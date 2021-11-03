3 Free Ways to Learn Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift

There are lots of videos and tutorials about how to get started with Kubernetes scattered about online, but what about resources that set you up with your own real Kubernetes environment?\n\n\\\nI've compiled a list of three resources where you can get started with Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat's enterprise Kubernetes platform. No payment is required.\n\n## 1. OpenShift Open Labs\n\n\\\n ![OpenShift Open Labs](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckv-47-civo-000-g-0-as-62-ka-94-j-23.jpg)\n\nWant to dive deep into Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift? Open Labs gives you six guided walkthroughs to explore scenarios in your own Red Hat OpenShift cluster. These include:\n\n\\\n* Building hybrid cloud apps by connecting to a Cloudant service using OpenShift operators\n* Logging with LogDNA\n* Cloud monitoring with SysDig\n* Securing microservices\n\n\\\n==ℹ️ Tip: In order to save resources, you'll have access to the cluster for **one hour**, after which you can request another cluster==.\n\n\\\n==ℹ️ Tip: There are also Kubernetes-only versions of some labs available [here](https://developer.ibm.com/openlabs/iks/).==\n\n\\\n🔗 Link: <https://developer.ibm.com/openlabs/openshift>\n\n\\\n🧑🎓 **Good For:**\n\n* Learning about OpenShift and Cloud services, logging and SysDig\n* Installing and configuring OpenShift Operators\n\n\\\n🤔 **Be Aware:**\n\n* Clusters time out after one hour\n\n## 2. Earn your Build Smart on Kubernetes Badge\n\n\\\n ![Build Smart on Kubernetes Banner](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckv-47-civa-000-f-0-as-68-h-1-bag-7-i.jpg)\n\nIf you only have a couple of hours to spare and want to learn about deploying applications to Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift, this program will get you there.\n\nYou'll learn how to:\n\n\\\n* Deploy a node.js application using source-to-image,\n* Deploy a Java microservice application on Open Liberty,\n* Deploy a machine learning model and use it to classify images\n\n\\\nAt the end of the workshop, you'll receive a badge certifying completion that you can share on social media (if you're into that kind of thing!)\n\n\\\n==ℹ️ Tip: If you're going for the badge, make sure you open the quiz before starting the workshops! The quiz asks for the output of a command from each lab. So it's easier to complete the quiz as you run through labs.==\n\n\\\n==ℹ️ Tip: The badges are issued once per week, so you may have to wait up to seven days after completion until your badge is issued==.\n\n\\\n🔗 <https://www.credly.com/org/ibm/badge/build-smart-on-kubernetes/>\n\n\\\n🧑🎓 **Good For:**\n\n* Application developers interested in deploying apps to k8s\n* Sharing your achievement on social media\n\n\\\n🤔 **Be Aware:**\n\n* Complete the quiz as you do the labs\n* You may wait a week for the badge\n\n## 3. [Try.OpenShift.com](http://Try.OpenShift.com)\n\n\\\n ![Try.openshift.com page screenshot](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckv-47-civu-000-h-0-as-6-h-6-f-3-cj-3-q.jpg)\n\nRed Hat’s Developer Sandbox contains a number of workshops that give you a deep knowledge of Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift, including:\n\n\\\n* [Learn Kubernetes using Red Hat Developer Sandbox](https://developers.redhat.com/developer-sandbox/activities/learn-kubernetes-using-red-hat-developer-sandbox-openshift)\n\n\\\n==ℹ️ Tip: Red Hat’s Developer Sandbox comes pre-configured with CodeReady Workspaces, Red Hat's productized version of [Eclipse Che](https://www.eclipse.org/che/).==\n\n\\\n🔗 Link: <https://try.openshift.com>\n\n\\\n🧑🎓 **Good For:**\n\n* Learning through kubectl and git on your local machine\n* Working with [quay.io](http://quay.io), React, and MariaDB\n* Deploying applications working with Kafka and JavaScript\n\n\\\n🤔 **Be Aware:**\n\n* Some of these labs have detailed command line requirements -- but this can be an opportunity for education!\n\n### Resources\n\n* Free [Kubernetes Training](https://kubernetes.io/training/) links from the Linux Foundation\n* Keep up to date with the [Kubernetes.io blog](https://kubernetes.io/blog/)\n* [David's Twitter](https://twitter.com/drnugent)\n\n\\\n