Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

The Meta-Morphosis of NFTs: What's Next for the Metaverse? by@alfredodecandia

The Meta-Morphosis of NFTs: What's Next for the Metaverse?

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The year 2021 for the blockchain sector was *the* **NFT year**. An acronym for Non Fungible Tokens, these digital assets on blockchain allow you to contain any type of information and also can be linked to digital files that, in most cases, are found off-chain and on the **IPFS protocol**. In a digital world, you can do and use things in a creative and futuristic way, even being able to wear NFTs or hang them, drive them and so on.
image
Alfredo de Candia Hacker Noon profile picture

@alfredodecandia
Alfredo de Candia

Author of "Mastering EOS" & "Mastering DeFi" blockchain specialist, android developer

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Can the NFT Save the Digital Magazine? by @alfredodecandia
#nft-magazine
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
NFTs And the COSMOS Ecosystem: An Overview by @odesanmitemitope
#nfts
5 Crypto Resolutions for 2022: Decentralizing My Life by @steviesats
#decentralized-internet-tag
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
The Craze for NFTS and the Downsides by @growthpunk
#nft-art

Tags

#cryppo#nft#metaverse#decentralized-internet#mastering-nft#blockchain-adoption#nfts#building-the-metaverse
Join Hacker Noon loading