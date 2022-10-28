The Growth Marketing Writing Contest: Round 1 Results Announced!

Growth marketers - the wait is OVER. The first round results announcement of the is now LIVE! Growth Marketing Writing Contest For those who are reading about this for the first time - mParticle & HackerNoon are excited to host a . Here’s your chance to win money from a whopping $12,000 prize pool! It could be any story on . We highly encourage you to write on Product Management, Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Growth Marketing, Data Engineering, and Data Management. Growth Marketing Writing Contest #growth-marketing mParticle is a real-time AI customer data platform that powers your entire marketing stack with high-quality customer data. Request for a demo today! The Growth Marketing Writing Contest September 2022 Nominations & Winners For selecting the top 10 nominations, we picked all the stories with the tag on HackerNoon, published in September 2022. Then we chose the top stories using 60:30:10 weightage respectively to: #growth-marketing Number of hours read The number of people reached The freshness of the content Here are the top 10 nominations: by How to Be Systematic When Testing Marketing Hypotheses @refocus by Why Your Business Requires Data Driven Growth-Marketing? @nemmanuel by Here’s Why Your TikTok Marketing is Failing @Oentoro by Top 5 Growth Hacks for Web3 @annicalin by Every Career Starts with a Leap of Faith: Navigating a Career in Content Creation @scott-d.-clary by Has SEO stopped being relevant in 2022 @minniemururi000 by Monetization Strategies to Help Your App Weather the Economic Downturn @lomitpatel by Why is the Documentation of Tech Products So Hard to Use? (from the User’s Point of View) @summerbud by No-Code AI In Marketing: A Shift In Mindset? @viceasytiger by Build vs. Buy: The AI Martech Conundrum @lomitpatel AND THE WINNERS ARE In the first place, we have: https://hackernoon.com/heres-why-your-tiktok-marketing-is-failing?embedable=true “A very insightful breakdown of what marketers might be doing wrong when approaching TikTok.” - HackerNoon Editor Congratulations @ , you have won $1,000! Oentoro The second place is won by: https://hackernoon.com/how-to-be-systematic-when-testing-marketing-hypotheses?embedable=true “A great post on how marketing is analytical and not all popularity contests and wild ideas that have no way of verifying their efficiency. The writer uses real 1st-hand accounts of their process and how it worked for them.” - HackerNoon Editor Well-deserved ! You have won $600. @refocus Last but not least, we have the following story in the third place: https://hackernoon.com/monetization-strategies-to-help-your-app-weather-the-economic-downturn?embedable=true “A really good breakdown of strategies for app developers in the recession and that's honestly something I’ve never read about anywhere.” - HackerNoon Editor Congratulations, @ , you have won $400 and third place in the growth marketing writing contest! lomitpatel We will contact all the winners shortly. Want to know more about all the running and upcoming writing contests? Visit today! contests.hackernoon.com See y’all next month.