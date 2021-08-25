The Walking Dead Shuffles its Way Into The Metaverse

Search icon
The Walking Dead is coming to the Ethereum blockchain’s gaming metaverse through The Sandbox. Skybound Entertainment, co-founded by the Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, has partnered with The Sandboxes to bring the zombie-infested world to the gaming space. The partnership promises to bring epic new zombie experiences for fans of the series to The SandBox and the blockchain. You will be able to purchase LAND on the 26th August 2021, as part of this partnership, as well as some unique Walking Dead non-fungible token assets.
image
Becoming a Game Designer is More Attainable Than You Think

