Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

The Internet Belongs to Everyone by@newsletters

The Internet Belongs to Everyone

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
It’s an ongoing tug of war between corporations and governments over who gets to control and moderate the free flow of information, ideas, and speech online. In some parts of the world, like in Uganda, governments can authorize a complete internet shutdown to aid their own political agendas. This new kind of decentralized web means we can shift [governance processes to people] to people, rather than businesses. And just as with public utility companies like electricity and water, there are ways to turn the internet into a publicly managed and powered space.
image
newsletters Hacker Noon profile picture

@newsletters
newsletters

Official account for all of the HackerNoon newsletters. www.hackernoon.com/u/newsletters

Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
It is not YOU, it is Your Code by @newsletters
#hackernoon
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story

Tags

#internet-censorship#twitter#newsletter#decentralization#big-tech#little-tech#nuance#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading