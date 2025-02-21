This Web IDE Runs Your Code in the Cloud—Without Melting Your Laptop





In the context of the rapid development of cloud computing and microservice architecture, there is an increasing need to provide the ability to dynamically execute code for various programming languages ​​with a guarantee of security, scalability and high performance. This article describes a project that implements code execution in an isolated environment, and discusses the advantages of the chosen architectural solution for a modern WEB IDE. The system is built on Go, uses gRPC for effective interservice interaction, Redis as a message broker and Docker to isolate the execution environment. A WebSocket server is used to display results in real time.





We will describe in detail how the main components of the system are structured, how they differ from alternative solutions and why the choice of these technologies allows achieving high performance and security.





1. Architectural overview and main components

The project is built on the principle of microservice architecture, which allows you to divide functionality into independent services. Each component is responsible for a highly specialized task, which ensures flexibility, scalability, and fault tolerance of the system.





Main components:





gRPC is used for inter-service communication. It is ideal for transferring data between microservices due to:

Binary protocol (Protocol Buffers): ensures fast and compact data transfer. Strict typing: helps to avoid errors in data transfer and processing. Low latency: which is critical for internal calls between services (for example, between a gRPC server and a Redis queue).





WebSocket Server: Provides two-way communication with the client to transmit execution results in real time. It subscribes to a queue with results and forwards the data to the client, providing instant display of compilation and execution logs.





Worker: An independent service that pulls tasks from a queue, creates a temporary working environment, validates and executes code in an isolated Docker container, and then publishes the results of execution back to the queue.





Redis: Used as a message broker to transfer tasks from the gRPC server to the Worker and results from the Worker to the WebSocket server. The advantages of Redis are high speed, Pub/Sub support and easy scaling.





Internal modules:

Compiler and Docker Runner: A module responsible for running Docker commands with stream logging, allowing real-time monitoring of the compilation and execution process. Language Runners: Combine logic for validation, compilation, and execution of code for various languages ​​(C, C++, C#, Python, JavaScript, TypeScript). Each runner implements a single interface, which simplifies the expansion of functionality for new languages.













2. Technologies and rationale for choosing

Advantages of Go:

Performance and scalability: Go has a high execution speed, which is especially important for handling a large number of parallel requests.





Built-in concurrency support: The mechanisms of goroutines and channels allow implementing asynchronous interaction between components without complex multithreading patterns.

Advantages of gRPC:

Efficient data transfer: Thanks to the binary transfer protocol (Protocol Buffers), gRPC provides low latency and low network load.





Strong typing: This reduces the number of errors associated with incorrect interpretation of data between microservices.





Support for bidirectional streaming: This is especially useful for exchanging logs and execution results in real time.





Comparison: Unlike REST API, gRPC provides more efficient and reliable communication between services, which is critical for highly concurrent systems.

Why Redis?

High performance: Redis can handle a large number of operations per second, which makes it ideal for task and result queues.





Pub/Sub and List Support: The simplicity of implementing queues and subscription mechanisms makes it easy to organize asynchronous interactions between services.





Comparison with other message brokers: Unlike RabbitMQ or Kafka, Redis requires less configuration and provides sufficient performance for real-time systems.

The role of Docker:

Environment isolation: Docker containers allow you to run code in a completely isolated environment, which increases execution safety and reduces the risk of conflicts with the main system.





Manageability and consistency: Using Docker provides the same environment for compiling and executing code, regardless of the host system.





Comparison: Running code directly on the host can pose a security risk and lead to dependency conflicts, while Docker allows you to solve these problems.

WebSocket

Real-time: Persistent connection with the client allows data (logs, execution results) to be transferred instantly.





Improved user experience: With WebSocket, the IDE can dynamically display the results of the code.





3. Benefits of Microservice Architecture

This project uses a microservice approach, which has a number of significant advantages:





Independent scaling: Each service (gRPC server, Worker, WebSocket server, Redis) can be scaled separately depending on the load. This allows for efficient use of resources and quick adaptation to the growth in the number of requests.





Fault tolerance: Dividing the system into independent modules means that the failure of one microservice does not lead to the failure of the entire system. This increases overall stability and simplifies recovery from errors.





