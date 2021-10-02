Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Activate: Beast Mode by@newsletters

Activate: Beast Mode

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
There’s an astronomical difference between writing code and being a great developer. We recommend focusing your energy on the following three pillars: Living and breathing the basics of the tech stack you use. Being familiar with the latest version of your go-to stack and being well versed in technology that is secured by market titans. Don’t get overwhelmed with the media headlines that declare a new movement with every new function or technology. Read lots of code, write lots of software and make sure to alternate between various learning resources.
image
newsletters Hacker Noon profile picture

@newsletters
newsletters

Official account for all of the HackerNoon newsletters. www.hackernoon.com/u/newsletters

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
It is not YOU, it is Your Code by @newsletters
#hackernoon
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
The Magic of Component-based Frontend Development by @giwyni
#object-oriented
24 Best JavaScript Blogs and Websites by @natashatsybliyenko
#javascript-development
5 Best Practices to Follow for Node.js Development by @hiren-dhaduk
#nodejs
RxJS - 5 Helpful Operators You Might Not Know by @ilyoskhuja
#rxjs-operators

Tags

#javascript#coding-skills#deep-learning#learn#online-education#big-brain-energy#activate-beast-mode#beast-mode
Join Hacker Noon loading