The Greatest Film and Video Game Soundtracks of All Time

The quality of the soundtrack could make or break a film or video game. We chatted about the best movie and video game soundtracks that spoke to us and will forever be in our all-time favorites. The Last of Us soundtrack is just so perfect. The Interstellar soundtrack inspired my curiosity for linguistics and the love of the English language. The Harry Potter series soundtrack is one of the greatest OSTs of all time. Game of Thrones might have a great OST, but SIlent Hill 2 is so lucid and mystic.

@ Limarc Limarc Ambalina Hacker Noon's VP of Growth by day, VR Gamer and Anime Binger by night NEW ABOUT PAGE

Music is a language understood by all at an instinctual level. The quality of the soundtrack could make or break a film or video game. With that in mind, we chatted about the best movie and game soundtracks that spoke to us and will forever be in our all-time favorites.

This Slogging thread by Limarc Ambalina, Katarina Andrejević, richard-kubina, carlo occhiena, Ellen Stevens, Giri, Amy Shah, Adrian Morales, Mónica Freitas and Zaeem Shoaib occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability.

What is your favorite film and/or video game soundtrack? Post the Youtube Links here!!

❤ 2 🙏 1 💯 2 💛 1

For video games, it has to be The Last of Us soundtrack (first game). This main theme is just so perfect

👀 1 👍 1 🎸 1 🎼 1

For films it might have to be the Interstellar soundtrack...so good:

🌌 1 🎼 1

Katarina Andrejević

Gaming one ofc this one, cause it's legendary

🔥 2 💯 1

Katarina Andrejević

This actually turnout to be good focus music for me:

💚 1 🎼 1

maybe https://vimeo.com/94524835 for movie

:smiling_face_with_3_hearts: 2 🎼 1

most likely the best video game soundtrack:

The amiga was ahead of its time!







🔥 2 💯 1

💚 2

Ellen Stevens

I love this.

Ellen Stevens

Grew up watching this movie. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5fW7sERw7I Inspired my curiosity for linguistics and the love of the English language. Much better than Breakfast at Tiffany's. Not sure why people tend to know that movie, but not this one.

💚 2

Ellen Stevens

I'd post every song from the above production, but that may be frowned upon.

Ellen Stevens

Classic:

Ellen Stevens

Ellen Stevens

Here's a more 'cool' one:

Ellen Stevens

Posted this once before, but what a tune: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Fki9jRzhYU

Ellen Stevens

Was obsessed with this tune for the longest time: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9qCEEy2XcU OK I'm done lol. Most of the recent ones I posted in our other thready.

Giri

EDM-Remix of Alan Walker, love it

🔥 1

oh man Giri!! I've been meaning to watch this forever. Is it good?

Amy Shah

I just heard that Steven Spielberg is doing a new version of West Side Story! Posting from the golden oldie here:

🎼 1

Ellen Stevens

Musicals seem to like the name Maria haha https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-VRyQprlu8

Ellen Stevens

What an absolutely stunning tune: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77umP7IRxD4

Adrian Morales

Skyrim might have one of the greatest OSTs of all time

Adrian Morales

But I might say that my absolute favorite OST of any game has to be SIlent Hill 2, it's so lucid and mystic. A great work of industrial/ambient, even when separated from the game.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8N_PXTGdlGw

Call me a Potterhead because I can't get over the Harry Potter series soundtrack. Oh, let me add Game of Thrones to that list. Have you forgotten "Rains of Castamere"?

OF COURSE I HAVENT FORGOTTEN RAINS OF CASTAMERE...it haunts my dreams

😂 2

Don't it haunts us all?! My poor Starks...

Zaeem Shoaib

The best metal soundtrack ever

@ Limarc. by Limarc Ambalina Hacker Noon's VP of Growth by day, VR Gamer and Anime Binger by night Follow my blog about Japan