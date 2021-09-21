The Nitty Gritty of Public Keys vs. Private Keys in Crypto

Cryptography is the core of cryptocurrency, and without it, none of the transactions will be secured, nor the integrity of any information is upheld. A public and private key is basically used to decrypt the messages encrypted in a complex mathematical algorithm within the cryptography methodology. While a public key can be widely distributed, a private key used in the crypto context is meant to be kept discretely as a password to safeguard your digital assets. The key is a sequence of random symbols available to any person (public key) or known only by its owner (private key)