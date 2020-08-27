"The Monetary System Is Completely Screwed Up", Interview with Vesa Kivinen

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
The 2020 #Noonies are here, and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year.
Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles, we discovered Vesa Kivinen from the United Kingdom, who’s has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.
Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Vesa.
Best Web Monetized Digital Artist
Crypto artist, performer and keynote speaker VESA (b.1978) is best known for working with Bollywood actress Veena Malik in a world-changing collaboration, which was seen by around 300 million people through BBC World, The Independent, IBT, Times of India, VICE, etc.
His innovative mixed media platform Artevo soft forked in 2017 to Art For
Crypto, which is rapidly establishing new creative standards in the blockchain art space. He is booked for multiple events in 2020 already as a performer & keynote speaker in international top crypto events.
He also writes about creativity on News BTC and is represented as a professional speaker by Speakers Forum. His art has been collected by international hedge funds, exchanges, CEO's and influencers.
Among them are Charlie Lee, Tone Vays, Craig Wright, Niko De Jonghe, Bitcoin Ben, and Adam Williams.
I create both digital and physical art, write about creativity in the tech space, do keynotes and performances relating to it all.
My gamified pyramid gallery on Crypto Voxels
https://www.cryptovoxels.com/play?coords=SW@38E,138S
The potential economic collapse, lack of accountability and general unraveling of society via various symptoms caused by the first mentioned problem.
It takes a lot of work to become your real self but it's worth the pain.
I had many commissions and sales cancelled initially.
Crypto and a platform I'm building.
The monetary system is completely screwed up, as they don't understand how money is created in the first place.
The Adobe bundle
Further investigating ancient cultures and what was lost along the way to bring something useful from it to our constructive future.