Flexibility of development and deployment: Microservices are developed and deployed independently, which simplifies the introduction of new features and updates. This also allows you to use the most suitable technologies for each specific service.





Ease of integration: Clearly defined interfaces (e.g. via gRPC) make it easy to connect new services without major changes to the existing architecture.





Isolation and security: Each microservice can run in its own container, which minimizes the risks associated with executing unsafe code and provides an additional layer of protection.





4. Comparative analysis of architectural approaches

When building modern WEB IDEs for remote code execution, various architectural solutions are often compared. Let’s consider two approaches:

Approach A: Microservice architecture (gRPC + Redis + Docker)

Latency: 40 ms

Throughput: 90 units

Security: 85 units

Scalability: 90 units





Features:

This approach provides fast and reliable inter-service communication, high isolation of code execution, and flexible scaling due to containerization. It is perfect for modern WEB IDEs, where responsiveness and security are important.

Approach B: Traditional Monolithic Architecture (HTTP REST + Centralized Execution)

Latency: 70 ms

Throughput: 65 units

Security: 60 units

Scalability: 70 units





Features:

Monolithic solutions, often used in early versions of web IDEs, are based on HTTP REST and centralized code execution. Such systems face scaling issues, increased latency, and difficulties in ensuring security when executing someone else’s code.





Note: In the modern context of WEB IDE development, the HTTP REST and centralized execution approach is inferior to the advantages of a microservices architecture, since it does not provide the necessary flexibility and scalability.

Visualization of comparative metrics

The graph clearly shows that the microservices architecture (Approach A) provides lower latency, higher throughput, better security and scalability compared to the monolithic solution (Approach B).





5. Docker architecture: isolation and scalability

One of the key elements of system security and stability is the use of Docker. In our solution, all services are deployed in separate containers, which ensures:





Isolation of the execution environment: Each service (gRPC server, Worker, WebSocket server) and message broker (Redis) run in its own container, which minimizes the risk of unsafe code affecting the main system. At the same time, the code that the user runs in the browser (for example, through the WEB IDE) is created and executed in a separate Docker container for each task. This approach ensures that potentially unsafe or erroneous code cannot affect the operation of the main infrastructure.





Environment consistency: Using Docker ensures that the settings remain the same in the development, testing, and production environments, which greatly simplifies debugging and ensures predictability of code execution.





Scalability flexibility: Each component can be scaled independently, which allows you to effectively adapt to changing loads. For example, as the number of requests increases, you can launch additional Worker containers, each of which will create separate containers for executing user code.









6. Small sections of code

Below is a minified version of the main sections of code that demonstrates how the system:





Determines which language to run using the global runner registry. Starts a Docker container to run user code using the RunInDockerStreaming function.





1. Language detection through runner registration

The system uses a global registry, where each language has its own runner. This allows you to easily add support for new languages, it is enough to implement the runner interface and register it:





package languages import ( "errors" "sync" ) var ( registry = make(map[string]Runner) registryMu sync.RWMutex ) type Runner interface { Validate(projectDir string) error Compile(ctx context.Context, projectDir string) (<-chan string, error) Run(ctx context.Context, projectDir string) (<-chan string, error) } func Register(language string, runner Runner) { registryMu.Lock() defer registryMu.Unlock() registry[language] = runner } func GetRunner(language string) (Runner, error) { registryMu.RLock() defer registryMu.RUnlock() if runner, exists := registry[language]; exists { return runner, nil } return nil, errors.New("unsupported language") } // Example of registering a new language func init() { languages.Register("python", NewGenericRunner("python")) languages.Register("javascript", NewGenericRunner("javascript")) }





and receives the corresponding runner to execute the code.





runner, err := languages.GetRunner(req.Language)

2. Launching a Docker container to execute code

For each user code request, a separate Docker container is created. This is done inside the runner methods (for example, in Run). The main logic for running the container is in the RunInDockerStreaming function:





package compiler import ( "bufio" "fmt" "io" "log" "os/exec" "time" ) func RunInDockerStreaming(image, dir, cmdStr string, logCh chan < -string) error { timeout: = 50 * time.Second cmd: = exec.Command("docker", "run", "--memory=256m", "--cpus=0.5", "--network=none", "-v", fmt.Sprintf("%s:/app", dir), "-w", "/app", image, "sh", "-c", cmdStr) cmd.Stdin = nil stdoutPipe, err: = cmd.StdoutPipe() if err != nil { return fmt.Errorf("error getting stdout: %v", err) } stderrPipe, err: = cmd.StderrPipe() if err != nil { return fmt.Errorf("error getting stderr: %v", err) } if err: = cmd.Start();err != nil { return fmt.Errorf("Error starting command: %v", err) } // Reading logs from the container go func() { reader: = bufio.NewReader(io.MultiReader(stdoutPipe, stderrPipe)) for { line, isPrefix, err: = reader.ReadLine() if err != nil { if err != io.EOF { logCh < -fmt.Sprintf("[Error reading logs: %v]", err) } break } msg: = string(line) for isPrefix { more, morePrefix, err: = reader.ReadLine() if err != nil { break } msg += string(more) isPrefix = morePrefix } logCh < -msg } close(logCh) }() doneCh: = make(chan error, 1) go func() { doneCh < -cmd.Wait() }() select { case err: = < -doneCh: return err case <-time.After(timeout): if cmd.Process != nil { cmd.Process.Kill() } return fmt.Errorf("Execution timed out") } }





This function generates the docker run command, where:





image is the Docker image selected for a specific language (defined by the runner configuration).





dir is the directory with the code created for this request.





cmdStr is the command for compiling or executing the code.





Thus, when calling the Run method of the runner, the following happens:





The RunInDockerStreaming function starts the Docker container where the code is executed.





The execution logs are streamed to the logCh channel, which allows you to transmit information about the execution process in real time.





3. Integrated execution process

Minimized fragment of the main logic of code execution (executor.ExecuteCode):





func ExecuteCode(ctx context.Context, req CodeRequest, logCh chan string) CodeResponse { // Create a temporary directory and write files projectDir, err: = util.CreateTempProjectDir() if err != nil { return CodeResponse { "", fmt.Sprintf("Error: %v", err) } } defer os.RemoveAll(projectDir) for fileName, content: = range req.Files { util.WriteFileRecursive(filepath.Join(projectDir, fileName), [] byte(content)) } // Get a runner for the selected language runner, err: = languages.GetRunner(req.Language) if err != nil { return CodeResponse { "", err.Error() } } if err: = runner.Validate(projectDir); err != nil { return CodeResponse { "", fmt.Sprintf("Validation error: %v", err) } } // Compile (if needed) and run code in Docker container compileCh, _: = runner.Compile(ctx, projectDir) for msg: = range compileCh { logCh < -"[Compilation]: " + msg } runCh, _: = runner.Run(ctx, projectDir) var output string for msg: = range runCh​​ { logCh < -"[Run]: " + msg output += msg + "

" } return CodeResponse { Output: output } }





In this minimal example:





Language detection is done via a call to languages.GetRunner(req.Language), which allows for easy addition of support for a new language.





Docker container launch is implemented inside Compile/Run methods, which use RunInDockerStreaming to execute code in isolation.





These key fragments show how the system supports extensibility (easy addition of new languages) and provides isolation by creating a separate Docker container for each request. This approach improves the security, stability and scalability of the platform, which is especially important for modern WEB IDEs.





7. Conclusion

This article discusses a platform for remote code execution built on a microservice architecture using the gRPC + Redis + Docker stack. This approach allows you to:





Reduce latency and ensure high throughput due to efficient interservice communication.





Ensure security by isolating code execution in separate Docker containers, where a separate container is created for each user request.





Scaling the system flexibly due to independent scaling of microservices.





Deliver results in real time via WebSocket, which is especially important for modern WEB IDEs.





A comparative analysis shows that the microservice architecture significantly outperforms traditional monolithic solutions in all key metrics. The advantages of this approach are confirmed by real data, which makes it an attractive solution for creating high-performance and fault-tolerant systems.









Author: Oleksii Bondar

Date: 2025–02–07