    The Linux Writing Contest 2022: Round 2 Results Announced! by@hackernooncontests

    The Linux Writing Contest 2022: Round 2 Results Announced!

    We are back with the results announcement for The Linux Writing Contest, July 2022. HackerNoon has partnered with Linode to give monthly prizes to the best Linux stories!

    In order to participate, simply submit your story with the #Linux tag, and you’ll be entered to win from a prize pool of $3,000 every month! from June 1st to August 31st!


    Linode is also giving away $100 worth of credit and 60-day free trial to the HackerNoon community!

    The Linux Writing Contest July 2022 Nominations

    We picked all the stories tagged with the #linux tag on HackerNoon, published in July 2022. Then we chose the top stories using 60:30:10 weightage respectively to:


    • Number of hours read
    • The number of people reached
    • The freshness of the content


    Here are the top 10 nominations:


    1. Linux Ransomware, Cryptojacking, and Cobalt Strike Are Targeting Multi-Cloud Infrastructure by @DawoodKMasood.
    2. An Overview of the Linux Operating System for Beginners by @juxtathinka.
    3. What Are the Advantages of Utilizing Cloud-Based Linux Systems? by @nemmanuel.
    4. Poor Command-Line Hygiene? Consider Load-bearing the Shell History by @tylerjl.
    5. How To Use The Linux Command Line by @sankalp1122.
    6. Configuring the Alpha AWUS036ACH Wi-Fi Adapter on Kali Linux by @fatman.
    7. Pillar of Heaven : Linux and the Cloud Computing ‘Re-evolution’ by @oliveremeka.
    8. An Introduction to Linux and Terminal Basics by @kiransatyaraj.
    9. A Brief Overview of Docker And Its Impact On The Development Ecosystem by @emmaakin.
    10. Attack Default SSH Username/Passwords Using Metasploit by @fatman.

    And the Winners Are


    In the first place, we have Linux Ransomware, Cryptojacking, and Cobalt Strike Are Targeting Multi-Cloud Infrastructure by @DawoodKMasood

    “Linux systems are being increasingly targeted by ransomware, cryptojacking, and other malicious attacks, according to a recent report. The report, which was compiled by security firm Trend Micro, found that ransomware and crypto-jacking attacks on Linux systems have grown significantly in recent months.”


    Congratulations @DawoodKMasood, on winning $1250, Bravo!!

    The second place goes to Poor Command-Line Hygiene? Consider Load-bearing the Shell History by @tylerjl!


    Congratulations @tylerjl! You have won $1000!


    Consider the fact that – if you retain all history and express all of your operational tasks in the form of terminal commands – you may have the entire history of your work (apart from coding artifacts) within a few seconds’ reach. How do you create x509 certs with openssl? What’s the easiest way to check for Spectre among a fleet of hosts? If you can recall a few substrings from the commands that may answer the question, a history search can bring this lost memory to your fingertips to be re-used immediately.

    What Are the Advantages of Utilizing Cloud-Based Linux Systems? by @nemmanuel! has won the third position

    “It's interesting to learn that more than 75% of businesses that use the cloud say their main cloud platform is Linux. With its support for a wide range of use cases, target systems, and devices, Linux is ideal for executing highly available, dependable, and important operations in a cloud computing environment.”


    Well done @nemmanuel! You have won $750!


    Once again, congratulations to all the winners, and best of luck to the rest of the nominees for future contests! Your time will come!!!!


    On that note, let’s wrap up the announcement! See y’all next month! We will contact the winners shortly. Keep an eye on contests.hackernoon.com  to see the current and upcoming writing contests!

    Check out HackerNoon’s Linux Writing Contest and write about your own experience with Linux. You can also take inspiration from HackerNoon’s Linux Writing Prompt.


