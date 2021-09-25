A Ring of Failure

\\\n*Photo by [Marc Renken](https://unsplash.com/@bitbot?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText) on Unsplash*\n\n\\\nGenerally speaking, failure is just embarrassing.\n\n\\\nBut what if your failures resulted in profound havoc at banks, airlines, and companies, creating billions of dollars worth of [damage](https://hackernoon.com/financial-damage-caused-by-software-bugs-n41k35g6) as well as devastating disruption?\n\n\\\n***Chills.***\n\n\\\n> A wise person learns from the mistakes of others.\n\n\\\nSo let’s accumulate some wisdom and go over the biggest failures in the history of software.\n\n\\\n## **Ya, Boo**\n\nYahoo has had a notable history of both [data breaches](https://hackernoon.com/9-security-tips-to-protect-your-website-from-hackers-and-data-breaches-gp4333pa) and hacker attacks.\n\n\\\nIn December 2014, Yahoo's security team reported that hackers had obtained the credentials of at least [500 million](https://www.reuters.com/article/us-yahoo-cyber-idUSKCN11S16P) Yahoo accounts. The hack took place in 2014 but was only made public in 2016.\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/dFW9aLMnLpgfjylixlaQdWQLp2C3-5h53o9o.gif)\n\nThankfully, sensitive financial data like bank accounts and passwords were left uncorrupted.\n\n\\\nThe question remains: Why did it take so long to confirm the hack and its scale?\n\n## **Facebook Takes a N’app**\n\n\\\nIn 2019, Facebook suffered a [severe outage](https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-47562281) that tampered with the Facebook family of apps, including [Instagram](https://hackernoon.com/how-to-hack-instagram-5-common-methods-and-how-to-fight-them-cl3137pg), [WhatsApp](https://hackernoon.com/what-installing-the-messenger-app-tells-us-about-facebook-mz1a3zl3), and [Messenger](https://hackernoon.com/what-installing-the-messenger-app-tells-us-about-facebook-mz1a3zl3).\n\n\\\nThe company was back on track after 24 hours and blamed the issue on ‘routine maintenance.’ As Facebook reports, it was a [server configuration](https://twitter.com/facebook/status/1106229690069442560) change that triggered a cascading series of issues.\n\n\\\nNow let’s imagine the magnitude of frustration when business owners couldn’t access their digital Holy Grail.\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/dFW9aLMnLpgfjylixlaQdWQLp2C3-ab63omb.gif)\n\n## **Glitch Airways**\n\n\\\nIn November 2019, a computer glitch left [thousands of British Airways passengers](https://www.travelandleisure.com/airlines-airports/british-airways-delays-technical-flight-plan-generator-glitch) stuck on the ground for a maximum of 24 hours. The delays and further cancellations had been caused by what the [airline](https://hackernoon.com/mind-blowing-facts-about-how-airlines-generate-revenue-f9113ws3) describes as a "technical issue."\n\n\\\nBut that was not an isolated incident. In August of the same year, [another IT glitch](https://www.euclaim.co.uk/news/major-computer-glitch-causes-chaos-for-passengers-british-airways) caused the cancellation of more than 100 flights and torpedoed the plans of 35,000 passengers into disarray.\n\n\\\nOh, talk about chaos.\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/dFW9aLMnLpgfjylixlaQdWQLp2C3-1v73ofs.gif)\n\n## **Github et tu?**\n\n\\\nYep, even super techies are not invincible.\n\n\\\nOn January 31st, 2017, GitHub suffered a major backup restoration failure for one of its products: The online service [GitLab.com](http://GitLab.com).\n\n\\\nThe failure was the result of accidental data removal from their primary database server. The aggravating factor was that the backups had not been made for a while due to a configuration error.\n\n\\\nAs a result, the company lost some production data including modifications to database data such as projects, comments, user accounts, and others. A total of 300 GB of customer data was lost.

## **Amazin' Outage**

Thousands of online services store their data in the data centers of AWS.

This means that even a small tech glitch can take down Netflix, Slack, Airbnb, Pinterest, Reddit, Quora, and even NASA.

Hence, many of them were impacted during a prolonged AWS outage that took place in November 2020.

The company states that this incident occurred after a "small addition of capacity" to its front-end fleet of Kinesis servers.

## **Have a Plan**

You can't get away from [phishing](https://hackernoon.com/5-effective-strategies-to-identify-phishing-sites-xh4k35v9) attacks or [ransomware](https://hackernoon.com/how-hacks-happen-views-on-the-july-4th-ransomware-attack-8qft35cb).

But you can at least mitigate the risks by rolling back your product or feature in the case of an embarrassing emergency.

[Feature flags](https://hackernoon.com/how-to-release-your-software-without-losing-your-hair-feature-flags-technique-2b9r3y4m) help you safely test features in production and control each individual's experience with [user segmentation](https://hackernoon.com/user-segmentation-how-to-find-your-products-best-customers-using-data-85f4f14766a5).

 ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/dFW9aLMnLpgfjylixlaQdWQLp2C3-z6a3oht.png)

*Credit for the above piece goes to Tatsiana Isakova, Hang Ngo, and Ellen Stevens.*