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The Words of Interest Benchmark Test For Matching an LLM to Your Interests

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byDavid Smooke@David

Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.

January 20th, 2026
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David Smooke
    byDavid Smooke@David

    Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.

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    Opinion piece / Thought Leadership
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David Smooke@David

Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.

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tech-stories#words-of-interest-test#words-benchmark-text#hackernoon-top-story#which-llms-read-novels#tmw-and-tmw-and-tmw#llm-for-your-interests#match-llm-to-your-interest#proof-of-usefulness

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