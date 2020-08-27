"The Monetary System Is Completely Screwed Up", Interview with Vesa Kivinen

Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles, we discovered Vesa Kivinen from the United Kingdom, who’s has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.

Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Vesa.

1. Which 2020 Noonie/s have you been nominated for?

Best Web Monetized Digital Artist

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

Crypto artist, performer and keynote speaker VESA (b.1978) is best known for working with Bollywood actress Veena Malik in a world-changing collaboration, which was seen by around 300 million people through BBC World, The Independent, IBT, Times of India, VICE, etc.



His innovative mixed media platform Artevo soft forked in 2017 to Art For

Crypto, which is rapidly establishing new creative standards in the blockchain art space. He is booked for multiple events in 2020 already as a performer & keynote speaker in international top crypto events.

He also writes about creativity on News BTC and is represented as a professional speaker by Speakers Forum. His art has been collected by international hedge funds, exchanges, CEO's and influencers.

Among them are Charlie Lee, Tone Vays, Craig Wright, Niko De Jonghe, Bitcoin Ben, and Adam Williams.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I create both digital and physical art, write about creativity in the tech space, do keynotes and performances relating to it all.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

My gamified pyramid gallery on Crypto Voxels



https://www.cryptovoxels.com/play?coords=SW@38E,138S

5. What are you worried about right now?

The potential economic collapse, lack of accountability and general unraveling of society via various symptoms caused by the first mentioned problem.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

It takes a lot of work to become your real self but it's worth the pain.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

I had many commissions and sales cancelled initially.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Crypto and a platform I'm building.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

The monetary system is completely screwed up, as they don't understand how money is created in the first place.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

The Adobe bundle

11. What are you currently learning?

Further investigating ancient cultures and what was lost along the way to bring something useful from it to our constructive future.

