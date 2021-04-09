The PlayStation Game Pass: How does PS Now Work?

Over the past few months, Xbox’s gaming subscription, Game Pass, has been more and more talked about. Something that I’ve noticed is that Playstation’s own gaming subscription service, PlayStation Now, has fallen under the radar. So much so that I didn’t know it existed until a few months ago; even though it launched years ago.

And I’m guessing a lot of people either forgot that it existed, or don’t know exactly how it functions. So, how does PS Now work? Here’s everything you need to know about the price, content, and everything else.

How Does PS Now Work? What Exactly is it?

PS Now is a subscription service that allows you to stream or download a catalog of games for a monthly or annual price. According to the PS Now website, subscribers can play games from the catalog on their PlayStation 4/5 or their PC.

They can only stream the games on their PC, however, they are free to download it on their console. And if you stream the games, the progress will be saved and you’ll be able to continue on either platform.

Games, Games, and More Games

On the PS Now website, they claim that over 800 games are available to play when you subscribe. Some games won’t be available forever, but it’s safe to say that PlayStation exclusives will be there for quite a while.

With a healthy mix of genres, there’s plenty of games for everyone’s appetite. Some games include the first three Batman Arkham titles, World War Z, Detroit: Become Human, The Last of Us, and Ratchet and Clank.

And games are getting added all the time. The games added this month were Marvel’s Avengers, Borderlands 3, and The Long Dark, and the website says the service is updated every month.

PS Now Pricing

There are different payment plans, depending on how long you want to be subscribed. For one month, it’s $9. It’s $25 for three months, and it costs $60 for an entire year. They’re also offering a seven-day free trial. Since both Xbox and Playstation have a gaming subscription, it’s only fair to compare the two.

There are different plans you can choose for Game Pass, one of them is a $9 plan to get Game Pass on either your Xbox or PC. The second plan is Game Pass Ultimate which is $15 a month, which sounds steep but it comes with a lot of content.

You're able to use Game Pass on any platform that supports it, you gain access to Xbox Gold (which allows you to play games online), and you also get access to EA Play which is EA’s gaming subscription service. Not to mention the discounts you get in the Microsoft store.

The Differences Between PS Plus and PS Now

There are two different subscription services that PlayStation offers, and it might be difficult to choose which one you want, or maybe you want both. Here’s what you need to know about the PS Plus.

It allows you to play online, and gives you free games every month. On top of that, you get access to discounts from the PlayStation store. The price of PS Plus is the same as the PS Now: $9 a month, $25 for three months, and $60 for a year. If you were to get both annual plans, you would shell out $120 which is $60 cheaper than Game Pass if we’re comparing the two again.

Summary of PS Now Platform

So how does PS Now work? It’s a subscription that allows you to play and choose from over 800 games in its catalog. For $60 a year, you get access to games like Doom, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Uncharted, and Metal Gear Solid 5.

But it’s important to remember that you have to own a separate subscription to play online. Is PS Now worth it? We think so, but we’ll let you decide. Here’s the link to check it out.

