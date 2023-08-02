Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    How to Create Apple Music's Background Blur Effect Using Blurhashby@jana

    How to Create Apple Music's Background Blur Effect Using Blurhash

    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    featured image - How to Create Apple Music's Background Blur Effect Using Blurhash
    tech-stories#blurhash#nextjs#sharp#reactjs
    Jana HackerNoon profile picture

    @jana

    Jana

    Receive Stories from @jana

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Jana HackerNoon profile picture
    by Jana @jana.Software Engineer @Cimpress | Full Stack Developer | Javascript Enthusiast
    Blog
    SonarSource-DSAI

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How to Create Dynamic Open Graph Images
    Published at Oct 20, 2021 by jana #javascript
    Article Thumbnail
    Building Your Own Crowdfunding Dapp Using Infura and Linea
    Published at Jul 27, 2023 by alvinslee #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Building Your First Coding Project and Avoid Tutorial Hell
    Published at Jul 05, 2023 by wagslane #code
    Article Thumbnail
    Mastering JavaScript Shorthands
    Published at Aug 01, 2023 by leandronnz #javascript
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa