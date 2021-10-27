21 Resources and Tutorials to Learn Kubernetes

In this blog post, we are compiling a list of 21 resources and tutorials, we think they are helpful to start your [Kubernetes](https://hackernoon.com/tagged/kubernetes) learning journey.\n\n\nLet’s start with the first one.\n\n## [The Official Kubernetes.io Tutorials](https://kubernetes.io/docs/tutorials/)\n\nIf you are new to the Kubernetes system and are looking to get started with it, the official documentation is a great way to go. These tutorials help you understand the system, configure it, and deploy stateless and stateful applications. They also talk about setting up, running, and scaling a CI/CD pipeline.\n\n## [Digital Ocean](https://www.digitalocean.com/community/tutorials/an-introduction-to-kubernetes)\n\nMost of the tutorials provided by DigitalOcean are in written form and speak about how you can learn to use the system on top of the DigitalOcean architecture. There’sThere’s still a lot of learning to be done from them. It provides an introduction to Helm, helps you optimize Kubernetes containers, and back up and restore the Kubernetes cluster.\n\n## [FreeCodeCamp](https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/learn-kubernetes-in-under-3-hours-a-detailed-guide-to-orchestrating-containers-114ff420e882/)\n\nIf you are looking to get a crash course on Kubernetes, the tutorials by Free Code Camp can help you with that in under three hours. They provide detailed explanations and hands-on applications about how to orchestrate the containers in Kubernetes and deploy a microservice in the cluster.\n\n## [Google Kubernetes Engine Tutorials](https://cloud.google.com/kubernetes-engine/docs/tutorials/hello-app)\n\nWhat better way to learn about Kubernetes than Google itself? Google provides detailed and comprehensive documentation on how to deploy applications, configure cluster networking, conduct GKE administration, deploy workloads to clusters, and access GCP services. These tutorials also explain how to configure cluster security and manage clusters with Config Sync.\n\n## [Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service Tutorials](https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/aks/tutorial-kubernetes-prepare-app)\n\nMicrosoft Azure provides simple and straightforward tutorials on how to use the AKS system. This mostly focuses on how to prepare applications for AKS, create container registry, run, scale, and update the application, and create and upgrade a Kubernetes cluster. These comprehensive tutorials are most suited for people looking to focus only on AKS rather than the basics of the Kubernetes system.\n\n## [CNCF \\[Cloud Native Computing Foundation\\]](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvqbFHwN-nwalWPjPUKpvTA/playlists)\n\nThe YouTube channel of Cloud Native Computing Foundation offers detailed conference talks on numerous advanced topics related to the Kubernetes system. They are easy to follow, conversational, and help you really grasp at the advanced topics without being too complicated. Anatomy of a Production Kubernetes Outage is one of the best tutorials included in this compilation.\n\n## [Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Tutorials](https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/aws/amazon-elastic-container-service-for-kubernetes/)\n\nIf you are looking to learn the Elastic Kubernetes Services or EKS, going through the Amazon resources is a smart option. The most important parts of this tutorial are the Amazon EKS Microservices Workshop and continuous delivery with Amazon EKS and Jenkins X. It also covers provisioning AWS Services through Kubernetes using the AWS Service Broker and deploying OpenFaaS on Amazon EKS.\n\n## [IBM Kubernetes Tutorials](https://cloud.ibm.com/docs/containers?topic=containers-cs_uc_intro)\n\nThese tutorials are mostly focussed on how IBM has utilized the Kubernetes system. While these topics focus mostly on IBM’sIBM’s way of working with Kubernetes, they are still great resources to get familiarized with the system. Important tutorials include setting up a proper cluster strategy, managing cluster network traffic, deploying serverless apps, and use case-specific applications in healthcare, retail, transport, and more.\n\n## [Kubernetes As a Service: GKE vs. AKS vs. EKS](https://logz.io/blog/kubernetes-as-a-service-gke-aks-eks/)\n\nThe three most popular formats of Kubernetes are provided by Google (GKE), Amazon (EKS), and Microsoft Azure (AKS). You must familiarize yourself with each three of these at a basic level and decide which one you’d like to go ahead. The comparison tutorials, Kubernetes as a Service: GKE vs. AKS vs. EKS, provided by Evan Klein, are a great way to go.\n\n## [Kubernetes on CentOS 7 with Firewalld](https://medium.com/platformer-blog/kubernetes-on-centos-7-with-firewalld-e7b53c1316af)\n\nAn advanced tutorial provided by Platformer Cloud, this blog helps you learn how you can manage Kubernetes yourself without making use of a cloud-provided service. They help you do so by setting up the clusters from scratch on CentOS. The task is tough and difficult to get used to but these tutorials make the subject matter superbly simple yet fun.