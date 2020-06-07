10 Free Courses to learn Docker and DevOps for Programmers and Software Developers

1,473 reads

@ javinpaul Javin Paul I am Java programmer, blogger on http://javarevisited.blogspot.com and http://java67.com

As software development (both frontend and backend) is moving towards

automation, good knowledge and experience about the Docker could be very valuable for your career.

The latest stats and figures show some amazing numbers like jobs requiring these skill sets pay higher than most of the jobs posted on public job boards within the US and annual salaries for professionals could be as

high as $100,000.

That is the exact reason why you should learn Docker and take your career to the next level and nothing is better than starting with some free resources.



quite some time and if you are the first time here, you may want to

search through the box to find out about free online courses on Spring, Kotlin, DevOps, Eclipse, Jenkins, Rails, PHP, and MySQL, Oracle, I have been sharing some free resources, like books and courses, forquite some time and if you are the first time here, you may want tosearch through the box to find out about free online courses on Java Linux , etc.

In this article, I am going to share 10 free Docker courses you can use to learn the Docker and Containerization of both frontend and backend applications.

If you don’t mind investing few bucks for learning something as valuable as Docker then I also suggest you take a look at Docker and Kubernetes: The Complete Guide by Stephen Grider course on Udemy. It’s a true gem course and you can get it on the throw-away price of just $10 on Udemy flash sales.

As I said, Docker and containers are a whole new way of developing and

delivering applications and the IT infrastructure and here is my list of

some of the free courses Frontend developers can use to learn Docker.

10 Free Courses to Learn Docker and DevOps for Beginners

Here is my list of some of the best, free courses to learn Docker from scratch.They are an excellent resource for both beginners and experienced

developers.

If you have heard all the buzz around Docker and containers and are

wondering what they are and how to get started using them, then this

course is for you.

In this course, you will learn how to install Docker, configure it for use

on your local system, clone and work with Docker images, instantiate

containers, mount host volumes, redirect ports and understand how to manage images and containers.

After completing the course you should be able to implement containers in

your projects/environment while having a firm understanding of their use

cases, both for and against.

In short, one of the best courses for developers and DevOps Engineers who want to learn basics, like what Docker containers are and how to use them in their environment.

Here is the link to join this course - Docker Essentials

This is another good course to learn and understand the basics of Docker while automating Selenium test cases for your project.

The course is specially designed for DevOps engineers , automation guys, testers, and developers.

The course is divided into three main parts: Introduction of Docker, Docker Compose, and Selenium Grid with Docker . The three sections are independent of each other and you can learn than in parallel or switch back and forth.

Here is the link to join this course - Understanding Docker

3. Docker for Beginners

This is one of the best courses to learn the big picture of Docker and containerization. If you know a little bit about virtualization, networking , and cloud computing , then you can join this course.

It provides a good introduction to the current software development trend and what problems Docker solves.

In short, this is a good course for Software and IT architects , Programmers, IT administrator and anyone who want to understand the role of Docker in current world application development.

Here is the link to join this course - Docker for Beginners

Docker and containers are a whole new way of developing and delivering applications and IT infrastructure.

This course will cover Docker and containers , container registries, container orchestration, understand if this will work for the enterprise, and how to prepare yourself for it.

In short, a good course for anyone who wants to get up to speed with containers and Docker.

Here is the link to join this course - Containers 101



will teach you everything you need to know about DevOps, “Continuous

Integration”, “Build Automation”, and “Orchestration”? What about tools

such as Have you ever wondered what does DevOps means? What benefits it offers and why one should learn DevOps? This course, DevOps Essentials will teach you everything you need to know about DevOps, “ContinuousIntegration”, “Build Automation”, and “Orchestration”? What about toolssuch as Jenkins Ansible , and Puppet

This course provides a basic introduction to the DevOps essentials everyone needs to know. Covering all the terms and tools listed above, and much more.



