The only sane way to setup Fastlane on a mac

The only sane way to setup Fastlane on a mac

Originally published by mogui on May 11th 2017
macOS pre-installed ruby it’s quite unusable to use modern ruby tools, during time I struggled to have a proper setup for it.
 Since I found myself installing Fastlane on new machines and everytime I have to remember wich way it worked better I’m writing this as a refernce primarly for me, but I am sure it could be helpful for others too.

Brew

If you develop on a mac and you haven’t already installed brew you are mad.

/usr/bin/ruby -e "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/master/install)"

rbenv

We’ll need a ruby version manager to remain sane I found rbenv to be the less evil:

brew install rbenv ruby-build

Add this to your .bashrc or whatever your poison is to load bash or zsh or ???:

if which rbenv > /dev/null; then eval "$(rbenv init -)"; fi

ruby

Install a newer ruby with rbenv:

rbenv install 2.4.1
rbenv global 2.4.1

Fastlane

Finally we can install Fastlane whith the new shiny ruby environment we have:

gem install fastlane

this way you can install also cocoapods, for example, and remain sane.

