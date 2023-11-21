47 Stories To Learn About Checkpoint

Let's learn about via these 47 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Checkpoint /Learn Repo 1. The Relevance of Infrastructure-as-Code Concepts in Security So what is Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) anyway? IaC is a process that automates the provisioning and management of cloud resources. 2. How DevOps Killed WAF Web Application Firewalls have been a key part of cybersecurity that are facing obsolencence thanks to the significant labour costs associated with WAFs. 3. Endpoint Security Series: Principles to Determine the Optimal Endpoint Security Solution Threat actors are becoming more and more sophisticated in their ability to exploit vulnerabilities, breach organizations’ IT infrastructures, and hack into data 4. The Disruption of Emotet and What we Know About it Emotet, which was once a Banking Trojan and became a full-blown botnet was the most successful and prevalent malware of 2020 by a long way. 5. How AWS Misconception Resulted in Detection of 5 Million Personal Records A misconception of users had led to over five million records containing personal identifying information to be left on an AWS service, a serious leak. 6. Every QR Code Is An Opportunity Unlock the potential of every QR Code! Autonix trackable Link and QR Code Generator lets businesses collect and analyze visitor data for informed decisions. 7. Cloud Sourcing as a Crucial Component in Threat Prevention When it comes to security in the cloud, companies face constant, daily threats. This situation has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. 8. Securing Engineer Access to Cloud Environments with Zero Trust Remote working and developer infrastructure in the cloud have both served to change the way developer operations work and have new cybersecurity requirements. 9. How to Protect Your Organization from Double Extortion Ransomware Ransomware attacks have affected organisations from missile developers to Manchester United. Protecting yourself from them is an important part of security 10. How a Unified Approach to Cloud Data Security Can Come To Your Aid A unified approach to clould data security has significant advantages to cybersecurity relative to conventional methods of cybersecurity and may be helpful. 11. Endpoint Security Series: Top 5 Crucial Layers of Protection To help security professionals assess their options, we’ve listed five guiding principles for choosing optimal endpoint security solution in our previous blog. 12. Research: The Misconfiguration of Real Time Databases in Mobile App Development Mobile App Development is a hugely useful tool but it does come with significant security risks, as the Checkpoint found out when researching threats. 13. Ransomware Attacks: How to Protect Enterprises and Critical Infrastructure With Ransomware attacks increasing rapidly, it ahs become more important for companies to ensure that their network infrastructure is protected from attacks. 14. Protect Yourself Against The 440% Increase in Shipping-Related Phishing Emails The CDC (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) classified “shopping at crowded stores just before, on or after Thanksgiving” on its list 15. What Is Triple Extortion Ransomware and How to Prevent It Ransomware is becoming more common and with it comes new threats. Triple Extortion Ransomware is a new form of attack that threatens companies across the world. 16. Check Your Privilege: Designing Cloud Infrastructures According to the Least Privilege Principle The Sunburst attacks relied on the Cloud model to work successfully. Experts believe that Dark Halo, the group responsible, used priviledges to do it. 17. What has Been Happening with the Two Biggest Iranian Espionage Operations Cyber-warfare and espionage have long been common weapons in the arsenal of governments, armies, and intelligence agencies around the world. 18. CloudGuard added AWS GWLB: What that Means for AWS Marketplace Offerings The AWS Marketplace is a vast and complicated online storefront that has plenty of choice for you to augment your business. Here is a basic explainer. 19. How a Wormable Android Malware Used to Spread Using WhatsApp Auto-Replies Android Malware has started spreading by creating auto-replies to messages in WhatsApp. It's hidden cleverly in dubious apps that are surprisingly good. 20. Cloud Threat Hunting: Investigating Lateral Movement What is the most involved attack flow yet? We will break down all of the steps a threat actor took to successfully exfiltrate data out of an AWS account. 21. Essential Aspects of Cloud Compliance for Financial Services In this post, we will cover five key areas that are very relevant to most financial services businesses—five topics an organization must “get right”. 22. How the Security of Remote Work Has Evolved With the Rise of Zero Trust VPNs might be the most common way of creating network security for remote work but Zero Trust Network Access might be a better designed alternative for you. 23. How a New Cyber Espionage Weapon in Southeast Asian Government Got Detected A Chinese threat group managed to hack into a Southeast Asian government by using disguised files to take advantage of a backdoor in the computer infrastructure 24. What Poses a Challenge to Security in a Multi-Cloud Environment Multi-cloud gives you much more flexibility because it allows you to find the perfect solution for each of your business requirements. 