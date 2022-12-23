The Headless-UI Date Picker for React Apps

Each year the ⚛️ React community is becoming bigger and bigger. And with this growth, we get more and more tools to achieve our goals and needs. Despite this incredible variety, it is hard to get what you want. The problem Let's dive into the problem: 🙅 your component library doesn't have the component that you need; ⚙️ you need to make changes to your build process; 💅 your styling system is different from the most popular solution; 🦹 it's challenging to customise a component that matches your design; 💰 it could cost money to get needed components (shout to MUI 😉) 🏋️ the library is heavy and doesn't have tree-shaking; 📚 terrible documentation; ⛔️ no tests, no TypeScript support, no examples... And it is just by picking a date picker 🗓. The solution The solution to all of these 👆 problems could be a headless-UI component like @rehookify/datepicker Main features and pros: small size; zero dependencies; modular design, you can use as little code as possible; single, multiple and range date selection; time selection several calendars support; support native localisation with and `toLocaleTimeString` toLocaleDateString prop-getters to give all needed props for your components; The main drawback is that you need to style everything by yourself. But, with modern layout techniques like and , it is an easy and fun thing to do. It means no drawbacks at all 😅 CSS grid flex By using you can pick a modular or all-in-one approach. @rehookify/datepicker The code Modular hooks The example below will give you a calendar with multiple date selections 👇 import { useState } from 'react';\nimport { useDatePickerState, useCalendars } from '@rehookify/datepicker';\n\nconst DatePicker = () => {\n const [selectedDates, onDatesChange] = useState<Date[]>([]);\n const dpState = useDatePickerState({\n selectedDates,\n onDatesChange,\n dates: { toggle: true, mode: 'multiple' },\n });\n const { calendars, weekDays } = useCalendars(dpState);\n\n const { month, year, days } = calendars[0];\n\n return (\n <section>\n <header>\n <div>\n <p>{month} {year}</p>\n </div>\n <ul>\n {weekDays.map((day) => (\n <li key={`${month}-${day}`}>{day}</li>\n ))}\n </ul>\n </header>\n <ul>\n {days.map((dpDay) => (\n <li key={`${month}-${dpDay.day}`}>\n <button>{dpDay.day}</button>\n </li>\n ))}\n </ul>\n </section>\n );\n} Modular context In case you don't want to pass any parameters 💆♂️ or want to split components, you can use Context implementation. The example below results in the calendar with date range selections 👇 import { useState } from 'react';\nimport {\n DatePickerStateProvider,\n useContextCalendars,\n useContextDaysPropGetters,\n useContextTime,\n useContextTimePropGetters,\n} from '@rehookify/datepicker';\n\nconst DatePicker = () => {\n const { calendars, weekDays } = useContextCalendars();\n const { dayButton } = useContextDaysPropGetters();\n\n const { year, month, days } = calendars[0];\n\n return (\n <main>\n <header>\n <div>\n <p>{month} {year}</p>\n </div>\n <ul>\n {weekDays.map((day) => (\n <li key={`${month}-${day}`}>{day}</li>\n ))}\n </ul>\n </header>\n <ul>\n {days.map((dpDay) => (\n <li key={`${month}-${dpDay.day}`}>\n <button {...dayButton(dpDay)}>{dpDay.day}</button>\n </li>\n ))}\n </ul>\n </main>\n )\n}\n\nconst TimePicker = () => {\n const { time } = useContextTime();\n const { timeButton } = useContextTimePropGetters();\n\n return (\n <ul>\n {time.map((t) => (\n <li key={t.$date.toString()}>\n <button {...timeButton(t)}>{t.time}</>\n </li>\n ))}\n </ul>\n )\n}\n\nconst App = () => {\n const d = new Date();\n const [selectedDates, onDatesChange] = useState<Date[]>([d]);\n return (\n <DatePickerStateProvider\n config={{\n selectedDates,\n focusDate: d,\n onDatesChange,\n dates: { mode: 'multiple' },\n }}\n >\n <section>\n <DatePicker />\n <TimePicker />\n </section>\n </DatePickerStateProvider>\n );\n} All-in-one solutions useDatepicker The calendar with date selection and month pagination 👇 import { MouseEvent, useState } from 'react';\nimport { useDatePicker } from '@rehookify/datepicker';\n\nconst DatePicker = () => {\n const [selectedDates, onDatesChange] = useState<Date[]>([]);\n const {\n data: { weekDays, calendars },\n propGetters: {\n dayButton,\n previousMonthButton,\n nextMonthButton,\n },\n } = useDatePicker({\n selectedDates,\n onDatesChange,\n });\n\n // calendars[0] is always present, this is an initial calendar\n const { year, month, days } = calendars[0];\n\n const onDayClick = (evt: MouseEvent<HTMLElement>, date: Date) => {\n // In case you need any action with evt\n evt.stopPropagation();\n\n // In case you need any additional action with date\n console.log(date);\n }\n\n // selectedDates is an array of dates\n // formatted with date.toLocaleDateString(locale, options)\n return (\n <section>\n {selectedDates.length > 0 && <h1>{selectedDates[0]}</h1>}\n <header>\n <div>\n <button {...previousMonthButton()}>&lt;</button>\n <p>{month} {year}</p>\n <button {...nextMonthButton()}>&gt;</button>\n </div>\n <ul>\n {weekDays.map((day) => (\n <li key={`${month}-${day}`}>{day}</li>\n ))}\n </ul>\n </header>\n <ul>\n {days.map((dpDay) => (\n <li key={`${month}-${dpDay.day}`}>\n <button\n {...dayButton(dpDay, { onClick: onDayClick })}\n >\n {dpDay.day}\n </button>\n </li>\n ))}\n </ul>\n </section>\n )\n} DatePickerProvider import { useState } from 'react';\nimport {\n DatePickerProvider,\n useDatePickerContext,\n} from '@rehookify/datepicker';\n\nconst DatePicker = () => {\n const {\n data: { weekDays, calendars, years, months },\n } = useDatePickerContext();\n\n const { year, month, days } = calendars[0];\n\n return (\n <section>\n <header>{month} {year}</header>\n ...\n </section>\n )\n}\n\nconst App = () => {\n const [selectedDates, onDatesChange] = useState<Date[]>([]);\n\n return (\n <DatePickerProvider\n config={{\n selectedDates,\n onDatesChange,\n dates: { mode: 'range' },\n }}\n >\n <DatePicker />\n </DatePickerProvider>\n );\n} Conclusion will help you create a date picker that suits your need and tech stack. Its modular design will save as many bytes for your app as possible. @rehookify/datepicker Image by Anton Lapko