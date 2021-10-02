Activate: Beast Mode

There’s an astronomical difference between writing code and being a great developer. We recommend focusing your energy on the following three pillars: Living and breathing the basics of the tech stack you use. Being familiar with the latest version of your go-to stack and being well versed in technology that is secured by market titans. Don’t get overwhelmed with the media headlines that declare a new movement with every new function or technology. Read lots of code, write lots of software and make sure to alternate between various learning resources.