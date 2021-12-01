The Meta-Morphosis of NFTs: What's Next for the Metaverse?

The year 2021 for the blockchain sector was *the* **NFT year**. An acronym for Non Fungible Tokens, these digital assets on blockchain allow you to contain any type of information and also can be linked to digital files that, in most cases, are found off-chain and on the **IPFS protocol**. In a digital world, you can do and use things in a creative and futuristic way, even being able to wear NFTs or hang them, drive them and so on.