’re looking to hire someone for artificial intelligence consulting services, you need to understand these 6 AI terms before you get started to get the most out of your consultations. Understanding these basic concepts will allow you to assist your developers in providing you the solution you are looking for. At the end of the day, working alongside your consultants is the best way to see the results you desire.



By @den

Social media is a valuable tool to express your identity. Even more so in times where social distance is the supposed new normal. But who decides the exact type of content you consume when scrolling through the news feeds of Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, or TikTok?

Most of the social media platforms with the highest adoption were created before Bitcoin and blockchain saw the day of light. Since then, blockchain and cryptocurrencies have evolved tremendously, offering a treasure without limit. Just as in government and enterprise IT systems, social media platforms also are slow to adopt new technology. When it comes to copying each other's features - of which Stories are a prime example - social media platforms have no issues adapting. YouTube, Twitter, and even LinkedIn have stories now.

By @sshwartz

Many people are worried about artificial intelligence taking over the world. A recent study found that 60% of the people in the UK fear AI. Tesla founder Elon Musk says that AI is humanity’s “biggest existential threat,” and that it poses a “fundamental risk to the existence of civilization.”



By @greatlearning

The significance of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AIML) has increased by much in technology in recent years. It has gone to a point where they are helping businesses gain an advantage over their competitors.

With the ever-increasing volumes of data generated each day, it becomes essential to process it in real-time.

By @sundus-noor

Artificial Intelligence has powerfully penetrated the way we live. It doesn’t only change the way we work but also reshaped how we used to live. Speaking of AI, it is one of the most interesting technologies that we’ve ever encountered.

Without a doubt, AI is contributing a lot in boosting business and IT productivity. Therefore, in this blog, I will highlight important insights on how AI is reshaping IT. Before digging deeper into details, let’s start with some basics on AI and how it works.

By @manatal

The rising interest in applicant tracking systems should not come as a surprise. Our research has shown that the majority of modern-day companies do not, in fact, use ATS solutions for their recruitment needs. But this rise in interest has changed the landscape in recent years.



By @liamhanel

Artificial Intelligence and the fourth industrial revolution has made some considerable progress over the last couple of years. Most of this current progress that is usable has been developed for industry and business purposes, as you’ll see in coming posts. Research institutes and dedicated, specialised companies are working toward the ultimate goal of AI (cracking artificial general intelligence), developing open platforms and the looking into the ethics that follow suit. There are also a good handful of companies working on AI products for consumers, which is what we’ll be kicking this series of posts off with.



By @Elyse

The artificial intelligence applied research startup Abzu identifies false news with its proprietary QLattice. In the latest Reuters Institute Digital News Report, less than four in ten people said that they trust most news most of the time (that’s 38% surveyed in January 2020, a fall of four percentage points from 2019)¹. Imagine the numbers today.

By @silvie

The hype around AI is growing rapidly, as most research companies predict AI will take on an increasingly important role in the future.

While business leaders are very interested in leveraging machine learning technology, there’s a talent shortage standing in the way.

It turns out that there are very few developers that have the skills needed to spearhead serious new AI projects. This means that developers who can acquire these skills will be highly in demand.

By @yazeed-alabdallah

Artificial Intelligence is in many ways reshaping our tools and human-based methods, from the medical field to everyday gadgets and entertainment, to outer space. Humans are relying on AI more and more every day.

Being one born in the 21st century it’s becoming fairly obligatory to have at least a basic understanding or how AI functions, how it is based to replace more "traditional" methods, and how it’s implemented within your field of work. We are understanding AI even more than ever and making advancements every day consequently making it one of the most important technological innovations of our lifetime, having more money poured in investments, researching AI, and machine learning than ever.



By @Lizard

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a beautiful piece of technology made to seamlessly augment our everyday experience. It is widely utilized in everything starting from marketing to even traffic light moderation in cities like Pittsburg. However, swords have two edges and the AI is no different. There are a fair number of upsides as well as downsides that follow such technological advancements.

By @alexsrdiuk

If you thought that voice cloning and deepfakes are recent buzzwords, think again. The first original record of mimicking human voice dates back to 1779, in Russia. Professor Christian Kratzenstein built acoustic resonators that mimicked the human vocal tract when activated by means of vibrating reeds (just like wind instruments), in his lab in St. Petersburg.

Nowadays, voice cloning with artificial intelligence is used for a myriad of applications in industries such as film, video game production, audiobooks and podcasts, and more.



By @veroshiko

A properly working and open judicial system facilitates civil harmony by upholding by enhancing democratic principles and norms, as well as defending against abuses of freedoms. Moreover, the futures of people embroiled in court cases have a huge effect.

A previous study by New South Wales' Law and Justice Foundation showed that conflicts deemed "severe"/moderate" in people's daily lives is related to having at least one civil issue, according to more than half of respondents.

