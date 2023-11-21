67 Stories To Learn About Big Tech

Let's learn about via these 67 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Big Tech /Learn Repo 1. On Product and Parkour Product, Parkour, and Pioneering: how the role of product management varies by stage of company 2. The Internet Belongs to Everyone Normalizing the behavior of businesses to set the social standards for freedom of expression is a slippery slope. 3. Is Big Tech Too Big? A couple of weeks ago Alphabet shares dropped 6%, Facebook tanked 7.5%, and Amazon shed 4.5% of its value. Why did this happen? An anti-trust probe was called into life regarding Alphabet’s Google Search business and investors fear a similar fate for its tech brethren, seemingly rightfully so: This news story unearths a public debate that has been discussed intensively since the 2016 US elections concerning Big Tech’s power and the need for anti-trust legislation. A debate, which appears to have the nearly unanimous agreement that these companies should be broken up. Logically, therefore, these firms should already be broken up, yet they are not. Why is this? Aside from the strawman “The government is corrupt/incompetent” reasoning, there actually exist multiple genuine arguments for keeping Big Tech intact, which we’ll be examining in the following. 4. Why Working in a Startup Is More Rewarding Than a Career in Big-Tech Five reasons of why working in a startup might be more rewarding than position in a big-name company for specialists, who are focused on career achievements. 5. How COVID-19 Has Impacted Venture Capital Funding Remember when we thought COVID was just a horrible stage in our lives that would disappear after a month of masks and hand sanitizer? Oh, how sweet and naïve we were. As the pandemic marches on and many countries consider a second lockdown, businesses are having to look back on how they have managed these last 7 months and strategize for a corona-filled future. 6. Here's Where Big Tech Lags Behind “There’s an old saying, ‘Things move at the speed of trust,’” Brian Chesky, co-founder, and chief executive of Airbnb. 7. Using Blockchain to Facilitate End-to-End Encryption (E2EE) Since Satoshi Nakamoto came up with the first conceptualized blockchain in 2008, that was an improvement on the system using a methodology similar to Hashcash which also led to the implementation of the first cryptocurrency Bitcoin in 2009, the blockchain has found a lot of uses in the business world. This is largely due to a lot of useful features inherent in the blockchain technology. 8. Is the Grass Greener On the Tech Giants' Side? The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Here are some things to consider before applying for a Tech Company. 9. Black Mirror in Real Life: Facebook Now Owns and is Developing a City Here are the reasons why big tech companies are building cities. Also, know why many are worried. 10. Linh Dao Smooke & David Smooke repping Hacker Noon at the Mozilla Fix the Internet Showcase I joined a panel with awesome fellow founders and builders of Mozilla to discuss the future of "citizen publishing" as a way to democratize the internet. 11. Tech Giants are in a Race to Dominate the AI Frontier The evolution of AI is shaping up to be a dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape, with a few large companies currently leading the way. 12. Elon Musk and The Worst-Case Scenario of a Nuclear Apocalypse Elon Musk. Business. Tech. Politics. What could go wrong? 13. Everyone Works for Facebook and Google Imagine a car factory where nameless workers in a sprawling complex make expensive cars all day and all night. Thousands of shiny, new expensive cars move off the line every millisecond and are shipped instantly all over the world to wealthy buyers, generating $195 million of profit daily for the car company. 14. Is Self-Harm Amongst Teenage Girls On the Rise Because of Instagram? Between 2010 and 2014, rates of self-harm, depression, and anxiety among teenage girls doubled; is Instagram to blame? 15. From Wojcicki to Mohan: A Look at the Future of YouTube Under the New CEO In light of Susan Wojcicki's departure as the CEO of Youtube, what is the future of the company like? 16. What Netflix Should Consider Before Diving into Gaming Netflix adding some sort of gaming module to their current service brings to mind that in-flight entertainment option you get on long-haul flights. 17. A Letter from TheMarkup.org Editor Julia Angwin Dear Readers, 18. How Big Tech is Working Towards a Password-Free Future A 2019 research conducted by HYPR showed that 78% of people forgot their passwords and required a reset within the last 90 days. Passwords aren’t just difficult to manage, they are inconvenient, insecure, and expensive because passwords are just too easy to guess, hack or intercept and what’s more, the legacy of password reuse is leading to constant attack and account vulnerabilities. 19. How Big Tech Influences Privacy Laws The Markup reviewed public hearing testimony in all 31 states that have considered consumer data privacy legislation since 2021 and found a campaign by Big Tech 20. Proposal to Gab.com and Andrew Torba: Let's Crush "Big Tech" Together One of the people in tech that gets an unfair bad rep is Andrew Torba. Infact, I had a Gab account since 2017, and though I am barely active, I don't have many problems with the service. 21. 5 to 23 Patterns to Ace Any Coding Interview How to prep for coding interviews by using patterns to figure out how to guess the most likely questions to be asked in many programming job interviews. 22. Big Tech Vs. Big Government: The Choice is Pretty Bleak A group of bipartisan lawmakers hopes to pass antitrust legislation that takes aim at tech giants buying out the competition and hoarding data. 23. Opinion: There’s Nothing Wrong With Being Tracked by Google Why you should be happy about companies collecting your data. 24. How to Survive Our Dystopian Future: A Practical List of Do's and Don'ts In the right hands, tech can set us free—but it's in the wrong hands right now. So what can you do to prepare? Read this. 25. The Noonification: How Big Tech Influences Privacy Laws (11/24/2022) 11/24/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 26. 7 Serious Security Issues in Big Data and How to Address Them Businesses will be able to reach their ultimate aim of leveraging data for better customer experience and retention if they use Big Data effectively. 27. AMD Posts Q4 Earnings Growth, Despite Industry Challenges; Expects to Capitalize on AI Demand The fourth quarter saw a 51% decline in revenue for AMD's client segment, but this decline was offset by a 42% increase in revenue for AMD's data center segment 28. Netflix Seeks Higher Revenues by Reaching More Subscribers Despite Ongoing Economic Downturn Netflix reported its fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 19 showing growth in subscribers. Following the results, the company’s stock increased by almost 6%. 29. A Deeper Look at Facebook's PR Strategy Gideon Lichfield takes a deeper look at Facebook's PR strategy. 30. Big Tech Companies are Killing Kubernetes: Here's How Noah Kantrowitz explains how big tech companies are killing Kubernetes. 31. A Suggestion: How Can Parler Become Truly Censorship Resistant? Unsurprisingly, I am not a big fan of censorship. The social network known as Parler aims to be a censorship-resistant social network or form of alternative media to Twitter. 32. Intel Focusing on Innovation, Growing Portfolio in Face of Declining Revenues, Fierce Competition Intel faces a number of rivals in addition to a battle to maintain its position as the largest chip maker in America by revenue. 33. Apple's iPad, Services Unit Shines Amid Revenue Decline; AI Integration in Products in the Works Q1 2023 earning results were one of the least impressive quarters for apple in recent memory. For the first time in four years, Apple's quarterly revenue fell. 34. TikTok, Other Foreign Apps Could be Subject to New Limits as US Lawmakers Consider New Rules Donald Trump tried it, now Joe Biden plans to do it...ban TikTok. The concern? Data Sovereignty, especially when the app is influenced by a foreign nation. 35. BigTech Spent Big Money in 2021 on Lobbying, Buying Up Competition Amazon and Facebook are the largest corporate spenders on lobbying. BigTech is buying up the competition. Together, this puts a huge strain on US regulators. 36. Big Tech’s Coronavirus Response Paves a New Path for Anti-Misinformation Efforts Dealing with misinformation has always been, let’s say, a touchy subject for Big Tech. 37. Big Tech Companies: Time For A Breakup? The 5 tech companies we will discuss are referred to as FAAMG: Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Google. The earned revenues of those tech companies equated to 68% of US GDP growth in 2018. In terms of global traffic, Google, YouTube (which is owned by Google), and Facebook are the three most visited websites. With this, comes enormous power. For example, in terms of global traffic share, Facebook-owned sites controlled a huge segment of social media and messaging. 38. Behind The Google and Facebook Collusion - A Thread Patrick McGee describes the collusion between Google and Facebook. 39. Illusion of Choice: You Aren't Deciding How Important Your Privacy Is The above statement is easily the most eloquent justification of privacy that I've seen. Thanks in large part to Snowden, the past decade has seen large parts of society become serious about data privacy, but it still feels like an overwhelming number of people can't be bothered to give this issue even a second of their time. 40. Anything Big Biz Can Do, Blockchain can do Better As crypto again enters the bull market limelight, things feel different this time. The decentralised merger of Dune Network with Free TON offers insight to why. 41. Who Has the Power to Break Up Big Tech? The Big Five tech companies — Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Google owner Alphabet — have come under serious scrutiny in the past few years. 42. Ditching Big Tech for a More Decentralised Life With privacy and security issues, daily ransomware attacks putting sensitive data at risk of being published - I decided to de-Facebook and de-Google my life. 43. OIP: The Protocol that’s Taking on the Google Search Index Monopoly Google’s closed search index makes their control indomitable in the space and shields them from scrutiny. OIP wants to change that. 44. Big Tech Regulation Bill Shut Down, But the Fight Still Looms This bill's chances of passing look stronger than its predecessors. But if the bill doesn’t pass, the industry may change on its own to address its own issues. 45. How To Manage Your Privacy Online Think carefully before publishing your personal data (especially name, address, telephone number) in a user profile. 46. Tech Giants Bet on Cost Cutting Initiatives, Emerging Tech for Thriving in a Challenging Economy In the face of a global economic slowdown, tech giants are betting on new and emerging technologies to maintain their dominance. 47. Putting the Blinders on AI Want to avoid an insurrection or genocide? Disconnect AI from centralized databases now! 48. Migrating Away from Big Tech: My Software Dev Approved Personal Preferences Recommendations to move off of big tech; these are some of the services and software I've shifted to listed some of the services I considered in the process. 49. Can Social Networks Become Decentralised? Twitter has recently hired Tess Renearsson – a famous blockchain engineer – to lead a new department at Twitter that will research decentralised technologies and look for ways how Twitter could implement them in its products and infrastructure. Twitter has responded to its users’ rising interest in decentralised technologies and will try to contribute to their development and to make them part of its user experience. 50. 5 Ways We Can Work to Close the Gender Gap in Tech It’s really not as hard as it sounds 51. Here Are The Goals of Big Tech, NGOs, and Startups Every organization needs to set quality improvement goals to keep its competitive edge. 52. Our Politicians Don’t Understand Tech and it's Time to Put Them to the Test Mark Zuckerberg shouldn't have to explain the internet to Congress. It's high time we made tech literacy a requirement for running for office. 53. The Difference Between Privacy and Security For many, privacy and security seem to be words that are interchangeable. Yet, you can have one without the other and users need to be aware of what they get. 54. Privacy Challenges And Improper Use of User Profile Data Improper use of user-profiles data by third parties is probably the most serious potential risk with regard to personal data contained 55. Governments Pressuring Tech Giants Isn't Going to End Well (for Governments) The world has come a long way in terms of its relationship with technology and knowledge. It’s almost universal that people are often afraid of new inventions that are supposed to improve their lives. We feel threatened by what’s out of our intellectual grasp. 56. Could There Eventually Be a Ban on Behavioral Advertising? Could behavioral advertising be on its way out? 57. The Issue of Privacy on Social Networks Personal data becomes publicly accessible in ways and in quantities hitherto unknown; above all, this happens concerning an enormous quantity of images 58. Big Tech vs. Indian Authorities [An Overview] The world’s largest technology companies have all faced criticism over their global tax practices. Back home too, tech heavyweights are grappling with the Indian taxman. 59. What's The Blockchain Strategies of Tech Giants? The crypto ecosystem has come a long way from its humble beginnings in Bitcoin. One testament to the revolution that blockchain represents can be seen in the multitude of large, established companies that have adopted and adapted blockchain. 60. Here's How Google and Friends Are Contributing—How Can We All Help? A month ago it would’ve been hard to imagine how life would change in what seems overnight. Quarantines have been declared in many countries, and already around one billion people are staying at home, isolating themselves and some working remotely. The public activities have stopped, drug stores are in deficit of protection masks, and food shops are being cleaned of even primary products. 61. 10 Most Evolving Big Data Technologies to Catch Up on in 2022 At the heart of it all, big data also has a dark side. Several tech giants are facing heat from the public and government regarding the issue of data privacy. 62. Big Tech Highlights From Alphabet, Meta and Amazon Financials For 2021 In this research, we analyze the financials of the main big tech players for 2021. We draw some key conclusions based on the recent financial releases. 63. Introducing the "Future Web Standards", a new Covenant for Developers This is part of the reason that I launched the Open Innovation License prior. However, I felt like the OIN isn't enough. I felt like more needed to be done for the open source community and even the outside world that wants to establish a certain standard. 64. Democratizing the New Data Economy in 2023: With Co-Founder of Seagate Technology, Finis Conner Big tech firms get their wealth & power from the data they freely collect from users. But new blockchain tech is about to destabilize the entire data landscape. 65. We Discovered Disparities in Internet Deals: Here's How We Did It Yet the high-speed internet options offered by an internet service provider can vary even by neighborhood within a city... 66. Taming Big Tech: The Case for Monitoring <em>How, working in the shadows of the internet, researchers developed a passive monitoring system that might soon make Big Tech companies accountable to the public — and even save democracy.</em> 67. This Week On Planet Internet, We're Breaking Up With Big Tech We are cracking down on Big Tech. Amy Tom, David Smooke, and Hang Ngo talk about Biden's Executive Order on Big Tech, more space war dram, and decentralization