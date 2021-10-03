Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Top DevOps Myths Debunked [DevOops - Part 2] by@newsletters

Top DevOps Myths Debunked [DevOops - Part 2]

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
A growing number of DevOps misconceptions are floating around in both the tech and not-so-tech world. In the first part of our series, we busted 5 myths surrounding DevOps certification and continuous integration. We also briefed you on the DevOps application fields and a symbiotic relationship between the approach in question and the cloud. Let's disprove another 5 common DevOps myths that you might have heard before. Neither DevOps is a cure-It-All approach nor is a panacea and is touted as the key to quality software.
image
newsletters Hacker Noon profile picture

@newsletters
newsletters

Official account for all of the HackerNoon newsletters. www.hackernoon.com/u/newsletters

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
It is not YOU, it is Your Code by @newsletters
#hackernoon
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development

Tags

#devops#devops-myths#devops-myths-debunked#top-ten-devops-myths#devops-misconceptions#common-devops-myths#tech-newsletters#programming
Join Hacker Noon loading