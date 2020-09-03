Top 10 Music Streaming Apps to Explore in 2020

The music streaming world has experienced a drastic shift in recent years. Due to advancements in technology, the way of leveraging the music service has changed drastically. People these days prefer to opt for the best ways of helping them to enjoy their favorite songs utterly free of cost. This has helped the curb to cater to their needs and proved to be beneficial for artists helping them to earn more for their work.

People these days are provided with tons of options to choose from in all the fields and music streaming service is among one of them. There are numerous music streaming apps and websites available these days, but it becomes vital for you to choose the best from multiple options available.

According to a Statista report, one of the most successful streaming services in the U.S. was Apple Music during 2018. The platform was accessed by more than 49.5 million users each month. At the same time, Spotify grabbed the second position with 47.7 million monthly users.

Image: (Source)

Learn Which Music Streaming App is the Best in 2020

This report shows that music streaming revenue reached approximately 11.4 billion U.S. dollars globally in 2019, which was 28 times more than it was estimated a decade ago. The revenue growth has undoubtedly slowed down drastically over the past years; music streaming platforms have proved to be vital income streams for artists worldwide. It is estimated that the number of music streaming subscribers reached around 278 million in 2018 globally.

Numerous paid and free music streaming services are being leveraged by music lovers all over the world. It was found that Spotify is the market leader globally. Around 130 million paid music subscribers in just the first quarter of 2020 globally were accounted by Spotify. Artists accumulate tens of millions of streams per week, which offers them lots of valuable exposure and proven to be the best source of income. (Source)

Image: (Source)

Music is one of the best and effective options to fresh up the mind, especially during the time of the COVID 19 outbreak. It provides a great sense helping you to fight against the COVID 19 chaos.

There are numerous streaming platforms from which you can choose as per your choice and taste, but you should learn about the top players before making any decision. Explore the top 10 music streaming platforms listed below to find the best one for you to use.

1. Apple Music

It is a popular video and audio streaming service which is crafted by Apple Inc. Apple Music service was introduced on 8 June 2015, while it was launched on 30 June 2015 in more than 100 countries globally. (Source)

However, the video and music streaming platform gained massive popularity among the users in a short time span. It is the best music streaming app that features around 30 million songs along with playlists. It is predicted that Apple Music had 68 million subscribers by the end of 2019 globally, which was eight million more from the previous year. Apple Music is considered as the second highest music streaming platform.

Image: (Source)

Users are allowed to upload their music on the platform; it provides them with 24*7 access to the platform users. There are multiple plans from which users are allowed to choose as per their requirements. Plan types include:

Monthly plans. Cheaper student plan. Family plan.

The music streaming platform has also fixed its bugs and problems to provide users with the best experience. Students can leverage a 50% discount while family plans range at $14.99 per month.

2. Pandora

An American music recommendation internet radio service, Pandora, is powered by the Music Genome Project. Its headquarters are located in Oakland, California. The music streaming service is owned by Sirius XM Holdings and is available in the U.S. According to the Statista report; Pandora had more than 60.93 million monthly active users in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2020.

Image: (Source)

Users can leverage the full on-demand service at just $9.99 per month and all the Pandora features. It is considered as the best choice for users all over the globe.

3. Gaana Music

It is the one-stop music streaming platform for all music lovers. This app offers free and unlimited access to users, helping them leverage their favorite songs and videos in no time. Gaana music streaming platform gained around 80 million monthly active users (MAUs) in February alone. It offers various features, including:

High-quality music streaming.

Latest songs.

Playlist developed by professionals.

Users can leverage their favorite lyrics as per their needs.

4. Deezer

This music streaming platform has experienced huge ups and downs. Deezer offers numerous features to users, including:

Playlists stations.

Recommendations.

Flow.

Deezer boasts around 43 million songs in 100+ countries than its competitors. It offers the best feature like a Hi-Fi streaming option along with 16-bit FLAC quality. Users who are looking for high-quality music can consider leveraging these music streaming platforms.

5. SoundCloud

SoundCloud is one of the most popular music streaming platforms in the world. Launched in 2007 by Eric Wahlforss and Alexander Ljung, SoundCloud enables users to share audio, upload, promote, and much more. It is a vital and popular music streaming service that has reached more than 175 million monthly users globally in a short time. (Source)

6. Spotify

Founded in 2006, the company provides an audio streaming platform that offers DRM-restricted music from record labels and media companies. Spotify was successfully launched in October 2008 and provided access to more than 60 million songs.

During the first quarter of 2020, The music streaming platform had 130 million premium subscribers globally. This number is up from 100 million compared to 2019. Spotify’s subscriber base has enhanced dramatically during the past few years and has doubled from 2017. (Source)

Image: (Source)

Following the success of Spotify, most music brands are stepping ahead to give a digital touch to their business. They are taking the support of music streaming app development companies to craft a spotify clone or any other music streaming platform for their business. This platform helps them to fulfill all the needs of customers in the best possible way. You can provide music streaming service to subscribers at a pocket-friendly price with access to uploading, creating a playlist, and many other services in no time.

7. Tidal

It is a subscription-based music and video streaming service that combines high-definition audio and music videos. It provides exclusive content along with special features to the music lovers. Norwegian public company Aspiro launched Tidal in 2014 and is currently owned by Jay-Z. The music streaming platform offers quick access to approximately 60 million tracks and 240,000 music videos. (Source)

Statista report shows that Tidal has more than three million subscribers. Moreover, TIDAL is successfully catering to the needs of millions of music lovers rather than casual listeners. It's considered one of the best and useful music platforms for all users worldwide.

Image: (Source)

8. YouTube Music

YouTube Music was developed and launched by YouTube. The music platform provides a tailored interface to the platform users, allowing them to browse songs and music on YouTube based on recommendations, genres, playlists, and much more.

Youtube unveiled the YouTube Music app in October 2015. The release of the music streaming platform alongside YouTube Red is one of the best subscription services. On 17 May 2018, YouTube launched a new version of YouTube Music service that includes a web-based desktop player and a fully-featured mobile app. (Source)

9. TuneIn Radio

TuneIn Radio is an American music streaming app that delivers live news, music, and podcasts to over 60 million monthly dynamic users around the world for free. TuneIn had more than 75 million monthly active users in 2019 alone.

The company is based in San Francisco, California. Bill Moore found the company in 2002 and launched it as RadioTime in Dallas, Texas. Users can use the TuneIn website to listen to their favorite songs and tracks; they can also use the mobile app on the preferred device to access the music streaming platform. In 2013 alone, the company raised around $47 million in funding from Institutional Venture Partners. (Source)

10. Amazon Music

Amazon Music a popular music streaming and online music store owned by Amazon. The public beta was launched on September 25th, 2007. In January 2008, Apple Music became the first music store that sells music without DRM (digital rights management) from the popular and major music labels like Universal, EMI, Sony BMG, and Warner. All tracks on the music streaming platform were originally sold in 256 kilobits-per-second. (Source)

According to recent estimates, Amazon Music grasped more than 55 million subscribers globally as of January 2020. This figure was estimated at around 32 million during April 2019. The number of subscribers is increasing rapidly because the music streaming service offers free music through an ad-supported option to non-Prime customers.

There are many more music streaming platforms which individuals can consider. A Statista report shows that more than 35% of music streaming subscribers worldwide prefer to subscribe with Spotify, while the rest consider Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, among others. If you are a music lover, be sure to try one of the music streaming platforms above!



Did we miss your favorite streaming platform on this list? Let us know in the comments below!

