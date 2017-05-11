The only sane way to setup Fastlane on a mac

Site Color
macOS pre-installed ruby it’s quite unusable to use modern ruby tools, during time I struggled to have a proper setup for it.
Since I found myself installing Fastlane on new machines and everytime I have to remember wich way it worked better I’m writing this as a refernce primarly for me, but I am sure it could be helpful for others too.
If you develop on a mac and you haven’t already installed brew you are mad.
/usr/bin/ruby -e "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/master/install)"
We’ll need a ruby version manager to remain sane I found rbenv to be the less evil:
brew install rbenv ruby-build
Add this to your
.bashrc or whatever your poison is to load bash or zsh or ???:
if which rbenv > /dev/null; then eval "$(rbenv init -)"; fi
Install a newer ruby with rbenv:
rbenv install 2.4.1
rbenv global 2.4.1
Finally we can install Fastlane whith the new shiny ruby environment we have:
gem install fastlane
this way you can install also
cocoapods, for example, and remain sane.
