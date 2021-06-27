Tokyo Olympics 2020 Celebrates Sonic the Hedgehog's 30th Anniversary

This week marks the 30th anniversary of SEGA's Blue Blur, Sonic the Hedgehog. To mark the occasion, SEGA is doing some special promotions for the mobile title, Sonic at the Olympic Games - Tokyo 2020 on Android, iOS, and FireOS.

Starting today, SEGA is reducing the price of in-game passes for the mobile title up to 90 percent. A new special video showcasing Sonic running through Tokyo was also released to celebrate the occasion.

Basically, all in-game passes for the game are available at $0.99 (incl. tax). These include All Access Passes, 2-Area Passes, and 5-Area Passes. The actual game is free to download and offers gamers the first 10 Stages. The All-Access Pass includes all subsequent Areas in the game.

The mobile sports title was launched last May. It features 16 playable characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog series. Sonic at the Olympic Games has been an ongoing tradition to coincide with the Olympics for a while, so it's nice to see that tradition continue on mobile devices.

Special Trailer Released for Sonic at the Olympic Games - Tokyo 2020

Additionally, a new trailer was released today showcasing Sonic racing through some of Tokyo, Japan's iconic sights. If the Playback speed is adjusted to 0.25, fans can catch all the details and even some cameos of Sonic's friends throughout Tokyo. That video is available below.

Meanwhile, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 are scheduled for July 23 through August 8 in Tokyo, Japan. The Olympic Games were delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

