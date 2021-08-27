The Megashift Towards Decentralized Edge Computing

Cloud applications often needlessly transfer all data that is used (primarily or solely) on the edge, to the cloud, to be stored there, and sent back when used. Storing data in the cloud that is not needed/used there is wasteful. By 2025, 30+ billion IoT devices will be creating ~4.6 trillion GB of data per day (on the edge) Data volume, variety, and velocity, as well as bandwidth infrastructure limitations, make it infeasible to store and process all data in a centralized cloud.