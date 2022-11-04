The Best Video Game Music of 2022

Too Long; Didn't Read

Company Mentioned

Some of the best video game music that comes out each year can be found in both triple-A and indie titles. It can create an immersive atmosphere, convey the game's tone, and even affect gameplay. A great soundtrack enhances the experience of playing by setting the perfect mood and atmosphere. With all that in mind, here are some of the 2022 games with the best music. The list includes Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, OlliOlli World, Elden Ring and Teenage Mutant Ninja: Shredder's Revenge.