25. The Rise and Fall of Dridex: What were the Most Prevalent Malwares of Last Spring With Cybersecurity constantly evolving, each month has its own malware that poses the greatest threat. These are the malware threats that were most concerning. 26. How a Team of Hackers left Stolen Phishing Credentials up for Grabs Attackers initiated a phishing campaign with emails that masqueraded as Xerox scan notifications, prompting users to open a malicious HTML attachment. 27. How Microsoft’s Revelation of Four Zero-Days Has Affected the Number of Attempted Attacks With the revelation of four zero-day vulnerabilities currently affecting Microsoft Exchange Server, Check Point Research (CPR) shares its findings on exploits 28. Understanding the Solarwinds Sunburst Breach and the Severity of Supply Chain Attacks The Solarwinds Sunburst exploit was a devastating cyber attack that opened up thousands of companies to hackers. There's a lot to learn and understand about it. 29. What's it Like to Obtain a COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on Darknet Check Point Research did an investigation about the fake COVID-19 tests out in the Darknet and hacking forums that were sold to help people falsify their status 30. How We Built a Solution That Improves Google Cloud Security by Leveraging Managed Instance Groups Ckeckout some significant enhancements to CloudGuard’s integration with new and existing Google Cloud features to benefit from it. 31. How Can Enterprises Prevent and Deal With Ransomware Attacks Check Point Software’s Incident Response Team's guide for enterprises on how to prevent and deal with ransomware attacks. 32. Cloud Threat Hunting Series: What Lead To a Major Financial Institution Suffering a Cloud Breach Even the greatest cybersecurity arrangements can be vunerable to simple mistakes such as a tiny setting being misconfigured, compromising the entire system. 33. How we Fuzz Tested the Microsoft Office Ecosystem Microsoft Office is one of the most commonly used forms of productivity software. The Checkopint has tried to fuzz one part of Office to see how it affects it. 34. Improving IoT Device Security Prevention from Zero-Day Attacks Security for the “Internet of Things” (or IoT) is still relatively new to a majority of organizations. 35. Uncovering the Vulnerabilities of Qualcomm DSP The Snapdragon System on a Chip is a convenient solution for many phone manufacturers when it comes to hardware. However, it comes with its own security risks. 36. We Looked Into Darknet's Covid-19 Vaccines Scams In the past month, we noticed that a dark net search for Covid-19 vaccines returns multiple pages of results, amounting to hundreds of advertisements. 37. How United Nations Documents and Human Rights Websites Were Used in Spreading Malware The Uyghurs, an ethnic minority in China have been targeted by fake human rights documents and websites intended to take advantage of their persecution in China 38. Phone Scams: What Is Vishing And How You Can Avoid It The attack combines a one-on-one phone call with credible-looking phishing sites where the user is required to fill in their credentials and their MFA codes. 39. How a Supply-Chain Breach Put at Risk Atlassian Accounts On November 16, 2020 Check Point Research (CPR) uncovered chained vulnerabilities that together can be used to take over an account and control Atlassian apps. 40. What Vulnerabilities FreakOut Takes Advantage of for Creating a Botnet Check Point Research encountered several attacks that exploited multiple vulnerabilities, including some that were only recently published, to inject OS command 41. The Story Behind The Most Popular Android Malware Distributor on Dark Web Now more than ever, we rely on our smartphones to keep in touch with our work, our families and the world around us. There are over 3.5 billion smartphone users 42. The Vulnerabilities Research Of Valve’s Game Networking Sockets In this research, we were able to find four new vulnerabilities in Valve’s game networking library by taking advantage of two of C++’s language quirks. 43. The Rise and Fall of APTR1 Exploit Jian Cyber weapons are digital and volatile by nature. Stealing them and transferring from one continent to another, can be as simple as sending an email. 44. Leverage Asterisk Servers for Monetization: An INJ3CTOR3 Operation Recently, Check Point Research encountered a series of worldwide attacks relevant to VoIP, specifically to Session initiation Protocol (SIP) servers 45. Best Practice: Identifying And Mitigating The Impact Of Sunburst As with any security incident, security practitioners would initially focus on identifying signs of potential Sunburst activities in their networks and systems. 46. Hunting Exploits by looking for the Author's fingerprints: Graphology of an Exploit When analyzing a complicated attack against one of our customers, we noticed a very small 64-bit executable that was executed by the malware. 47. What Makes Cloud Security Solutions so Relevant Intuitively, some people believe that "cloud" storage means your data is being held in the air somehow, but this isn't really the case. 