The Noonification: How Big Tech Influences Privacy Laws (11/24/2022)

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    How to Play Xbox Game Pass Games on Mac
    image

    By @kimikadze [ 8 Min read ] There are two ways to enjoy Xbox Game Pass on Mac: cloud gaming and Parallels Desktop. Each option has its pros, cons, and technical considerations. Read More.

    Youre welcome to roll, texted Elon Musk to SBF about his proposed $100M Investment in Twitter
    image

    By @legalpdf [ 5 Min read ] Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. This is the assorted chats between Elon Musk and SBF. Read More.

    How Big Tech Influences Privacy Laws
    image

    By @TheMarkup [ 10 Min read ] The Markup reviewed public hearing testimony in all 31 states that have considered consumer data privacy legislation since 2021 and found a campaign by Big Tech Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The Hacker Noon Team ✌️

