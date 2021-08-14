Why Owning LAND on The Sandbox Could Make You Rich

Many people, including myself, are purchasing and collecting LANDs on The Sandbox, and you’re probably asking yourself “why though?!” - The answer to that question is because they know owning LAND on The Sandbox will make them rich.\n\n# What is The Sandbox?\n\n[The Sandbox](https://www.sandbox.game/en/login/?r=BRfi9bS3OdLtnlW5wetMY_) is a decentralised community-driven gaming, digital art and game development ecosystem where creators and designers can create and monetise their art NFTs, art experience and gaming experiences on the Ethereum blockchain.\n\n# What is LAND on The Sandbox?\n\nLAND is a non-fungible ERC-721 token on the Ethereum blockchain. This NFT is a piece of digital real-estate that can be monetised in a variety of ways, which this article will explain in better detail below. \n\n\\\nLANDs are also a key that will enable you to be involved in the governance of The Sandbox metaverse. LANDs are a finite resource, with only 166,464 of them in existence.\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/44vMhBLAZPhvzQNAqdeXLCdj1lb2-3drh37cw.png)\n\n\n***\n\n# How is owning LAND on The Sandbox going to make me rich?\n\nOwning a piece of digital real estate called LANDs on The Sandbox will open the door to many opportunities for you to earn yourself a very tidy trickle of income. Let’s list all the ways that LAND could make you a very rich human indeed.\n\n\\\n## Hosting Experiences\n\nThe main purpose of LANDs on The Sandbox is to allow people to host experiences on them, such as games, art galleries, shops, dioramas, interactive education, and so on. These experiences can be designed and built via The Sandbox’s own game development software, called the Game Maker, and then published onto any LANDs that the creator owns.\n\n\\\nPlayers can be charged an entry fee in cryptocurrency in order to access the experience that is published on the LAND.\n\n## Staking\n\nAn upcoming feature in The Sandbox will allow LAND owners to stake cryptocurrency on their LANDs to earn passive rewards in return. One of these rewards are GEMs, an ERC-20 token which is highly coveted and sought-after by asset designers. Alongside the regular staking rewards, these GEMs can be sold on the marketplace as well.\n\n\\\nIf you are providing [SAND-ETH liquidity to the UniSwap liquidity pool](https://staking.sandbox.game/sand_eth_uni_v2), the number of LANDs you own also act as a multiplier, increasing the amount of the SAND cryptocurrency that you earn from liquidity mining.\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/44vMhBLAZPhvzQNAqdeXLCdj1lb2-qnxb372g.gif)\n\n## Renting\n\nLAND owners will also be able to rent their LANDs out to others, including game designers and development studios who missed their chance to grab a LAND in the initial sales. Once all of the LANDs have been sold, the demand for LANDs to rent will soar as more and more people discover The Sandbox and decide they want to publish an experience there.\n\n## Host Contests & Giveaways\n\nContests and giveaways can be hosted on LANDs, attracting a healthy number of paying customers to visit your LAND in order to enter this contest or giveaway. Alternatively, you could allow other people to host contests or giveaways on your LANDs in order to promote themselves - for a fee of course.\n\n## Selling Ad Space\n\nThanks to billboard-like features that will allow you to embed links, images, NFT previews and video files, you can sell prime advertising space on your LAND. Depending on the exact location of your LAND, some businesses, such as indie game development studios, will be interested in advertising their business on your LAND, which you could contractually charge them for.\n\n## Self-Promotion Ads & Affiliate Linking\n\nAre you an affiliate? Are you a business owner? An author? An artist? Or anyone that has a product or service to sell? Then why not expand your reach by using some of your ad space on your own LAND to advertise yourself to players and visitors who would normally probably not realise your product or service existed.\n\n## Selling asset NFTs\n\nShould you decide to publish an experience on your LAND, you will also be able to set certain entry requirements, besides paying a fee to access the experience. One of the entry requirements that you can set is to require players to own a particular asset NFT first. For example, in order to play a swashbuckling pirate game you have published onto the LAND, a player might be required to buy a weapon from an NFT sword collection that you also published onto the marketplace.\n\n## Selling LANDs\n\nAnd, of course, another way that you could get rich from LANDs is from selling them, especially if they are in high-traffic and highly-coveted areas of the metaverse. Though, admittedly, if you patiently hold onto your LANDs for longer you will, in the long run, likely make more money from a combination of the other methods explained above.\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/44vMhBLAZPhvzQNAqdeXLCdj1lb2-pc19y37l9.png)\n\n\n---\n\n# Become a LAND owner today and get rich!\n\nSo there you have it, some of the ways that you could become rich from owning LAND on The Sandbox. There will be more monetisation opportunities with LAND in the future, so I suggest that you join The Sandbox community and keep an eye on the development news. \n\n\\\nHowever, because LAND is a finite resource, you should not delay in acquiring yourself a piece of this fantastically easy money-making digital real estate!\n\n## Helpful links:\n\n* [The Sandbox’s official knowledge base for information and guides](https://sandboxgame.gitbook.io/the-sandbox/).\n* [The Sandbox’s official website and marketplace](https://www.sandbox.game/en/login/?r=BRfi9bS3OdLtnlW5wetMY_).\n* [The Sandbox’s official Medium blog](https://medium.com/sandbox-game).\n* [The Sandbox’s official Discord server](https://discord.gg/cgCFFjj).\n\n\\\nI’ll see you later! Whether that will be waving to you as you sail past me in your million-dollar yacht, or as a minimum wage waiter/waitress/waitperson serving LAND owners expensive champagne, will be entirely up to you.\n\n\\\n**DISCLAIMER:**\n\n\n:::info\nThis article was written by a member of The Sandbox community who owns LANDs. Thus, the writer has a vested interest in the company and its products. \n\n\\\n**The opinions in this article belong to the author alone and should not be taken as professional investment advice.** \n\n\\\nPlease make sure you take the time to do your own research, to ensure that investing in LAND is right for you.\n\n:::\n\n\n---\n\nThis article is part of The [Gaming Metaverse Writing Contest](https://hackernoon.com/gaming-metaverse-writing-contest) hosted by HackerNoon in partnership with **[The Sandbox](https://register.sandbox.game/nft?utm_source=promo&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=hackernoon&ref=hackernoon.com).**\n\n\\\nSubmit your #gaming-metaverse story today for your chance to win up to $2000 in **[SAND tokens.](https://www.sandbox.game/en/about/sand/?ref=hackernoon.com)**\n\n\\\n