DevOps is and how it impacts I.T. in the real world. This was a paid course earlier on This course is designed to give you a working knowledge of whatDevOps is and how it impacts I.T. in the real world. This was a paid course earlier on Udemy , but it’s free for a limited time. Join this course before it becomes paid again.

6. Docker for Beginners

Whether or not you’re a Developer, anyone who works with code or servers will boost their productivity with Docker’s open app-building platform.

will help the audience to kick start their learning of Docker containers. The course will introduce different concepts of Docker that include the usage of different concepts, keywords, commands, and best practices. In this course, Docker for Beginners will help the audience to kick start their learning of Docker containers. The course will introduce different concepts of Docker that include the usage of different concepts, keywords, commands, and best practices.

You will also learn how to work with images and containers, how to get your project running, and how to push it to the cloud , among other important lessons.

7. Docker on Windows 10 and Windows Server

If you are thinking to learn how to use Docker on Windows 10 and Windows Server then this is the right course for you.

In this course, you will understand what Docker On Windows is all about and how Docker on Windows is the same as Linux Containers

You will also learn Hyper-V, namespace isolation and server containers in depth.

8. Deploying Containerized Applications Technical Overview

Docker has become the de facto standard for defining and running containers in the Linux operating system. Kubernetes is Red Hat’s choice for container orchestration and this course will teach you how to work with Docker in RedHat Linux.

OpenShift, built upon Docker Kubernetes , and other open-source software projects, provides Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) for the ultimate in deploying applications within containers.

This is an Official Red Hat course about containers using Docker running on Red Hat Enterprise Linux

In this course, Jim Rigsbee, a curriculum architect for Red Hat Training,

will introduce you to container technology using Docker running on Red

Hat Enterprise Linux

Here is the link to join this course - Deploying Containerized Applications Technical Overview

9. Docker Deep Dive

As the title suggests this is a very comprehensive course to learn Docker in-depth. It provides a good experience for core Docker technologies, including the Docker Engine, Images, Containers, Registries, Networking, Storage, and more.

You will also learn theory and all concepts are clearly demonstrated on the command line. And the best part of this course is that no prior knowledge of Docker or Linux is required.

Here is the link to join this course - Docker Deep Dive

10. Docker and Containers: The Big Picture

In this course , you’ll learn how this is going to impact you as an individual as well as the teams and organizations you work for.

This course will cover Docker and containers, container registries, container orchestration, whether this stuff is for the enterprise, and how to prepare yourself for it.

Btw, these two courses from Pluralsight are not really free; you need a Pluarlsight membership to get this course, and monthly membership costs around $29 and annual membership costs around $299.

I know, we all love free stuff, but you will not only get access to this

course but over 5000 courses as well, so it’s definitely the money well

spent.



all the time. Even if you are not a member, you can get this course for

free by signing their I have an annual membership because I have to learn a lot of new stuffall the time. Even if you are not a member, you can get this course forfree by signing their 10-day free trial with no obligation.

That’s all about some of the free Docker container courses for frontend developers. It’s one of the essential skills if you are developing a mobile

application or web application hence, I suggest every application

developer learn Docker sooner than later.

You will not only learn an essential skill but also take your career to the next level, given the high demand for Docker specialist and developer who knows Docker.

Closing Notes

Thanks for reading this article so far. You might be thinking that there is so

much stuff to learn, so many courses to join, but you don’t need to

worry.

There is a good chance that you may already know most of the stuff, and you just need to brush up some concepts. Even if you don’t know, these free courses will help you a lot.

I am a particular fan of Udemy courses , not just because I earn some commission when you buy any non-free course but because they are very affordable and provide a lot of values in a very small amount, but you are free to choose the course you want.

At the end of the day, you should have enough knowledge and experience about the things mentioned here.

Good luck with your DevOps and Docker journey! It’s certainly not going to be easy, but by following this roadmap and guide, you are one step closer to becoming the DevOps engineer, you always wanted to be

on Twitter! If you like this article then please consider following me on medium ( javinpaul ). if you’d like to be notified for every new post and don’t forget to follow javarevisited on Twitter!

Tags