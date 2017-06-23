Tips to Reduce Docker Image Sizes

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
Head of Engineering
Docker images can easily get to 2–3GB. Here’s some tips that can help reduce their sizes.
FROM ubuntu
will set you to 128MB on the outset. Consider using a smaller base image. For each
apt-get installor
yum install line you add in your
Dockerfileyou will be increasing the size of the image by that library size. Realize that you probably don’t need many of those libraries you are installing.
Consider using an alpine base image (only 5MB in size). Most likely, there are alpine tags for the programming language you are using. For example, Python has
2.7-alpine(~50MB) and
3.5-alpine(~65MB).
I notice many developers install
vim and
curl in their
Dockerfile so that they can more easily debug their application. Unless your application depends on it, don’t install those dependencies. Doing so defeats the purpose of using a small base image.
But how do I debug?
One technique is to have a development Dockerfile and a production Dockerfile. During development, have all of the tools you need, and then when deploying to production remove the development tools.
Each line of a
Dockerfile is a step in the build process; a layer that takes up size. Combine your RUN statements to reduce the image size. Instead of
FROM debian
RUN apt-get install -y <packageA>
RUN apt-get install -y <packageB>
Do
FROM debian
RUN apt-get install -y <packageA> <packageB>
A drawback of this approach is that you’ll have to rebuild the entire image each time you add a new library. If you aren’t aware, Docker doesn’t rebuild layers it’s already built, and it caches the
Dockerfile line by line Try changing one character of a
Dockerfile you’ve already built, and then rebuild. You’ll notice that each step above that line will be recognized as already been built, but the line you changed (and each line following) will be rebuilt.
A strategy I recommend is that while in development and testing dependencies, separate out the
RUN commands. Once you’re ready to deploy to production, combine the
RUN statements into one line.
— no-install-recommends on apt-get install
Adding
— no-install-recommendsto
apt-get install -y can help dramatically reduce the size by avoiding installing packages that aren’t technically dependencies but are recommended to be installed alongside packages.
apk add commands should have
--no-cache added.
Add
rm -rf /var/lib/apt/lists/* at the end of the
apt-get -y install to clean up after install packages.
For
yum, add
yum clean all
Also, if you are install
wget or
curl in order to download some package, remember to combine them all in one
RUN statement. Then at the end of the run statement,
apt-get remove curl or
wget once you no longer need them. This advice goes for any package that you only need temporarily.
FromLatest will Lint your Dockerfile and check for even more steps you can perform to reduce your image size.
There are many other tips out there. Feel free to share any that I may of missed.
Hacker Noon is how hackers start their afternoons. We’re a part of the @AMIfamily. We are now accepting submissions and happy to discuss advertising & sponsorship opportunities.
To learn more, read our about page, like/message us on Facebook, or simply, tweet/DM @HackerNoon.
If you enjoyed this story, we recommend reading our latest tech stories and trending tech stories. Until next time, don’t take the realities of the world for granted!