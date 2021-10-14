The Rise and Fall of APTR1 Exploit Jian

Cyber weapons are digital and volatile by nature, can be as simple as sending an email. Stealing a cyber-weapon can easily go under the radar and become a fact known only to a selected few. The Shadow Brokers leak led to some of the biggest cyber outbreaks in history – the most famous of which was the WannaCry attack causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damages to organizations across the globe – and which its implications are still relevant even 3 years after it happened. Our recent research aims to shed more light on this topic, and reveal conclusive evidence that such a leak did actually take place years before the Shadow brokers leak.