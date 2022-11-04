Search icon
    The Best Video Game Music of 2022by@kimikadze
    30,720 reads

    The Best Video Game Music of 2022

    Some of the best video game music that comes out each year can be found in both triple-A and indie titles. It can create an immersive atmosphere, convey the game's tone, and even affect gameplay. A great soundtrack enhances the experience of playing by setting the perfect mood and atmosphere. With all that in mind, here are some of the 2022 games with the best music. The list includes Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, OlliOlli World, Elden Ring and Teenage Mutant Ninja: Shredder's Revenge.

    gaming#gaming#music#blogging-fellowship