\n\n## [OPA Gatekeeper: Policy and Governance for Kubernetes](https://kubernetes.io/blog/2019/08/06/opa-gatekeeper-policy-and-governance-for-kubernetes/)\n\nOther than setting up, deploying, growing, and scaling your Kubernetes clusters, you also need to learn how to secure your network to protect it from any unforeseen damages. This is where the OPA Gatekeeper: Policy and Governance for Kubernetes provided in the official documentation for Kubernetes comes into the picture.\n\n## [Kubernetes and Security](https://faun.pub/kubernetes-and-security-5ca690052592)\n\nIf you are looking to assess every factor you need to take into consideration for the security of your Kubernetes system, this Medium blog can be of great help to you. It helps you create a checklist of every factor you need to deal with to ensure that your Kubernetes security doesn’t falter in any way.\n\n## [Advanced Kubernetes Objects You Need to Know](https://engineering.opsgenie.com/advanced-kubernetes-objects-53f5e9bc0c28)\n\nThese tutorials by OpsGenie focus on some of the most advanced yet lesser-known objects and controllers to be used in the Kubernetes system. Learning to utilize these advanced objects (such as ResourceQuota, PodSecurityPolicy, PriorityClass) and controllers can help you improve your system workload and boost the overall day-to-day operations.\n\n## [How to build a CI/CD pipeline using Kubernetes, Gitlab CI, and Helm](https://www.hugedomains.com/domain_profile.cfm?d=artemstar&e=com)\n\nThis tutorial by Artemstar is simple, comprehensive, well-structured, and immensely informative. If you are looking to learn about how to build a CI/CD pipeline by using Kubernetes, Gitlab CI, and Helm, this concise guide is a good choice. The code snippets and snapshots of the system work great to help you get caught up with the concept quicker.\n\n## [Running a Python application on Kubernetes](https://opensource.com/article/18/1/running-python-application-kubernetes)\n\nThis detailed and well-structured tutorial by Open Source focuses on helping you run a Python application on your Kubernetes system. The most important parts of this tutorial include creating Python container images and publishing them to an image registry, working with a persistent volume, and eventually deploying the Python application.\n\n## [Deploying Django-Rest application in Kubernetes with production-grade server apache](https://www.mitrai.com/tech-guide/deploying-django-rest-application-in-kubernetes-with-production-grade-server-apache/)\n\nIf you are looking to learn how to deploy Django-Rest applications in Kubernetes then this simple tutorial by Ayashmantha Perera is a must for you to go through. The process has been chalked out well and properly segmented into steps. The snapshots on every milestone also help you stay up-to-date with the tutorial.\n\n## [Kubernetes Workshop](https://github.com/eon01/kubernetes-workshop)\n\nThis is a step-by-step tutorial on how to deploy an application (A Python API here) to Kubernetes, and how to expose its services using an API Gateway (Ambassador here). Since it’s hosted on Github, it’s open to contributions. In this workshop, you’ll see how to deploy Kubernetes services and an Ambassador API gateway, examine the difference between Kubernetes proxies and service mesh like Istion, access the Kubernetes API from the outside and from a Pod, understand what API to choose, see how Service Accounts and RBAC works and discover some security pitfalls when building Docker images.\n\n## [Logging & Monitoring of Kubernetes applications: Requirements & Recommended Toolset](https://platform9.com/blog/logging-monitoring-of-kubernetes-applications-requirements-recommended-toolset/)\n\nThis tutorial by Platform9 helps you with the logging and monitoring of your Kubernetes applications. The tutorial is essentially a three-part series covering requirements and recommended toolset in the first section. “EFK Stack – Part 1: Fluentd Architecture and Configuration” is covered in the second section and “EFK Stack – Part 2: Elasticsearch Configuration” in the third section.\n\n## [Simple Kubernetes cluster metrics monitoring with Prometheus and Grafana](https://medium.com/@timfpark/simple-kubernetes-cluster-monitoring-with-prometheus-and-grafana-dd27edb1641)\n\nThis blog by Tim Park eases you in on how to install and configure Prometheus and Grafana. Since it can be pretty tricky, this resource is a good one to follow when trying to do so yourself. The resource then explains which simple Kubernetes cluster metrics you must follow to carry out the monitoring process.\n\n## [#Kubernetes on HackerNoon](https://hackernoon.com/tagged/kubernetes)\n\nIs your system distributed, or just all over the place? [461 free Kubernetes stories](https://hackernoon.com/tagged/kubernetes) and [counting](https://hackernoon.com/signup)… \n\n## [Kubernetes tutorials on CloudPlex blog](https://cloudplex.io/blog/)\n\nEach week we publish new tutorials and blog posts, 100% of them are about Kubernetes. These blog posts are helpful for all levels of Kubernetes users: from beginners to advanced tutorials, Cloudplex blog is an excellent resource to learn Kubernetes. Read for instance:

**[How to use Prometheus and Grafana to Monitor Kubernetes](https://cloudplex.io/tutorial/how-to-use-prometheus-and-grafana-to-monitor-kubernetes-part-1/)**

**[How to write YAML files for Kubernetes](https://cloudplex.io/tutorial/how-to-write-yaml-files-for-kubernetes/)**

**[The Node.js Developer's Guide To Kubernetes](https://cloudplex.io/tutorial/the-node-js-developers-guide-to-kubernetes-part-i/)**

**[The Hidden Costs of Kubernetes](https://cloudplex.io/blog/the-hidden-costs-of-kubernetes/)**

And our other **[Kubernetes tutorials.](https://cloudplex.io/blog/)**