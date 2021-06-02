The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition Hits PlayStation Now Service

PlayStation Now subscribers now have the chance to experience one of the greatest video games in the history of history. CD Projekt RED announced this week that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition is now playable on the PlayStation Now streaming service.

In The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, players are able to play as monster slayer Geralt of Rivia as he embarks on a quest to find his long-lost ward, Ciri - the Child of Prophecy - as he also faces the invasion of the Wild Hunt. Not to mention, there are teeming amounts of monsters, bandits, phantasmagoria and all manner of threats throughout The Continent.

The gameplay also allows players to play as Ciri through various points. The Witcher 3 was a highly-praised, award-winning game for its immersive open world, dark fantasy style and amazing narrative, where choices and consequences matter.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Arrives on PlayStation Now

Players who have never experienced The Witcher 3 and are trying it for the first time on PlayStation now are in for a treat. The Game of the Year Edition includes all the content and updates released over the life of the game. All the post-launch content, DLC, the Hearts of Stone Expansion and the Blood and Wine expansion are all included.

The Witcher 3 is undeniably challenging, but its gameplay and story catapulted it into becoming one of the most beloved games of the last decade. The Game of the Year Edition also offers a ton of value because it gives players the entire playground to experience from the start rather than having to download extra updates and DLC.

Unfortunately, CDPR has squandered a lot of the goodwill the company once had. However, that goodwill was largely due to the immense quality of The Wild Hunt. Subscribers who have never played the game would be well-served in giving this game a look.

For PlayStation Now, gamers will be able to stream and download the game through the Now app on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. They will also have the ability to stream it through the official PC desktop app.

