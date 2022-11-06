Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Steam Deck is the Ultimate Emulation Machineby@adrianmorales
    12,039 reads

    The Steam Deck is the Ultimate Emulation Machine

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Handheld gaming has always charmed me in ways that console gaming never has. The concept of having a gaming experience on the go, wherever you go, is quite novel to me. It’s like carrying a playground anywhere you travel. This is why the Steam Deck was my number one priority this year. However, not only can Valve’s powerful new handheld take on the latest and greatest games easily, but it can also emulate classics from the past in the best ways possible.
    featured image - The Steam Deck is the Ultimate Emulation Machine
    gaming#gaming#steam-deck#emulation#valve
    Adrian Morales HackerNoon profile picture

    @adrianmorales

    Adrian Morales

    Receive Stories from @adrianmorales

    react to story with heart
    Tatum Games-Gaming

    Write About Unity and Win Up to $3000!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The 10 Best PS2 Horror Games of All Time
    Published at Feb 15, 2022 by adrianmorales #ps2
    Article Thumbnail
    Marketing for Developers: An Unconvential Guide to Help You on Your Journey
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by inovak #marketing
    Article Thumbnail
    Launching a Web3 Project in 2023: My Go-To-Market Strategy (Part 2)
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by dariavolkova #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    How a Digital Ruble Could Impact the Global Economy
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by hughharsono #society
    Article Thumbnail
    Critical Thinking to AI: Are you a Friend or Foe?
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by meadhbhh #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    The Simple Guide to Crypto Culture for Nocoiners Pt. IV: A Look Into the Forks and Fugazis
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by abhijoysarkar #bitcoin
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa