Let's learn about via these 298 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Facebook /Learn Repo It already knows what's on your mind, friend. 1. View Someone's Facebook Messages without Knowing Their Password Wondering how to see someone else's Facebook messages without them knowing? Read this complete guide on dos and don'ts to view someone's Facebook messages. 2. Sorry, Mark. You Don't Own the Metaverse Why the decentralized metaverse matters with examples from the past and a bitter take on Mark Zuckerbergs motivations. 3. A Look at the Top Questions for a System Design Interview at Facebook Facebook System Design Interview; Design Facebook NewsFeed; Design Status Search; Design Live Commenting; Design Facebook Messenger / WhatsApp; Design Instagram 4. Is this the best time to buy Bitcoin or not? The recent rally has affected many market participants; at such moments, many people are influenced by the FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) effect. But an understanding crypto investor, clearly aware that it's just only beginning. 5. What Does Facebook Hydra Mean For The Future of Python Ever since its inception in the year 1089 by Guido Van Rossum, the programming language Python has along far away. Sheldon did its creator knew that Python would in today's world be utilized for a variety of purposes such as research, development, scripting, among many others. Built as a successor in the ABC language, Python does not just find its applications in software development but also in research. 6. Is WhatsApp Safe? WhatsApp is the most popular messenger owned by Facebook. According to the official stats, the number of WhatsApp active users has reached 1 billion in 2020. Just imagine, approximately 65 million messages are sent via this social app daily. Since the app is so popular, it’s very attractive for hackers. In this article, I’ll tell you about the major WhatsApp security threats, which will help you protect your chats and shared media from hackers, WhatsApp spy apps, and keylogging software. 7. Did You Know That Every Expo App Includes Facebook's SDK? How Expo Is Fooling Everyone 8. How to Hack Facebook Accounts: 5 Common Vulnerabilities in 2023 There are 5 common vulnerabilities that attackers can exploit to hack Facebook accounts. They include weak passwords, phishing, remote loggers, MITM, and DoS. 9. Will Facebook and Telegram Kill Bitcoin and Ethereum? 2019 has marked itself not only with the end of the crypto winter but also with time when established technology companies entered the blockchain field. Telegram is going to release its own blockchain with the goal of processing millions of transactions per second. Facebook plans to introduce Libra coin to facilitate payments for 1.7 billion unbanked but connected people. 10. WHAT ZUCK SAID Zuckerberg is in the news lately for his announcement about his plans to take his workforce remote. 11. The Rise of Digital Fashion and Sustainability in The Metaverse With the recent announcment of plans for the Metaverse, the intersection between fashion and technology has never been so clear. 12. What installing the Messenger app tells us about Facebook Messenger’s onboarding is a great case study of manipulative design 13. Black Mirror in Real Life: Facebook Now Owns and is Developing a City Here are the reasons why big tech companies are building cities. Also, know why many are worried. 14. Report Finds Pirates are Making Millions off Amazon, Facebook and Google A new report published by the Digital Citizens Alliance suggests that pirates sites earn more than a billion dollars in revenue per year. 15. How to Hack Facebook Messenger: 6 Methods and Vulnerabilities Spyier, keylogging, and hacking using cookies are some of the most common ways Facebook Messenger accounts get hacked. 16. Will the Corona Virus Aftermath Lead to a Resurgence in Virtual Reality? Rizwan Virk, the Founder of Play Labs @ MIT and author of The Simulation Hypothesis explores how the current crisis and VR tech might affect long term social trends. 17. How I got rid of the new sponsored Facebook posts. Today I open <a href="https://hackernoon.com/tagged/facebook" target="_blank">Facebook</a>, and I notice something, my adblocker isn’t working.<br>As a developer, I decided to investigate, and first thing first I inspect the <a href="https://hackernoon.com/tagged/structure" target="_blank">structure</a> of these sponsored posts, to see if there’s a way to identify them so I can remove them with a script. 18. I Tried Facebook's New AI Chatbot... It's So Good, It's Scary. Me: Hey, what's your favorite baseball team?\nBot: I don't really have a favorite team. I'm more of a football fan. What about you? Me: I don't know much about football. What's your favorite football team?\nBot: My favorite team is the seattle seahawks. Do you have any kids? I've got two daughters. Me: I have a son, Timmy, he's 14. How old are your daughters?\nBot: They're 7 and 8 . What do you like to do for fun? I love cooking. Me: I like MMA and cooking as well. What recipes do you like?\nBot: I love to cook french food. I also like to shop.\n...\nMe: What's a good place to buy clothes?\nBot: ebay is a great place to start. It's free and you get to spend a lot of money. Me: Haha so you like spending money?\nBot: Yes, I love spending money. It makes me feel good to be able to spend my money. 19. Is WhatsApp Safe for Texting and Video Calls? Can someone hack WhatsApp texts or calls? How safe is WhatsApp? Is End-to-End encryption enough? Should you switch to Instagram, Facebook, Telegram or Skype? 20. 5 Ways to Protect Your Facebook Account from Getting Hacked If you're wondering how to stop Facebook hackers, here are 5 easy ways to do so. This guide is beginner-friendly and all discussed methods are free. 21. 14 Things I Wish I Knew Before Becoming a Software Engineer A Q&A for students with a Facebook software engineer 22. Is Social Media Doing More Harm than Good? We rely on social media to stay in touch with loved ones around the world and run our businesses. But is this tech doing more harm than good? Let's discuss. 23. How to Deactivate or Delete a Facebook Account, Page, or Group How to deactivate or delete a Facebook user account, page, and group. You can do this by going to Settings and following simple steps mentioned in this guide. 24. The Noonification: How to Move Away From Twitter (12/15/2022) 12/15/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 25. The Noonification: An Intro to Algorithms and Data Structures (Javascript Edition) (9/15/2022) 9/15/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 26. What Are the Benefits of Having a Facebook Page on Your Website? Want to learn how to embed a Facebook feed on the website? So here are the tips and benefits of embedding a Facebook feed on the website. 27. Update on Instagram's Year of Autonomy In response to "Update on Meta’s Year of Efficiency" written by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on March 14, 2023, instagram should form a DAO. 28. Zuckerberg Still Rich Despite Drop in Net Worth Investors aren't too keen on Zuckerberg's new-found focus on the metaverse, even though the tech entrepreneur is betting his all on the emerging technology. 29. How Popular is Right-Wing Content on Facebook? Facebook has been criticized in the past because many believe they are allowing right-wing content to run rampant on the site. 30. Facebook Ads Market Potentially Dangerous “Abortion Reversal” Procedure The Markup has found that Facebook is serving up ads and posts for the so-called “abortion pill reversal” procedure... 31. Is the Grass Greener On the Tech Giants' Side? The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Here are some things to consider before applying for a Tech Company. 32. The Facebook Fake-Waves of Libra Scams. There’s a new wave of dozen fake accounts, groups and pages which are spread across Facebook and Instagram. — Claiming and trying to sell Facebook’s latest cryptocurrency Libra everywhere across the social platforms. 33. Are my Component Names Too Long? Vue.js Component Naming Best Practices When naming your (Vue.js) components, you might sometimes be worried that the names are getting very long. In this article, we take a closer look at how long is too long and what are the most important best practices when it comes to naming your components. 34. Do the Leaked Facebook Documents Show That the Company Lied? Facebook was supposed to stop recommending users political groups. That was a lie. 35. Top 10 Big Tier Companies That Use Python More than 500 languages are currently in use and a lot more are being written as we speak. The selection of a programming language is the first step to get into starting with the development cycle. A decade ago, developers were not bothered by the selection of technologies as they did not have access to an array of options. The preference of a language is now based on the characteristics of a project and many such factors. 36. How to Write Automated Birthday Posts on Facebook Using Selenium Are you the kind of person that always forgets their friends’ birthdays? Do you find yourself scrolling through Facebook, wincing at the realization that you didn’t post a congratulatory message yesterday on your bestie’s wall? And what use is that tiny ‘birthday’ tab that Facebook so helpfully sequesters in the top right corner of my Newsfeed. No big deal, right? Wrong. You might not have remembered their birthday, but they will definitely remember that you didn’t remember to remember it - and bye, bye, bestie. But don’t panic - here lies the solution to your woes, and it's also pretty easy. 37. Libra Investment Token: Crazy ROI The main focus on Libra so far was the stablecoin - a digital currency pegged to a basket of underlying assets. If the pegging mechanism works as intended, Libra coin won't undergo any crazy crypto pumps & dumps. Holders of Libra coin probably won't face any bigger risk than holding cash. This of course also means they won't make any money on the coin. 38. Team Red vs. Team Blue As if the console wars weren't bad enough, now PC gamers have to get into the same dilemma: go for team red or team blue. 39. Instagram Users Start Minting and Selling NFTS Earlier this month, Instagram announced it would allow users to mint and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its platform. 40. The Metaverse is a Sh*tshow Facebook parent Meta has struggled to get anyone to give a damn about its virtual worlds, despite burning billions in cash. 41. On Developing Career in Tech with Andrey Goncharov, Senior Software Engineer at Facebook In this installment of Meet the Writer series Andrey G, Facebook's senior software engineer, shares his thoughts on career development and his love of sugar. 42. Why Vigilance is Our Best Weapon Right Now When news broke that a firm was able to illegally harvest, analyze and use our own data against us, we were horrified. We couldn’t believe that a scheme like this could run for so long undetected. It wasn’t just terrifying but infuriating. The bodies to which we had entrusted power i.e Big Tech had failed us. It was becoming increasingly apparent that these tech gods couldn’t handle such a responsibility. This was the tipping point. People finally had enough. The whole Cambridge Analytica data scandal pointed to a larger issue – corporate accountability. 43. "To feature links on your profile, set the audience to Public," says Facebook So I went to update my Facebook profile... 44. Some Insights into Facebook's Libra Consensus Method and How it Compares to other BFTs While there has been plenty of talk about the regulatory and privacy implications, there has been little public dialogue about the technology behind Facebook’s new digital currency. Can regulators concerns about privacy be alleviated upon closer inspection of Facebook’s new digital currency? 45. Behind The Google and Facebook Collusion - A Thread Patrick McGee describes the collusion between Google and Facebook. 46. Meta Releases New Tools for Authors in Horizon Worlds Meta's Horizon Worlds has applied new tools for authors to make this metaverse more popular. I discuss them and show my findings on Meta's Horizon Worlds future 47. How I got a Job at Facebook as a Machine Learning Engineer It was August last year and I was in the process of giving interviews. By that point in time, I was already interviewing for Google India and Amazon India for Machine Learning and Data Science roles respectively. And then my senior advised me to apply for a role in Facebook London. 48. Gaming 101: What Is The Metaverse? When you hear Metaverse, you think gaming but that is a small fraction of the work that the Metaverse is used for: find out more about the Metaverse here. 49. How to Use Facebook Lookalike Audiences to Grow Faster Online Phew. Maybe you’ve moved your small business online, either with some landing pages or an ecommerce store. You’ve started building an email list of customers that want to hear about your latest offers. Maybe you’ve even set up Google Ads to advertise to people who are searching for what you’re selling. 50. NYU and Facebook Make MRI Scans 4x Faster by Using AI MRI has never been an easy option for a lot of people in the past who have suffered for this test in their life. There would be a considerable amount of unsettling experience that a patient has to bear throughout the MRI time. The Claustrophobia-inducing tube has to be placed over your body, and you have to be at a still position for more than one hour. It’s easy to think about in words, but the experience tends to become harder. Simultaneously, medical hardware creaks, whirs, and thumps around your body, which is not a good feeling. However, thanks to the Facebook AI and NYU experts who have realized these issues and came up with the suggestion of artificial intelligence. It will help the entire system complete tests at a four-times faster speed. It will help all the patients to experience the process for a more decrease time and go. Hence, the entire process will get quicker as compared to the older times. The best part about this model is that it will pair with high and low-resolution MRI scans. Another good thing about the procedure is that it will use the same model to predict the finals MRI scans results just after putting the input data for a quarter. In this way, there is a considerable chance that the data will come efficiently and faster than ever before. It will help the patients stop feeling the hassles they have to experience in the past so that the diagnoses will arrive more quickly. According to Nafissa Yakubova (the AI researcher at FAIR working on this project, this decision is making a revolution in the MRI field. The neural network makes it possible for the medial scan to construct an abstract idea. Later, the training data would be examined. Afterward, the same data will make it possible for the machine to predict the final output. If we explain this idea with an example, consider an architect who tends to design infrastructure for numerous banks in a year or two. Later, the architect will get fully-aware of how a bank will look like. So, when a new project comes, the architect will finish the work quickly by creating the final blueprint. If we talk about the FastMRI team, they have been working on this issue for a long time. However, the endless efforts made it easier for them to say that they have come up with a reliable method. The radiologists tried both AI and traditional ways of scans. At the same time, the experts are also worried about the errors that are evident in the process. So, they are considering experiments as an essential part of this process. There are various instances where humans have to manually check the output and make all the things evident to match the input correctly. Moreover, it’s worrying that the MRI scans could also may product incorrect outputs due to false predictions by the algorithm. Reported by: D.Digital News Platform 51. This Bull Run is Fundamentally Different Than the Previous One. Here’s Why Everyone knows about the time in 2017 and early 2018 when bitcoin hit over $20,000 USD and Ethereum was sitting nicely at $1,300+. In fact, the total market cap for coins and tokens listed on CoinMarketCap, had just ticked over $800,000,000,000. Everyone was going to be a millionaire. 52. How Facebook tracks you on Android (even if you don't have a Facebook account) Suppose you’ve picked up an Android phone on the street and you saw the 4 apps above. Can you guess the profile of the phone user? 53. Meta's New Model OPT is an Open-Source GPT-3 We’ve all heard about GPT-3 and have somewhat of a clear idea of its capabilities. You’ve most certainly seen some applications born strictly due to this model, some of which I covered in a previous video about the model. GPT-3 is a model developed by OpenAI that you can access through a paid API but have no access to the model itself. 54. How Facebook Makes Money and Why You Should Worry Facebook sells ads, as Mark Zuckerberg famously and patiently explained to Congress, but it’s a little more complicated than that. 55. The Unintended Consequences of Facebook Ad Boycott Campaign The burgeoning campaign by over a thousand large and small businesses, and civil rights organizations to boycott ads on Facebook so as to force the social media giant to take more drastic measures to curb hate speech is misguided. 56. The Simplicity of tRPC with the Power of GraphQL 57. The Noonification: How to Lose Employee Trust in 8 Easy Steps (11/17/2022) 11/17/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 58. Making the Case for Why React Native is Garbage Ex-Google/ex-Facebook TechLead presents the case against the React Native cross-platform mobile app framework. Join my interview training prep here http://techinterviewpro.com/ 59. Is GraphQL Still a Thing in 2020? GraphQL has become the most loved tool for API development in a very short span of time, and developers across the world cannot seem to get enough of it. Today I met with the founder of Windsor.io, Pranay Prakash, who has worked on the team behind GraphQL during his time at Facebook. I chatted with him to find out more about his experience working closely with Lee Byron, the creator of GraphQL, and some of GraphQL’s benefits. 60. Libra, a Cyberpunk Nightmare in the Midst of Crypto Spring With crypto winter finally over, I’ve turned my heart to the green shoots of spring. But my thoughts are not warm in this first article in the Dreams of Crypto Spring series. I break down the most talked about digital currency in history, Facebook’s Libra, and the dark shadow it casts over the future. 61. Using Blockchain to Facilitate End-to-End Encryption (E2EE) Since Satoshi Nakamoto came up with the first conceptualized blockchain in 2008, that was an improvement on the system using a methodology similar to Hashcash which also led to the implementation of the first cryptocurrency Bitcoin in 2009, the blockchain has found a lot of uses in the business world. This is largely due to a lot of useful features inherent in the blockchain technology. 62. How To Sell Things To People Who Have Cancer With Facebook Ads Partners Behind Google Ads, Facebook Ads is 2nd largest ads platform in the world. 63. Data Aggregation and DeFi with Noonies Nominee Daniil Okhlopkov Hey Hackers! I’m Daniil Okhlopkov, and I’m the Data Lead @ Runa Capital. 64. We Don't Quit Jobs, We Quit People: How To Avoid Quitting a Job Ex-Google engineer and YouTuber, TechLead, explains how to have a better time at your job so that you can avoid quitting it. 65. Facebook becomes Meta- What is next? Metaverse is the buzzword and there are more to come for all of us. Let me walk you through this new world. #jennyzheng 66. Nothing Can Stop Bitcoin, Not Even Governments In a nutshell, governments cannot take away your Bitcoin 67. Finally Congress grasps crypto Occasionally an investigation turns up a piece of evidence that is unexpected, and is in fact more valuable that the information that is actually being sought. It could be said that last week’s Congressional hearings into Facebook’s Libra did just that. 68. "cannot build multi-billion $ org unless you are clear on what instinct or organ you are targeting" 69. I Could Crash Your Instagram Remotely. But I Chose to Report It. On April 2019, I had the foolish idea of testing Facebook security (and more specifically Instagram security), after I got informed that the company enabled a new setting on their assets (called Whitehat Settings), making easier for researchers to discover new vulnerabilities (pinning was not a problem, I am just a bit lazy sometimes :P). 70. How to Take Your Resume from Pure Garbage to Landing Your Dream Job: Tips for Software Engineers Ex-Google TechLead exposes must-know resume tips to land your job! The brownies I'm eating: https://amzn.to/2XPq5IQ 71. How to Build a Conversational AI bot Using Blenderbot How to build a conversational Bot with the Blenderbot model, an Open Source Language Generation Model made by Facebook AI so that you can have your own Siri. 72. Business Model Innovation And The Future Of Crypto In his essay, Fred Wilson wrote in AVC blog about technical innovation, business model innovation, and the last two big waves we had in the tech industry: 73. Software Engineer interview at Facebook : Tips and Tricks Hello there, my name is Nikolay, I am a web developer. 74. The Basics Of Customer Acquisition For Startups Turning your idea into a real product or business takes real people as users or customers. The goal of this article is to help you validate (or grow) your business by reliably sending relevant visitors to signup for your product or service. 75. 7 Powerful Facebook Marketing Tips To Help Your Business Grow As an entrepreneur, you are probably well aware that building a strong online presence for your business is not an option anymore, but a requirement. That means you have to brush up on your digital marketing skills, if you want to achieve your business goals and help your company grow. 76. MachineFi: Unlocking The Machine Economy The Internet of Things could be as important to household wealth as homeownership by 2030. MachineFi makes sure this new wealth is distributed fairly. 77. Did Libra announcement impact the price of BTC? Last week, the price of BTC rose extensively, jumping to almost 13k. It was perfect timing for the organizers of the BTC2019 conference in San Francisco. 78. Avoiding Data Silos in Presto in Meta: From Raptor to RaptorX Raptor is a Presto connector (presto-raptor) that is used to power some critical interactive query workloads in Meta (previously Facebook). 79. 12 Red Flags to Look Out For to Avoid Getting Scammed on Facebook Marketplace We have put together this guide to help you avoid getting scammed. There are several red flags buyers and sellers should be mindful of when shopping. 80. What We Know and Don't Know About the Coming Metaverse The Metaverse is Coming, and it's time to get educated. How close we are to reaching the promised meta land, and what will the newly branded Meta change it? 81. B2B Sales Trends: What To Expect In 2020 Welcome to the 2020s! 82. Social Media Deplatforming: Big Tech’s Gag Order Ever since the likes of Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopoulos were kicked out of their dominant platforms, debate has begun on whether tech companies should be armed with the power of deplatforming. 83. From DOJ Settlement, Facebook to Eliminate Tool that Enables Discriminatory Advertising Facebook has agreed to eliminate features in its advertising business that allow advertisers to discriminate against groups of people. 84. TLDR Newsletter Week of July 29th Highlights Scraper API's 5 Tips for Building Large Scale Web Scrapers 85. Libra (or the Announced Failure of a Pseudo-cryptocurrency) With Paypal withdrawn and Visa and Mastercard soon to follow suit, the death knell has sounded for Facebook’s cryptocurrency, Libra. Here’s an analysis of what happened in just 4 months. 86. Scene by Scene Feasibility Breakdown of Facebook's Metaverse at Work Video Let’s unbox the metaverse vision, go deeper into what it’s trying to convey and offer a realistic perspective on how that future could be accomplished. 87. From GaryVee To Elon Musk: How Organic Social Media Is Killing Facebook Ads Build your audience, own your audience, then sell to your audience by solving their problems. 88. What We Can Learn From Facebook’s Latest Outage A GitHub issue reported a change to the Facebook API causing crashes to happen on many request made from Facebook’s iOS SDK. 89. Apple, Microsoft, Alibaba and More Respond To Covd-19 Crisis Coronavirus took the world economy with a shock forcing businesses to close their operations amid the spread of the virus. A month ago no one would have thought how daily life would change overnight. Many countries have announced countrywide lockdowns and almost one billion people are already staying at home working remotely or isolating themselves. 90. Pysa: A Tool to Prevent Security Vulnerabilities in Python 91. From the Genesis of Social Networks and Beyond Social media networks are an interesting space to watch over the next few years because of Web 3 and the decentralisation of the internet changing things. 92. How Facebook Serves Targeted Ads by Big Pharma We found drug ads targeted at users interested in everything from bourbon to therapy on Facebook, with significant implications for privacy for users. 93. Ruby on Rails Facebook Implementation: SpyBook Social Media Website Live Demo: SpyBook 94. [Roundup] GitHub Buys Semmle, Vitalik's Time Machine Visit, and Condolences to the Facebook Engineer Vitalik’s Time Machine Visit 95. Digital Marketing: Best Social Media Platform for Business The platforms where you may discover the majority of your target audience should be the focus of your initial marketing efforts. 96. Your Facebook Privacy Guide for 2022 Checking every single privacy option on Facebook takes time — but it’s time well-spent if you care about controlling your privacy online. 97. The Do's and Don'ts of Mark Zuckerberg's Growth Marketing Strategy Here are the biggest takeaways for growth marketers from Mark Zuckerberg’s appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience. 98. Why Hiding Trump's Racism on Facebook is a Bad Idea Large numbers of Facebook employees, left-leaning people, and moderates are all calling for the removal of President Trump’s racist and violence-inciting posts on Facebook and other platforms. 99. Facebook's Libra Means the Death of Privacy Picture a dystopian society. What do you see? Are you imagining a world with the aesthetic of Blade Runner 2077 or a similarly Cyberpunk-esque environment? 100. Stop Aimlessly Scrolling — Start Earning $ from Facebook's Whitehat Platform Did you know that Facebook paid out $880,000 in bug bounties in 2017? Well, I got my second bounty within a relatively short span of time.\nThe issue was reproduced by their security team with ease, and had meaningful impact on user’s privacy. I hope this write-up inspires people not to overlook small issues while scrolling aimlessly through Facebook, and also while testing it. 101. The Outbreak: How to Detect The Real Viral Posts Compared to The One Hour Share Spike To get more information's about what is the Outbreak tool, read this post. 102. Mark Zuckerberg Wears "My Mom Thinks I'm Cool" Tshirt & Mesh Shorts in 2005 The Facebook Interview Bambi Francisco interviews Mark Zuckerberg in 2005. 103. The Outbreak: Detecting Fake Viral News, Automatically Two weeks ago i published this post about how we can detect fake viral news, using the Outbreak, a tool designed at automatically identify viral news, before they go viral. 104. Facebook Insights Tool: How to Get the Perfect Target Audience Facebook is the uncrowned king of the social media platform containing the largest audience than any other social media channels. Nonetheless, many newbie entrepreneurs and juvenile online sellers do not consider this platform more than an interfacing channel. 105. Facebook Portal TV Reviewed It’s Saturday morning, and my phone has been burning for the past few hours. Just after I wake up, I stare at the screen and I have several messages from my parents, who live on the other side of the world, telling me that they miss me and that they are ready to talk. 106. What Makes Facebook’s Libra More Centralized? [107. Facebook & the Libra Effect: The New Importance of Privacy in Online Marketplaces](https://hackernoon.com/facebook-and-the-libra-effect-the-new-importance-of-privacy-in-online-marketplaces-esfj3y5p) Members of the Libra Association, a group of 28 companies and not-for-profit groups including and brought together by Facebook may soon have the power to forever change the history of the online marketplace worldwide. The Senate and House hearings in Washington July 18th and 19th - as theatrical as they were - may still only be a subtle indication of the grand ramifications of a marketplace where privacy does not exist for buyers and sellers. 108. The Best Facebook Ads Formats for Leads and Sales Facebook Ads Offer Some Great Formats For Lead Generation And Sales. Discover More In This Article How You Can Scale Your Leads Acquisition And Online Sales. 109. Is Libra a Paper Tiger? Of course, Libra is not a paper tiger. Otherwise it won’t cause theimmediate concern of global financial regulatory bodies and central banks, as well as the hearings by United States congress. But, this project indeed has inherent risks which make it very vulnerable. There is a good chance that it may get seriously delayed or may be forced to shut down if it cannot deal with these risks appropriately. If, unfortunately, it is forced to stop, then its short period of existence is then really a paper tiger. 110. Life Without Google I/O, F8 and the Other Places Developers Learn The most predictable thing about most conferences used to be that, in the days leading up to them, you would be flooded with e-mails about your registration, new speaker additions and party invites. 111. How to Leverage Machine Learning to Improve AdWords Efficiency Recent issues surrounding racial inequality in the United States have led to direct action in the digital marketing world as well. More and more companies are pausing their Facebook ad campaigns because of the social network’s inaction on discrimination and hate speech. 112. How to Prepare for the Facebook Behavioral Interview Facebook Behavioral Interviews; Tell Me About A Time You Had To Manage Conflicting Priorities; Evaluation Criteria, Response Framework, and Tips & Tricks 113. You are not Facebook. You are not Google. You are also not Spotify, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix or one of several other big tech companies I could mention here. 114. Five Recent FAAGM Statistics That Underline the Tech Industry's Longer Term Trends 30% fee Apple charges developers for App Store transactions 115. Facebook's Deepfake Challenge That Will defeat Deepfakes. Hopefully. Nowadays, we are seeing a new wave and great advancements in different technologies. Things like Deep Learning, Computer Vision, and Artificial Intelligence are improving every single day. And Researchers and scientists are having amazing use-cases with these technologies which can change the direction of our world. 116. How to Develop a Facebook Messenger Bot in Golang A comprehensive guide on how to create a Facebook Messenger bot in Golang. 117. How ChatGPT Can Help Identify the Target Audience for Google and Facebook Ad Campaigns As an online entrepreneur, chatGPT can help identify your target audience for Facebook and Google ads campaigns. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use chatGPT to identify your target audience online. 118. How can we make social media better platforms? Cloud has some benefits and some downsides. Hard Drives also have some benefits and some downside. Blockchain combines the both, leaving out the downside 119. Facebook: Brazen Censorship or a Tactical Solution to a Sophisticated Social Ask? We are entering a completely new supra-state level of regulation. This function that has suddenly gone to Facebook as a state has all the chances to contribute 120. Mark Zuckerberg's "Building Global Community" Manifesto: Five Years Later With Zuckerberg's manifesto about building a global community, what has been the fate of physical communities? 121. Facebook Peeked at Your Info When You Applied for Student Aid Online For millions of prospective college students, applying online for federal financial aid has also meant sharing personal data with Facebook, unbeknownst to them. 122. How I Was Able to Motivate Myself To Start My First Side Project So, what was it that made me stop paying attention to the lazy devil on my shoulder? 123. Hospitals Remove Facebook Tracker but Questions Still Remain Meanwhile, developments in another legal case suggest Meta may have a hard time providing the Senate committee with a complete account of the health data. 124. Zuckerberg Announces Oculus Quest 2 Release Date and Price On September 16th, 2020, via Facebook Connect, CEO Mark Zuckerberg made a long-awaited announcement regarding the Oculus Quest 2. That's right, we finally have a release date and price and trust me, you won't be disappointed. 125. Meta Aims to Focus on AI, Ads and Reels in 2023 After Near $14B Loss in Reality Labs in 2022 Meta looks to leverage the use of AI technologies within their advertisement ventures as well as in their already thriving 'Reels'. 126. A Deeper Look at Facebook's PR Strategy Gideon Lichfield takes a deeper look at Facebook's PR strategy. 127. 'Why I don't eat out at restaurants, even as a millionaire' - TechLead Ex-Google Tech Lead reveals the secret to why he doesn't enjoy eating out at restaurants, even as a multi-millionaire. 128. [Roundup] $100k in Gitcoin Quadratic Funding, Uighur Muslims, and The Ethereum Facebook Group 09/29/2019 129. Top Facebook Behavioral Interview Questions - Part 1 Facebook Behavioral Interviews: How they cover the topics of leadership, time management, ability to deal with disagreement while assessing the right fit. 130. The Partisan Divide on Facebook Is Still Bad Depending on your political leaning, Facebook will show you two different perspectives on the Capitol Riot that took place on January 6, 2021. 131. BigTech Spent Big Money in 2021 on Lobbying, Buying Up Competition Amazon and Facebook are the largest corporate spenders on lobbying. BigTech is buying up the competition. Together, this puts a huge strain on US regulators. 132. This Decade, The Masses Will Not Be Able to Avoid Digital Currencies Over the past decade, cryptocurrency has become a term that everyone recognizes. Whether it registers as some far-out concept that has something to do with invisible money, or whether you are a crypto geek who belongs to exchange platforms and follows various currencies religiously. 133. Facebook Libra: on the 4 steps road for World Presidency... Something changed on the 18th of June 2019. The day that Libra went public. Facebook’s long rumoured cryptocurrency project, which has rallied 28 world-leading partners, came out of the closet, and with it this new asset class seems to have landed its first concrete, large scale application. With over 2.7 billion users spread across all of its platforms1(Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram), and in response to recent strides into the payment sector and digital wallets by the likes of Samsung, Apple and Tencent, it was time for the group led by Mark Zuckerberg to finally wade into the great cryptocurrency arms race unfolding before us. 134. Facebook's Libra is a Banker's Nightmare and the Banks Will Fight Back The impact of Libra on Global Finance 135. Governments Stifle IT Companies With Restrictions Here you will learn our current relations with the state and how that is going to change with the development of new technologies. 136. Don't Fall For These Ads With Misinformation Even Though Facebook Approves Them While vowing to police COVID-19 misinformation on its platform, Facebook let advertisers target users interested in “pseudoscience”. 137. How To Tame The Tech Giants of Silicon Valley Everyone's angry at the tech industry these days! Tech companies continue to cement their place as some of the most powerful companies in the world, and taking shots at them has become a popular sport. Most recently, Facebook and Twitter suppressed a controversial New York Post article, raising accusations that the social networks are putting their thumbs on the scale of the upcoming election. 138. A Deep Dive Into Facebook’s AI Transcoder Just over a week, most of you would have heard that Facebooks AI research team (FAIR) developed a neural transcompiler, that converts code from high level programming language like C++, Python, Java, Cobol into another language using ‘unsupervised translation’ . The traditional approach had been to tokenize the source language and convert it into an Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) which the transcompiler would use to translate to the target language of choice, based on handwritten rules that define the translations, such that abstract or the context is not lost. 139. As Facebook and Apple Battle for User Identity, The Metaverse Supply Chain Grows While many have analyzed the Facebook move into the “Metaverse” more from a corporate political standpoint. Here we’ll look at another key aspect for long-term survival and thrive: Distribution! When Facebook announced Meta, the company highlighted: 140. Facebook and Anti-Abortion Clinics Have Your Info Facebook is collecting ultrasensitive personal data about abortion seekers and enabling anti-abortion organizations to use that data 141. Libra: The Ideavirus The lid on the fabled "Facebook coin" project has been finally lifted in the middle of June. Libra, a name evoking an ancient unit of weight, scales of justice and a somewhat clever jab at Winklevoss' Gemini, has already been written about extensively. 142. Facebook vs. Decentralized Projects: Who Will Win the 'Metaverse War'? Facebook's Upcoming Metaverse: the Caveats of Centralization and Why Decentralized Projects Will Dominate the Market in the Long Run 143. What Does 2020 Hold for Decentralized Social Networks? The race for the next decentralized social network has officially begun, following this tweet from Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey. 144. Trino: The Open-source Data Query Engine That Split from Facebook If you want to accelerate Trino queries with a response time of seconds to minutes, click here to learn how Trino helps engineers. 145. The Facebook TransCoder Explained: Converting Coding Languages with AI This new model converts code from a programming language to another without any supervision! 146. Can Facebook's Libra 2.0 Live Up To Its Promise? When Facebook first introduced the concept of Libra, their first digital currency, it looked promising. They designed the currency to become global and utilized a digital ledger, or blockchain technology, just like any other cryptocurrency. Interestingly, unlike other cryptocurrencies, Libra would be backed by a ‘basket of currencies’, which would protect it from volatilities; the usual fluctuations that we see in a typical cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. 147. How Facebook Stablecoin Libra Could Replace all Current Stablecoins Facebook recently announced their new Libra cryptocurrency, a stablecoin set to launch in 2020 which will initially let users transfer money between Facebook’s Messenger and WhatsApp applications. However, the larger goal of Libra is to transform the global economy. In conjunction with other companies and partners that make up the Libra Association, including payments companies, technology companies, marketplaces, and venture capitalist firms, Libra has the potential to do just that. Having been involved in the cryptocurrency industry for the last couple of years there is definitely a reason to doubt how decentralized Libra truly is and if it can even be considered a cryptocurrency. However, one thing is certain, given the proposed makeup of Libra it could ultimately replace all current stablecoins, and quickly. 148. 7 Best Clubhouse Alternatives for Audio Chats If you are looking for a Clubhouse alternative, you have many options out there, and these are not invite-only apps. You can use them freely. 149. Expert: Facebook, IG App Can Steal Secrets, and Users Can't Turn It Off! Felix Krause, a former Google engineer who studies privacy, said in a blog post on the 10th that Facebook and Instagram apps track users' browsing behaviors. 150. Unliked: Facebook’s Reign Could End Facebook shares went tumbling following the news after a ‘sell’ recommendation from Michael Levine of Pivotal Research Group. Levine cited concerns over Facebook’s Ad revenue as well as ongoing regulatory risks. 151. To Libra or not To Libra An interesting fact about Libra Facebook’s native currency which was announced June 18th, it’s inspired from three distinct elements: the Roman weight measurement system, the astrological sign for justice, and the French term for freedom. 152. The Internet is Broken, But The Metaverse and Web 3.0 Could be the Solution What is the major issue with the internet today, and how can Web 3.0 fix it? 153. Amazon Advertising Is Unstoppable Read this post for insight into why Amazon Advertising is flourishing -- and how Apple and Google are playing into Amazon's hands. 154. Clubhouse: Shelter from the Storm Read this post to understand how Clubhouse is helping people manage isolation during the pandemic. 155. 22 Tech Company News Pages We released our first batch of dynamic tech company news pages, combined business overviews with mentions on Hacker Noon and around the web via the Bing News API. 156. The Biggest Problems with WhatsApp's Privacy Practices A new report now claims that Whatsapp messages are not end-to-end encrypted. 157. Google Censored My New World Order Article: WTF Happened To Free Speech? I got sick of all the fake news and harmful conspiracy theories, so I wrote a balanced article that discussed real vs fake conspiracies. It ranked #1 on Google for keyphrases such as "How To Defeat The New World Order". Now, it has been censored from Google. 158. Hiring Managers Share How to Answer Behavioral Interview Questions Anyone making a career change soon? We used our platform to ask senior FAANG employees heavily involved with the hiring process on behavioral interview questions. 😇 Let’s get it started: 159. Facebook’s PyTorch3D : A Catalyst for Deep Learning and 3D Objects To understand what PyTorch is, how it works, and its ability to catalyze technological advancements. It’s important first to understand the answer to the question, “What is PyTorch?” 160. Top Facebook System Design Interview Questions (Part 2) Facebook System Design Interviews; Design Proximity Server; Design Search Typeahead Suggestions; Design Top N Songs; Design Privacy Settings; Design Web Crawler 161. Libra Coin: The Good, The Bad and The Unknown The things you won’t pay attention to behind the hype of Facebook Libra coin announcement. 162. Bad Blocking Will Be The New Ad Blocking Ad blocking has been a slow and steady revolution in the way the internet is consumed. 163. How I Lost Trust in Facebook A week ago, I experienced virtual death. 164. Move Fast and Break Things? The AI Governance Dilemma AI is the future and there’s lots of money to be made from it. But organisations keep making the news over AI governance failings, such as Microsoft’s chatbot that turned racist and google images labelling African-Americans as gorillas. We’re seeing a growth of ethics and governance councils but with mixed success - Google shut theirs down. 165. Musk Took The Twitter Joke Too Far Elon Musk has no one but himself to blame for the predicament he finds himself in. What could have been a joke has ended up costing the meme lord $44 billion. 166. Facebook’s Libra Currency ‘Big Tech’ are coming for our banks, but should we be worried? 167. Most Photographed Places in Paris [Facebook Data Analysis] I analyzed all locations from Instagram and Facebook to find out the most photographed places in Paris. I also managed to get the data about the expensiveness and popularity during the day. Below you can find my report with a bunch of sexy maps and insightful tables. Enjoy 😉 168. Is Facebook Putting Digital Identity At Risk With Libra? Here’s Why It Raises Privacy Concerns Last month, Facebook finally disclosed details of its much-hyped cryptocurrency, Libra. After generating an immense amount of chatter, the company announced that the digital currency, set to launch in 2020, will enable people to buy things or send money to others with almost zero fees. 169. Uber Still Can't Turn a Profit Netflix and Snapchat began informing markets of their financial performance this past week but the main draw remains to be tech titans. 170. Cambium Networks and Facebook Team Up For the Sake of Smart Cities Of the many, many lessons we’ve taken away thus far from the coronavirus pandemic, it’s that the world has demonstrated an essential need for wireless connectivity. Recognizing the global demand, Cambium Networks, the former Motorola company, is a global provider of indoor and outdoor wireless solutions that connect people, places, and things. The company enables enterprises, industries, utility companies, service providers, and governments to build powerful communications networks that deliver amazing satisfaction reliability across end-users. 171. Censorship: From Ancient Greece To Today's Big Tech - A Brief Overview It is no secret that big tech has been actively monitoring and censoring users. The past three years have seen a big rise in reported censorship events by the likes of Youtube, Google, Facebook, and Twitter. 172. The Billionaires F*cked Up Zuck f*cked up, and he admitted as much when he announced that Facebook parent Meta would be reducing its headcount by 13%. 173. WhatsApp Users Hit 2 Billion: What Does This Mean for the Future of Privacy? There are now over 2 billion registered users on the mobile messaging platform, up from 1.5 billion in 2017. 174. Sharing My Learnings After Leaving a Big Tech Company Ex-Google TechLead explains his learnings from leaving Google. 175. 'How I got a $500K job at Facebook (as a software engineer)' - TechLead Ex-Google TechLead explains the interview process at Facebook for staff software engineer. (FYI, this video is a little more technical in nature.) 176. How to Make $40K Per Month in Your 20's: Building a Side-Business Ex-Google Tech Lead talks about building a side-hustle and making $40K/month in your 20's. 177. Top 5 Video Chat Apps of 2020 The world has been evolving ever since its inception. There is no doubt that Generation-Z (1997-2012) has witnessed many changes. These changes were related especially with the advancement of science and technology. The concept of video calling dates back to the year 1910, and back then it was termed as video telephony. So, the concept is pretty antiquated, but with time innovation played its part and kept it looking contemporary. Having said that, we’ll now look at the options we have when it comes to video calling. 178. How to Set Up Custom Events On Facebook and Google Without Code When you hear the word “event”, what comes to mind? A concert? A political rally? Today, with COVID-19 still at large, the word "event" also brings to mind something "digital" or "streaming" with respect to social media platforms. 179. Great, Frightening Front-Page Creative From Amsterdam This Morning Tell me this Here's Johnny / Psycho mash-up from today's Volkskrant doesn't straight up say 'Actual Footage from 2319' and/or strike terror into your very soul: 180. How the adoption of blockchain technology will evolve: an Interview with Harjyot Singh This article talks about decentralization and trustless layer with no intermediary control and China actions on cryptocurrency. 181. 5 Data Science Interview Questions via Facebook, Twitch, and Postmates There are data science interview questions that I’ve collected in the first few months of 2021 from Facebook, Twitch, Postmates, and more. 182. Big Tech's Response to the Coronavirus Outbreak It’s not just about Google and what coronavirus website 183. The Future Of Programming 2019 has been a big year for AR. 184. Why Hacker Noon Dedicated Our Site Wide Banner Placement to #BlackLivesMatter Over the weekend, instead of our usual "taking a break" from work mode, we at Hacker Noon have been talking among each other about the heaviness of past weeks events, and how we as a company can do anything meaningful in response to them. 185. Facebook Just Put the Metaverse on the Map Read this post for insight into how the metaverse can improve how we work, potentially through developments from companies such as Facebook and Microsoft 186. How Facebook Changed Their Homepage Every Year for the Last 17 Years 2004 Feb 12. TheFacebook.com 187. Comparing Algorand and Libra: The Road to Decentralization August 12, 2019 188. How to Hack Your Way Into Google (Spoiler Alert: You’ll be Using Wheels) Learn about my secret way for getting into Google. 189. How to Build a Stablecoin To Compete with Libra In my Libra project analysis report ( A Business Analysis of the Libra Project), I pointed out that there is still a very good opportunity to develop a new stablecoin that competes with Libra. The Libra project is definitely not the end of the stablecoin project, but a milestone in this process. More stablecoin projects will appear to provide more stablecoin products for the market. In terms of the mechanism for generating stablecoins, other stablecoin products can be substantially different from Libra. In terms of application scenarios of stablecoin, a more suitable application scenario can also be adopted. In view of the fact that stablecoin is still at a very early stage and all the risks of the Libra project, other stablecoin products still have a very high probability of success. As long as the correct strategy is adopted in the design of stablecoin, promotion organization and adoption scenario, it is very likely that the new stablecoin can be better accepted by the market. This article discusses some of the factors related to the new stablecoin. 190. COVID19 Technology Trends Affecting the Spread of the Pandemic Photo Credit, https://nextstrain.org/ncov 191. Facebook Takes Action On 19.2 million Posts of Violence Using AI Facebook AI researchers have leveraged advancing technologies and Machine Learning to develop a system with a level of intelligence on par with humans. AI enables and equips Facebook with various tools, including interactive chat modules, chatbots, polls, surveys, and more. 192. The 449-Page Antitrust Report on Big Tech Monopolies: Key Takeways On October 6th 2020, the House lawmakers released a 449-page report investigating how Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google managed to turn from “scrappy” start-ups into “the kinds of monopolies we saw last in the era of oil barons and railroad tycoons”. This comparison is not misleading since data is referred to as the new oil. 193. You’re Not Alone, Coding is Hard! How to Deal with Programming Roadblocks Ex-Google Tech Lead explains why programming is so hard. 194. Secrets to Grow a Small Business Without Spending Money Ex-Google Tech Lead shares his experience in growing a business from 0 to millions of users fast, and his top tips for you to get going too. 195. Overview of the Top Available Career Paths for Software Engineers With Advice on How to Navigate it Ex-Google Tech Lead walks you through the career paths for software engineers and computer science majors. 196. The Inconvenient Truth about Facebook: It's Growing Despite Scandal With its latest quarterly earnings report, Facebook once again confounds the naysayers by succeeding financially and growing its global user base amid scandal. Here's what the Q3 2019 numbers say: 197. 3 Reasons Your Facebook Ads Are Performing Poorly Stop making these Facebook ad mistakes. Before starting advertising on Facebook, make sure you have a defined audience, objectives, and the right ad placement. 198. TODAY: Spotify 💚 Social · Y FB 💸 $400M on Giphy · Uber & Ryanair Cut Jobs I read the news so you don't have to: Spotify has launched a co-listening product stream so that you can listen to the same song with anyone, anywhere, in-sync; big surprise: Facebook bought Giphy for the data; both Europe's budget airline Ryanair and Uber are laying off a bunch of people; and France and Germany are pushing for a $545bn coronavirus relief fund. 199. Hacks n' Stuff There was news of a major acquisition, leaks, hacks, 'the merge', and, to top it all off, a wholesome development concerning the planet. 200. Ditching Big Tech for a More Decentralised Life With privacy and security issues, daily ransomware attacks putting sensitive data at risk of being published - I decided to de-Facebook and de-Google my life. 201. Facebook Made a Promise. Did They Keep It? However, other obvious proxies for race, religion, health conditions, and sexual orientation remain. 202. Facebook Crypto Scammers are Imitating Zuckerberg, Musk, and Bezos The ads, until recently available for view in Facebook’s public ad library, were frauds that slipped through Facebook’s content moderation process... 203. Meta's "Oops" Moment 2022 might not have been Facebook's year, yet the social media titan continues to dominate HackerNoon's Tech Company Rankings. 204. Facebook Groups Vs. Pages: The Best Marketing Tool for Startups Facebook isn't just for sharing pictures with friends and family; it's a powerful business tool. Learn how startups can leverage Facebook to grow. 205. Software Engineering Is Not a Walk in the Park Ex-Google engineer, Tech Lead, explains what makes software engineering hard. 206. How We Automated Our Fitness Instagram Our website Bulk Hackers interview people who do great in fitness. A big part of the online fitness is Instagram, so just like everybody else we have an Instagram account. 207. You Really Only Need 2.45 Billion True Fans To Be Successful This is a guest post by Mark Zuckerberg about how to achieve moderate internet success. 208. The Facebook Business Model Might Die This article is in reply to "How Much Internet Regulation Does Facebook Support?" 209. Decentralised Social Networks Are the Future of Web 3.0 The role of decentralised social networks in addressing the numerous problems that big tech is currently facing is becoming increasingly important. 210. Google's Best Practices: Using a Design Doc Ex-Google Tech Lead talks you through the #1 engineering practice: Design Docs. 211. "The most important thing for any ad is to know your audience," - says George Thomas McCormick George Thomas McCormick is the founder of SOAR: a full-funnel Facebook & Instagram marketing agency. SOAR's main offering is creating and running profitable Facebook and Instagram ad campaigns for its clients. 212. Roblox in Trouble A lawsuit filed in San Francisco accuses Roblox of enabling the sexual and financial exploitation of an underage girl by adult men. 213. Is Self-Harm Amongst Teenage Girls On the Rise Because of Instagram? Between 2010 and 2014, rates of self-harm, depression, and anxiety among teenage girls doubled; is Instagram to blame? 214. Facebook's Libra And China: The Real Scenario Photo Credit: Christoph Scholz Flickr via Compfight ccThe people and government of China should be mostly concerned about Facebook’s intended launch of the Libra. The story didn’t just end there because Facebook said that in addition to Libra, the project will also issue a “Libra investment token.” 215. The Increasingly Important Task of Promoting Decentralization in the Cryptocurrency Industry Decentralization has become a hot topic in the past few years as competing blockchain projects criticize the perceived centralization of their opponents.Source: Pixabay 216. Is Facebook's Libra Even a Cryptocurrency? When Facebook first publicised its plans to launch a new 'decentralised' digital currency in 2019, Libra, many people were surprised at the news. Few months after Libra's announcement, Facebook released its official whitepaper to the general populace, and eyebrows were raised. 217. Bitcoin Is In A Winner-Takes-All Position Because It Is An Unbiased Value Layer For Crypto-Assets Several high-profile challenges to Bitcoin itself with the aim of improving its limitations have failed due to one reason. 218. Facebook: The Magic 8 Ball It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a homo sapien to quit this junk. 219. Crypto and Blockchain Among the Pillars of the 4th Industrial Revolution Thanks to Facebook’s recent announcement of project Libra, cryptocurrencies are back in the spotlight. The big daddy, Bitcoin, has just celebrated its 10th birthday and is, converse to what many naysayers may have you believe, still performing well (it’s currently hovering around $10k). It seems that much like the internet, smartphones and social media, cryptocurrencies aren’t a passing fad afterall. 220. An Introduction to Fundraising PR for Crypto Projects In the promotion of crypto projects, traditional advertising tools are indispensable. 221. Musk 'Smells' an Opportunity Elon Musk has figured out a way to turn his followers into paying customers, and it involves selling items that capitalize on his popularity and social media. 222. Should Snapchat Copy Instagram's Timeline? Snapchat success came in the era, where any successful social media company would be acquired by Facebook. It not only avoided the acquisition but thrived on its own terms, garnered a significant audience and has become a major participant in the cultural machine. 223. Deciphering The Secrets of Facebook Comments in Promoted Posts When it comes to advertising on Facebook, everything is important. Before investing money we need to take a step back and decide which factors and metrics predict the profitability of our efforts. 224. How Big Data Can Help to Analyze Social Media Performance During the last decade, social networking sites/apps have become the most important channels of communication. 225. Do’s and Don’ts of Using Hashtags to Be the Real Game Changer of Social Media Marketing Do’s and Don’t’s of Using Hashtags to Be the Real Game Changer of Social Media Marketing. 226. Building a Neural Network to Detect Ad Fraud The world of online ad fraud prevention involves finding attacks before they hit ad budgets. This requires continuous streaming of high frequency, high volume data. With say, credit card fraud, banks have limited amounts of requests, say 1 million a day to investigate. However, advertising fraud prevention solutions need to analyze 20,000 requests per second. 227. What if You Could Post on FB and Get Paid For it in Crypto? It’s not difficult to imagine what Facebook might look like today if a cryptocurrency had been embedded in the business plan from the beginning. 228. New Report Finds That Facebook Still Runs Discriminatory Ads We found discriminatory ads can still appear, despite Facebook's efforts 229. FAANG Engineers Report Median Base Salary of $150k to $200k According to a user-created poll, the median base salary of a user on Blind is between $150,000 to $200,000 230. Facebook Owning The Metaverse Poses a Threat to User Privacy Facebook is interested in the metaverse because it presents a chance to become a tech leader in the coming decades. 231. Diversify Your Digital Footprint Today! You Should Never, Ever, Host Your Content Exclusively on 1 Platform. These are the lessons I learned the hard way from my Yahoo days. 232. Hospital Websites are Giving Facebook Sensitive Information A tracking tool installed on many hospitals’ websites has been collecting patients’ sensitive health information—including details about their medical condition 233. The Metaverse’s Road to Mass Appeal Runs Through Smartphones The Metaverse’s Road to Mass Appeal Runs Through Smartphones. 234. 7 Facebook Advertising Tips for eCommerce Businesses You still aren’t sure about trying Facebook Ads? 235. Roblox in Hot Water, Sony Buys Bungie, and Some More Stories to Get Those Writing Juices Flowing! Some food for thought. 236. Facebook's Next Step: An AR-Powered Wristband Facebook recently announced that it will launch an AR-powered wristband that will help you browse the internet with just a click. 237. The Facebook Outage Proved a Need for Greater Decentralization With the internet become more and more vulnerable to outages and crashes, will the answer to more stability come in the form of more decentralisation? 238. Getting A Job in Tech By Taking Code Bootcamps Ex-Google Tech Lead deep dives into coding bootcamps, their pros & cons, and everything you need to know about them. 239. Libra is The Offshore Oil Rig of Data Collection. Drill Baby Drill. Libra Is Not A Gateway Cryptocurrency 240. You're the Product, Dummy Instead of a bastion of creativity , knowledge , and hope , the internet is becoming increasingly concentrated and a means for tech giants to extract your data. 241. The Dangers of Facebook Marketplace But a ProPublica investigation based on internal corporate documents, interviews and law enforcement records reveals how those safeguards fail to protect buyers 242. Social VR: The New Way of Communicating Currently there are 4 ways that we communicate with other people. We write, call, have a face to face meeting or do some video chatting. The next step in communicating will be virtual communications. 243. About My Ambivalence Towards a Centralized Metaverse The more I contemplate the metaverse, the more excited I get. The more I contemplate the metaverse, the more worried I get. 244. Satoshi Nakamoto vs Centralized Blockchains: How Did We Get Here? As the world changes, so do its driving forces. When the war was the most universal language between the kingdoms, the arsenal, the weaponry was the main focus of engineers and scientists. And when the world realized the economy and prosperity would make a lot better medium, they shifted their attention to financial technology. 245. The Perfect Video Chat App Doesn’t Exist The coronavirus crisis, with all its ‘working from home’ and social distancing recommendations, has probably transformed your social life into a succession of video chats. Your boss, your doctor, your family, your friends, they all want to see your face and tech is here to help. Or is it? 246. If a Tree Falls and it's not on Linkedin, Who Knows? It's quite ironic how my reasons for signing up to write an article at Hacker Noon was to purge the frustrations caused by social networks of the day. What happens to be the first thing asked of me as a new member? It is to edit my profile, and add my social media links: Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook, etc. 247. Facebook Deems Copyright Misuse As One of the Site's Major Threats Facebook says that it takes abuse and misuse of its 'Rights Manager' system very seriously. The company sees this type of abuse as one of its main challenges and it spends a lot of time making sure that legitimate content isn't blocked. The social media giant made these statements in a recent "Article 17" stakeholder meeting at the EU Commission. 248. Helpful Strategies to Combat WhatsApp Security Threats In the previous year, a security flaw was found in the WhatsApp desktop version. It allowed cyber-crooks to push malware or deploy codes by using harmless messages. 249. Facebook Has Your Children's Info Thanks to This Hospital Network One of the largest pediatric networks in the country was sending personal information about children and their parents to Facebook, The Markup found. 250. Olaf Scholz vs. Facebook's Libra Vice-chancellor and Germany's finance minister, Olaf Scholz, says ‘No’ to Facebook, ‘Yes!” to digital currency. 251. Facebook: Now Available at an Introductory Price of $11.99 Meta announced a so-called subscription bundle that will get you the verified badge on Facebook and Instagram along with a bunch of other benefits. 252. Big Tech Brief: What You Need to Know About Congress’ High-Profile Tech CEO Hearings The House Antitrust subcommittee grilled the CEOs of four of the largest tech companies in a display that showed the preliminary results of their investigation that began in 2019. 253. 8 Social Media Scheduler Tools to Grow Your Online Audience Social media marketing: this term has certainly become one of the most important for everyone who wishes to have a digital presence. Especially when you are a blogger, influencer, artist, coach, a new startup, or a solo entrepreneur - social media is the place when you can get the maximum attention from your target audience. But, for that, you need to be active on all your social media platforms. You need to post consistently and interact with your followers. This can be a little overwhelming as there are a lot of social platforms to manage at the same time. However, this task can be made easy by using a social media scheduler! 254. 5 Tips For Improving Your Facebook Marketing Strategy Are you looking for a way to spread brand awareness, generate sales, and get more engagement from your target audience? If so, you could benefit from social media marketing. 255. What's the Point of Facebook's New Meta Name? This Slogging thread about Facebook's name change by Amy, David, Kien, Linh and Limarc occurred in hackernoon's official #podcast channel. 256. Why We Should All Care About Privacy Online—Interview: Hanna Bozakov I interviewed Hanna Bozakov, Head of Marketing for secure email service Tutanota, about internet security, online privacy, the legality of encryption, and how Tutanota works to protect you. According to their homepage, "Tutanota is the world's most secure email service, easy to use and private by design". 257. How You Can Drive Traffic To Your Shopify Store No matter if you’re just starting out with your first store, or are running a multi-million dollar enterprise, every eCommerce entrepreneur has one question that never leaves their mind: 258. 15 Reasons For Business To Get Facebook Chatbot 15 Reasons to get a Facebook Chatbot for your Small Business and get started with Conversational Marketing. 259. Facebook is Beta Testing a More Spacious New Newsfeed Design Saw this on Facebook.com desktop today (flow follows): 260. Is Your Social Media Actually Social? Social media is “social” in the sense it relates to society at large. People seek connection with society to find the communities they belong to, a marketplace for their services and ensure their own welfare as a member of that society. 261. Illusion of Choice: You Aren't Deciding How Important Your Privacy Is The above statement is easily the most eloquent justification of privacy that I've seen. Thanks in large part to Snowden, the past decade has seen large parts of society become serious about data privacy, but it still feels like an overwhelming number of people can't be bothered to give this issue even a second of their time. 262. Zuck's Meta Ambition is Burning His Company (& Net Worth) to the Ground Meta burned through nearly 20% of Mark Zuckerberg's net worth on VR in 2022. 263. On Yang's Data Dividend Project and the Push to Treat Data as Property 264. How We Collaborated with Meta (Facebook) to Create Shadow Cache Shadow cache is deployed in Meta (Facebook) Presto and is being leveraged to understand the system bottleneck and help with routing design decisions. 265. You Know What Rhymes with Zoom? Room. Facebook to Launch Video Chat Competitor Mark Zuckerberg announced via Facebook Live a new product called Messenger Rooms: 266. Pixelated Social Media Icon GIFs: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, GitHub, YouTube and Instagram Hacker Noon has a new Giphy account. Our first 30 GIFs have created over 2.2 million views. These popular social media icons have been pixelated, greenified and GIF-ed: 267. How Will the Metaverse Change the Way You Live and Work in 2022? The metaverse has created an uproar with its announcement. Everyone is questioning - where do we go from there? Here's my take on this fantastical idea. 268. Banning Micro-Targeting Won’t Solve Facebook’s Political Ads Dilemma Since late October, Facebook has come under scrutiny for changing its policies surrounding political ads. Previously, to run a political ad on Facebook, the ad had to be factually correct. Facebook would review political ads before they went live, and on an ongoing basis once they’re put live, removing any that it found to contain misinformation. 269. How To Get Around Facebook Ad Policies While Advertising Mobile App It’s not a secret that Facebook policy for ads is rigid and anyone may experience the painful situation of disapproval. Someone gives up and go with another Ad Network, others decide to play nice and adjust the ad. But what to do if the application specifics have the upper hand? How to avoid “images that are scary, gory or sensational” if you’re promoting a new zombie shooter game? Or why you should not use "before-and-after" images while advertising a fitness app, you want to show all the pros of your app, don’t you? In this Facebook ads guide, we focus on 3 main app categories that may rather suffer from Facebook ads policy in 2019: games (especially shooters and racings), dating apps (with all that inability to show sexuality in the ad) and health & fitness. 270. 31 Mark Zuckerbergisms (Real Mark Zuckerberg Quotes) These Mark Zuckerberg quotes were gathered from across the internet. And without further adieu... 271. Make Posting Great Again I used to be excited to log into Facebook (and Instagram) every day and post about what happened in my life. This joy is long gone, and I find myself hesitating to post more often than I find myself actually posting. I'm attempting to figure why. 272. Where Do We Draw the Line in Social Media? In this slogging thread, the technology channel discussed the pros and cons of Social Media. We covered how it's helpful but can have a negative side effect. 273. Boomer vs. Zoomer A video of Mark Zuckerburg trading blows with MMA fighter Khai Wu has the Boomies of the internet united. 274. LIBRA- Decoding Facebook Cryptocurrency In 7 Questions The American giant must present Tuesday its cryptocurrency project. While waiting for its launch scheduled for 2020, the future “libra”, conceived in partnership with 27 groups, raises many questions: how can we buy them? How will it work? Who to regulate it? 275. People Still Use Facebook? Mark Zuckerburg's appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience propelled Facebook to the top of HackerNoon's Tech Company Rankings this week. 276. How Much Internet Regulation Does Facebook Support? For more than a year, Simpson had been noticing ads pop up with the same phrasing: Facebook “supports updated internet regulations,” the ads always said. 277. We've Mistaken Facebook For What It's Not Image Credit: Wallpapercave 278. This Week On Planet Internet, We're Breaking Up With Big Tech We are cracking down on Big Tech. Amy Tom, David Smooke, and Hang Ngo talk about Biden's Executive Order on Big Tech, more space war dram, and decentralization 279. 6 Reasons Why You Should Add Social Media Feeds to Your Website There are multiple benefits of adding social media feeds to your website, such as increased user engagement, strengthening brand reputation, and more. 280. Founder Interviews: Rousseau Kazi of Threads What's your background? 281. David Vs. Goliath: Startups and Big Tech, Which Trumps Which? Ex-Google TechLead explains differences between working at a tech startup and a large company, and their pros & cons. 282. When The Metaverse goes Cross-Chain A glance into how NFT products like Alien Worlds can offer their services Cross-chain. 283. RocksDB Is Steadily Eating the Database World Technical design. Because one of the most common use cases of the new databases is storing data that is generated by high-throughput sources, it is important that the store engine is able to handle write-intensive workloads, all while offering acceptable read performance. RocksDB implements what is known in the database literature as a log-structured merge tree aka LSM tree. 284. Facebook Transitioning into Meta Facebook is now called Meta, but it seems that in terms of product, we are not going to see huge changes right now. So, what does this change in your life? 285. Facebook, The Cost of Consumer Profiling: Or My High Functioning Alcoholism Facebook recently saw a massive drop in share prices and blamed Apple but we all know what’s really going on. They have also seen a huge drop off in users and according to Lou Kerner at salon.com the engagement slide in the article is proof that Facebook is dying. 286. Wake Up and Smell These #TopTechStories 🍏 287. How to Take a Social Media Break: 4 Essential Tips and Tricks Take a social media break; it will result in great things. If you are ready to take the plunge, follow this 4 step plan to be successful at it. 288. Time Travel Through 2010s Technology: Part 2 In the first part of the series “Time travel through 2010s technology” we looked at how operating systems, phones, tablets, smartwatches and smartglasses changed through the last decade. The 2010s changed how we interact with technology, but more importantly, how we think about the impact it has in our lives. 289. Understanding The Facebook Data Leak: 533,000,000 Facebook Records Were Leaked A user of a low-level hacking forum posted the records of hundreds of millions of Facebook users for free online on 3rd April. 290. Facebook, WhatsApp, and Your Privacy: What You Need to Know Seated at computers in pods organized by work assignments, these hourly workers use special Facebook software to sift through millions of private messages 291. Data Privacy: Why The Existing Architecture is in Dire Need of Evolution Data is to the 21st century what oil was for the 20th century. The importance of data in the 21st century is conspicuous. Data is behind the exponential growth witnessed in the digital age. Increased access to data, through the internet and other technologies, has made the world a global village. 292. Facebook’s Libra Coin and PayPal's “Commitment Issues” MasterCard and PayPal Backing out of the Promised $10M Investments and more... 293. Everyone Works for Facebook and Google Imagine a car factory where nameless workers in a sprawling complex make expensive cars all day and all night. Thousands of shiny, new expensive cars move off the line every millisecond and are shipped instantly all over the world to wealthy buyers, generating $195 million of profit daily for the car company. 294. 9 Beneficial Tools To Grow Your Social Media in 2020 If you’re looking for the best tools to grow your social media then look no further. In today’s article we’re going to delve into how you can find the tools that can help you grow your social media presence with the least amount of work possible (we like to be efficient). 295. FacePhone: How the Facebook Phone Could Be Built to Win Market Share FacebookPhoneOS 296. Twitter Stock Curiously Tanked as People Flock to the App while #InstagramFacebookDown Is Kanye responsible for Facebook going down?! A Hackernoon watercooler chat. 297. A Gaming Metaverse on The Horizon Limarc Ambalina, Jeferson Borba, and Amy Tom debate about what gaming metaverse was the best, the future of metaverses, and more delicious metaverse news. 👅 298. How I Got a Job at Google (as a Software Engineer) Ex-Google Tech Lead explains how he landed a job offer at Google as a software engineer. Get your beautiful website started at http://squarespace.com/techlead, use code TECHLEAD for 10% off. The road to Google took me a brutal 10 years to travel. Even still, most never make it. I share the story about the path I took that led me to success, and all the failures and missteps on the way there. Let me know your thoughts in the comments below. Thank you for checking out the 298 most read stories about Facebook on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo