The Internet Belongs to Everyone

It’s an ongoing tug of war between corporations and governments over who gets to control and moderate the free flow of information, ideas, and speech online. In some parts of the world, like in Uganda, governments can authorize a complete internet shutdown to aid their own political agendas. This new kind of decentralized web means we can shift [governance processes to people] to people, rather than businesses. And just as with public utility companies like electricity and water, there are ways to turn the internet into a publicly managed and powered space.