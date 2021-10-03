Top DevOps Myths Debunked [DevOops - Part 2]

A growing number of DevOps misconceptions are floating around in both the tech and not-so-tech world. In the first part of our series, we busted 5 myths surrounding DevOps certification and continuous integration. We also briefed you on the DevOps application fields and a symbiotic relationship between the approach in question and the cloud. Let's disprove another 5 common DevOps myths that you might have heard before. Neither DevOps is a cure-It-All approach nor is a panacea and is touted as the key to quality software.