10 Key Skills Every Data Engineer Needs

Bridging the gap between Application Developers and Data Scientists, the demand for Data Engineers rose up to 50% in 2020, especially due to increase in investments in AI-based SaaS products.

After going through multiple Job Descriptions and based on my experience in the field , I have come up with the detailed skill sets to become a competent Data Engineer.

If you are a Backend Developer, some of your skills will overlap with this list below. Yes, it's quite easier for you to make the jump provided the skill gaps are addressed.

🎯 Must Haves

1️⃣ The Art of Scripting and Automating

Can't stress this enough.

Ability to Write reusable code and to know the Common Libraries and frameworks used in Python for:

* Data Wrangling operations - Pandas,numpy,re

* Data Scraping - requests/BeautifulSoup/lxml/Scrapy

* Interacting with External APIs and other Data Sources, Logging

* Parallel processing Libraries - Dask, Multiprocessing



2️⃣ Cloud Computing Platforms

The rise of cloud storage and computing has changed a lot for data engineers. So much that, being well versed in at least one of the cloud platforms is required.

*Serverless Computing, Virtual Instances, Managed Docker and Kubernetes Services

* Security Standards, User Authentication and Authorization, Virtual Private Cloud, Subnet

Either start with AWS or GCP services.

3️⃣ Linux OS

Importance of Working with Linux OS is often overlooked.

"90% of the public cloud workloads are running on Linux based OS"

* Bash Scripting concepts in Linux like control flow, looping, passing input parameters

* File System Commands

* Running daemon processes



4️⃣ Database Management - Relational Databases, OLAP vs OLTP, NoSQL

* Creating tables, Read,Write,Update and Delete operations, joins, procedures, materialized views, aggrgated views, window functions

* Database vs Data warehouse. Star and snowflake schemas, facts and dimension tables.



Common Relational Databases preferred - PostgreSQL, MySQL etc

5️⃣ Distributed Data Storage Systems

* Knowledge of how distributed data store works.

* Understanding the Concepts like partitioned data storage, sorting key, SerDes, data replication, caching and persistence.

Some of the mostly used ones - HDFS, AWS S3 or any other NoSQL database (MongoDB, DynamoDB,Cassandra)

6️⃣ Distributed Data Processing Systems

* Common techniques and patterns for data processing such as partitioning, predicate pushdown, sort by partition, maintaining size of shuffle blocks, window function

* Leveraging all cores and memory available in the cluster to improve concurrency.

Common Distributed processing frameworks - Map Reduce, Apache Spark (Start with Pyspark if you are already comfortable with Python)

7️⃣ ETL/ELT tools and Modern Workflow management Frameworks

Different companies will have different ways to pick ETL frameworks,

One with an In-house data engineering team would prefer to have ETL jobs set up with properly managed workflow management tools for Batch Processing.

* ETL - ETL vs ELT, Data connectivity, Mapping, Metadata, Types of Data Loading

* When to use a Workflow Management System - Directed Acyclic graphs, CRON scheduling, Operators

ETL Tools: Informatica, TalendWorkfow Management Frameworks: Airflow, Luigi🎯Good To Have

8️⃣ JAVA / JVM Based Frameworks

Knowledge of a JVM based language such as Java or Scala will be extremely useful

- Understand both functional and object oriented programming concepts

- Many of the high performance data science frameworks that are built on top of Hadoop usually are written using Scala or Java.

JVM Based Frameworks - Apache Spark, Apache Flink, etc

9️⃣ Message Queuing Systems

* Understanding how data injestion happens in Message Queues

* What are Producer and Consumers and how are they implemented

* Sharding, Data Retention, Replay, de-duplication

Popular Messaging queues: Kafka,RabbitMQ, Kinesis, SQS etc

🔟 Stream Data Processing

*Differentiating between Real-time, Stream and Batch Processing.

*Sharding, Repartioning, Poll Wait time, topics/groups,brokers

Commonly used frameworks: AWS Kinesis Streams,Apache Spark,Storm,Samza etc

