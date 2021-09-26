Search icon
What is MLOps and How Kubernetes can Help by@asadfaizi

What is MLOps and How Kubernetes can Help

Machine Learning Operations, or MLOps, is a framework that focuses on the collaboration between data scientists and the operations unit within an organization. The framework is designed to reduce errors, minimize waste, further improve upon automation, and produce more valuable insights with the help of machine learning. While DevOps focuses on shortening the product life cycle by creating better products each time, MLOps drives insights that can be put into better use immediately. MLOps seeks to leverage the benefits of both spheres and create more ML systems.
Asad Faizi Hacker Noon profile picture

@asadfaizi
Asad Faizi

Founder and CEO @ CloudPlex.io | Entrepreneur | Technologist | Mad Cloud Scientist

#mlops#kubernetes#docker#devops-tools#developer-tools#devops#cloud-computing#how-kubernetes-and-mlops-works
