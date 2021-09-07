Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

ObjectBox: Empowering the Edge by@obx

ObjectBox: Empowering the Edge

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
ObjectBox is a Berlin-based Startup solving local on-device data storage and decentralized data-flows out-of-the-box to empower Edge Computing.
image
Vivien Hacker Noon profile picture

@obx
Vivien

Co-Founder & CEO @ObjectBox_io >> objectbox.io

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
The Megashift Towards Decentralized Edge Computing by @obx
#edgecomputing
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story

Tags

#startups-of-the-year#database#data-sync#mobile-app-development#flutter-app-development#embedded-systems#developer-tools#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading