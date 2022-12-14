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The Simplicity of tRPC with the Power of GraphQL

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byStefan Avram @wunderstef

Co-Founder & Head of Growth at WunderGraph.

December 14th, 2022
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Stefan Avram @wunderstef

Co-Founder & Head of Growth at WunderGraph.

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programming#graphql#trpc#typescript#facebook#web-development#react#programming#webdev

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