10 DevOps Conferences You Should Be Attending in 2020

2,293 reads

@ PavanBelagatti Pavan Belagatti DevOps Influencer

DevOps being the center stage of the software development life cycle today, has gained enough momentum and has a massive community around the world.

Industry conferences and events worth attending are the ones that enhance the usefulness of the communities that have taken shape around any particular technology or trend.

The conferences help the enthusiast individuals to gain knowledge, network and share ideas. Today, I'm sharing 9 upcoming DevOps conferences around the globe that any DevOps enthusiast can attend to gain a competitive career advantage in DevOps in 2020..

swampUP is JFrog’s annual DevOps professionals gathering where industry thought leaders from around the world gather, network and share knowledge on the cutting edge case studies regarding DevOps. Not just the talks, you will also get a chance to get trained on the latest DevOps concepts and technologies. The event is mainly around the automation in the DevOps world and hence makes one of the unique and most trusted conferences in the industry.

This time, the conference is happening at the Fairmont Hotel in San Jose from June 22nd to 24the June.

A conference for senior software engineers and architects where innovative software firms from around the world gather and share their ideas. The QCon has gained a highly positive response from architects around the world and this conference mainly focuses on the patterns and practices of modern software development technologies and this makes it one of the most loved conferences of all the time.

The QCon London is happening at The Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre - London from March 2nd to 4th of March.

The conference acts as a hub for everyone who is involved in DevOps practices and transformations, Advanced Architecture implementations, and Tools development.

It is an excellent opportunity to present, learn modern DevOps technologies, strategies, and cultural changes for the broad DevOps community.

The DevOps Talks Conference is happening from March 18th to 20th, in Melbourne.

One of the most inspiring conferences for DevOps professionals all over the world. DevOpsCon is the place to learn about the latest tools, technologies, methodologies, and innovations happening around the building and maintaining secure, scalable, and resilient software systems. DevOpsCon provides plenty of answers for DevOps professionals who are struggling with microservices, automation, and Kubernetes setup and productivity.

The DevOpsCon is happening from Sept 28th to Oct 1st, in New York.

One of the best DevOps industry conferences led by experts and the conference focuses on the digital transformations happening around the globe. The conference will help your management and developers understand the emerging disruptive technologies and successful case studies that inspire you to become more agile.

The Devon Summit is happening at Westkanaaldijk 7, 3542 DA Utrecht on the 2nd of April, 2020.DeFabrique, Utrecht

Europe’s best DevOps conference that claims to shape the next 10 years of DevOps. The event excites experts from all around Europe with keynotes and technical workshops on cloud computing, data, and security. DEVOPS 2020 will bring world leaders in DevOps to the Nordic tech capital of Helsinki for inspiration, learning, and networking.

This conference is happening at Helsinki from April 21- April 23, 2020.

This is a premium event where the finest minds in DevOps, Containers, Continuous Delivery and Cloud-Native development meet and interact. The event includes three days of conference sessions and hands-on workshops, they have a fantastic speaker lineup, and the speakers will take you through fundamental concepts, analyze real-world scenarios, and explore key tools and technologies in-depth so that you can accelerate your own software development and deployment transformation in a much efficient way.

The event is happening in London, QEII Centre from May 13th - 15th May 2020.

One of the unique conference kind of event that happens in the cruise. This inaugural conference will give attendees the opportunity to spend amazing two days on a cruise ship from Copenhagen to Oslo (and back) along with the experts who shape the software industry. Attendees will get a deep dive into core technical concepts and can explore what quality code looks like in 2020 and beyond. This event includes keynotes, sessions, and masterclasses designed to deliver a blend of eye-opening ideas and the practical skills for software developers.

The conference is happening in Oslo from March 3-5, 2020 and in Copenhagen from Nov. 9-13, 2020.

DevOps Enterprise Summit is one more branded and a special conference for the leaders of large organizations implementing DevOps principles and practices. The conference gets considerable attention as it involves the industry thought leaders and practitioners and emphasizes both evolving technical, scientific, and architectural best practices and the methods that are required to lead widespread change efforts in large organizations efficiently. The goal here is to give these technology leaders the ideas, best practices, and tools they would require to develop and deploy software faster and to win in the marketplace easily.

The conference is happening in London from 23rd to 25th of June 2020.

DevOops is a conference that is highly focused on the developer’s pain. The conference is mainly focused on providing DevOps solutions to various ongoing complex DevOps problems. DevOps enthusiasts from all over the world are entitled to enter the conference and get hugely benefit from the talks and ideas shared by the industry thought leaders at the conference.

The conference is happening in Moscow from April 29-30, 2020 and, in St. Petersburg from October 7-8, 2020.

These are the 10 must-attend DevOps conferences of the year in 2020 because of the weightage they hold when it comes to speaker lineup, expected knowledge gain, and accessibility.





Tags