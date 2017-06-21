Downloading an iOS UI

Site Color
The purpose of this post is to demonstrate how, with basic code, an iOS UI can be updated or completely redesigned without submitting your app to the review process.
In the example, I’ll be using the libraries Everlayout and Alamofire. For more information on Everlayout, read my other post ‘Building and distributing iOS Layouts with EverLayout’.
Every iOS developer has at some point or another fallen victim to prolonged review times or frustratingly heightened scrutiny from the iTunes app review team. Most have also felt the panic of realising their newly approved release is broken or blemished. I feel the benefits of pushing UI updates to your already published iOS app, circumventing the review process, explain themselves. But to be particular, I think this practice can prove interesting in three scenarios:
Although there are definitely practical benefits, I also think that it’s just cool!
A native iOS app written in Swift that, when suspended, will update its appearance and reflect those changes immediately upon returning to the foreground, without even having to reboot the app.
There are actually a few things to consider here. I’ll briefly mention some aspects which will determine the correct approach to take, but the example I’ll give will be basic enough to demonstrate how fun this can be.
For the sake of my demo I’m going to take all for granted and assume the user has background app refresh, network and that the app only uses one layout file (in contrast, my news reader app ‘Headline’ uses 17 layout files, so a more well thought out solution is required there.)
If you’re reading this post then I would expect that you know how to setup a new Xcode project and install the dependencies.
Info on Everlayout and Alamofire.
To have the layout update while the app is suspended, we need to enable the ‘Background Fetch’ capability. To enable this, open your project settings > Capabilities and toggle ‘Background Modes’. From the modes that are revealed, enable ‘Background Fetch’.
Actually, any server that is capable of serving a JSON file is suitable for this. The truth is, I used an ExpressJS server because I already had one running! If you aren’t familiar with Node or ExpressJS, it’s far too much to get into here. But don’t worry, as long as you can serve a JSON file to your app over your network, you’re good to go.
Here is my route, for example:
The JSON that I am sending to the app is the description of a new UI to be fed into Everlayout. These layouts are extremely flexible and can completely change the way the app looks.
You can imagine here that instead of just returning the new layout, the server might determine things about the client beforehand and respond with a layout that is more catered to their needs, or specific test group.
Since our app will only have one ViewController, I’ll use this file for loading and building the layout as well as making requests to our server for updates.
When we initially launch, the most up to date layout file will be the one we bundle with the app. After updates we will be loading layouts stored in our home directory.
Finally we need to head over to the AppDelegate to tell our app to fetch layout updates while running in the background.
Being able to update an app design without even restarting the app is pretty cool!