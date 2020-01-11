The Superpowers of Array.reduce() Method

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
reduce
method
reduce
method executes a
reduce
callback function (provided by the user) on each element of the array, resulting in a single output value.
reducer
function takes four arguments:
reducer
function’s return value is assigned to the accumulator, whose value is remembered across each iteration throughout the array and ultimately becomes the final, single resulting value.
reducer
.
undefined
method takes a second optional argument:
reduce
.
initialValue
is provided, it will be the initial value of the accumulator, and the first iteration will point to the first element of the array.
initialValue
const numbers = [1, 2, 3];
// Without initialValue
const sum = numbers.reduce(
(accumulator, currentValue) => accumulator + currentValue
);
// Prints 6
console.log(sum);
// With initialValue
const initialValue = 3;
const sumWithInitialValue = numbers.reduce(
(accumulator, currentValue) => accumulator + currentValue
, initialValue);
// Prints 9
console.log(sumWithInitialValue);
pointing to the first element of the array (1), and
accumulator
pointing to the second element of the array (2).
currentValue
with the value of the given initial value (3), and
accumulator
will point to the first element of the array (1).
currentValue
How much wood would a woodchuck chuck
If a woodchuck could chuck wood?
He would chuck, he would, as much as he could,
And chuck as much as a woodchuck would
If a woodchuck could chuck wood.
const sentence = "how much wood would a woodchuck chuck" +
"if a woodchuck could chuck wood " +
"he would chuck he would as much as he could " +
"and chuck as much as a woodchuck would " +
"if a woodchuck could chuck wood";
const words = sentence.split(" ");
const occurencesMap = words.reduce(
(occurences, word) => {
const numOfOccurences = (occurences.get(word) || 0) + 1;
occurences.set(word, numOfOccurences);
return occurences;
}
, new Map());
const numOfWoodchucks = occurencesMap.get("woodchuck");
// 4
console.log(numOfWoodchucks);
is, right?
reduce
transforms each element of the array, returning a new array.
map
checks if the given condition applies to every element in the array, returning the corresponding Boolean value.
every
to implement other ES5 array methods.
reduce
’s prototype in each example, where
Array
will point to the array on which we’re operating.
this
callback.
transformer
const array = [1, 2, 3];
const doubled = array.map(num => num * 2);
// Prints [2, 4, 6]
console.log(doubled);
reduce
operates on an array and returns a new array, so the accumulator has to be an array.
map
Array.prototype.mapWithReduce = function(transformer) {
return this.reduce((newArray, currentElement) => {
const newElement = transformer(currentElement);
newArray.push(newElement);
return newArray;
}, []);
}
const array = [1, 2, 3];
const doubled = array.mapWithReduce(num => num * 2);
// Prints [2, 4, 6]
console.log(doubled);
, we start with an empty array accumulator and iterate over the array. We then apply the transformer callback on each element and push it to the accumulating array.
reduce
const array = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10];
const evenOnly = array.filter(num => num % 2 === 0);
// Prints [2, 4, 6, 8, 10]
console.log(evenOnly);
reduce
Array.prototype.filterWithReduce = function(tester) {
return this.reduce((newArray, currentElement) => {
if (tester(currentElement)) {
newArray.push(currentElement);
};
return newArray;
}, []);
}
const array = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10];
const evenOnly = array.filterWithReduce(num => num % 2 === 0);
// Prints [2, 4, 6, 8, 10]
console.log(evenOnly);
, we start with an empty array accumulator and iterate over the array. We then use the tester callback to check if each element should be pushed to the accumulating array.
reduce
const array = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
const result = array.every(num => num < 10);
// Prints true
console.log(result);
returns
every
.
true
reduce
operates on an array and returns a Boolean value, so the accumulator has to be a boolean.
every
Array.prototype.everyWithReduce = function(tester) {
return this.reduce((acc, currentElement) =>
acc && tester(currentElement)
, true);
}
const array = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
const result = array.everyWithReduce(num => num < 10);
// Prints true
console.log(result);
, we start with a boolean accumulator value of
reduce
(we’ll discuss the reason later on) and iterate over the array. We then chain the result of the tester callback to the accumulator using the logical AND (
true
), to eventually return
&&
if all elements pass the test, and false
true
.
otherwise
?
true
returns
every
regardless of the test callback (even if the callback returns
true
).
false
value using the logical AND will eventually resolve to
true
. If not, the chaining will eventually resolve to
true
.
false
const array = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
const result = array.some(num => num > 3);
// Prints true
console.log(result);
returns
some
.
true
reduce
operates on an array and returns a boolean value, so the accumulator has to be a boolean.
some
Array.prototype.someWithReduce = function(tester) {
return this.reduce((acc, currentElement) =>
acc || tester(currentElement)
, false);
}
const array = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
const result = array.someWithReduce(num => num > 3);
// Prints true
console.log(result);
, we start with a boolean accumulator value of
reduce
(we’ll discuss the reason later on) and iterate over the array. We then chain the result of the tester callback to the accumulator using the logical OR (
false
), to eventually return
||
if any element passes the test, and
true
otherwise.
false
?
false
returns
some
regardless of the test callback (even if the callback returns
false
).
true
value using the logical OR will eventually resolve to
false
. If not, the chaining will eventually resolve to
true
.
false
method executes the provided callback function once for each element present in the array until it finds the one where callback returns a falsy value (a value that becomes
every
when converted to a boolean). If such an element is found,
false
immediately returns
every
.
false
method executes the callback function once for each element present in the array until it finds the one where callback returns a truthy value (a value that becomes
some
when converted to a boolean). If such an element is found,
true
immediately returns
some
.
true
reduce
mid-loop.
method and the corresponding implementations using
every/some
) have a runtime of
reduce
, the original implementations are likely to terminate without having to iterate over the entire array, making them more efficient.
O(n)
followed by
filter
:
map
const array = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10];
const tester = num => num % 2 === 1;
const transformer = num => num * num;
const result = array.filter(tester).map(transformer);
// Prints [1, 9, 25, 49, 81]
console.log(result);
and
filter
methods, and return the desired array.
map
and
filter
with
map
, only this time let’s combine them in one go.
reduce
const array = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10];
const tester = num => num % 2 === 1;
const transformer = num => num * num;
const result = array.reduce((newArray, currentElement) => {
if (tester(currentElement)) {
const newElement = transformer(currentElement);
newArray.push(newElement);
}
return newArray;
}, []);
// Prints [1, 9, 25, 49, 81]
console.log(result);
method to implement other ES5 methods.
reduce