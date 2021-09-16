The Gaming Metaverse: A New Battleground for Democracy

Governmental structures will determine how the Metaverse will take shape in different pockets around the earth. Democracy and authoritarianism may influence the Gaming Metaverse, largely determined by who has control. The rise of Gaming Metaverses will realise a clash between two heavyweight political ideologies. The Sandbox is leading the way in this regard with the introduction of SAND NFT's. We will all build inclusive and free worlds based on the democratic principles we hold dear using the tools given to us in the. Metaverse may even present opportunities for democratisation.

Last month I wrote a piece regarding how the rise of Gaming Metaverses will usher in a new form of globalisation known as virtual globalisation. One particular aspect of the work focused on political globalisation and how the Metaverse will shape power relations between nation-states. As outlined, a gaming Metaverse will allow states to become more intertwined as the Metaverse, and the virtual world grows.

Nevertheless, the degree to which governments cooperate will vary, as interaction does not necessarily mean cooperation. Governmental structures will determine how the Metaverse will take shape in different pockets around the earth. Thus, there will be a new battleground for democracy and authoritarianism, that being within the Metaverse.

Authoritarianism vs Democratisation

There are several different types of government, but largely they can be divided into two main camps. That being democratic regimes and authoritarian governmental regimes. Democracies embody the idea of freedom and the ability of people themselves to make political decisions, such as the USA and the UK. On the other hand, authoritarian regimes limit this choice and take away these freedoms, placing complete control under government. Authoritarian regimes include countries such as China.

Throughout the 20th century, principles of democracy have been at loggerheads with authoritarianism, from World War 2 to the Cold War. There has always been a struggle between freedom and oppression. Recently, rather than using force, the ideological battle has come in the form of soft power and the spreading of values associated with the two forms of government. Variations of democracy and authoritarianism may influence the Gaming Metaverse, largely determined by who has control.

Democracy in a Metaverse

The democratic principles of political choice and freedom will embody our gaming metaverses in western markets. For example, using SAND NFT's to purchase LAND in The Sandbox and build worlds and experiences in the future will integrate a form of democracy through choice and creative freedom incorporated by many games today.

In the democratic world, freedom of creativity and expression is intrinsically linked in our games and entertainment. We all can create, distribute and democratically express ourselves. In a future gaming metaverse that is fully integrated, these democratic principles will feed through and help to develop a culture of inclusion and diversity.

The Sandbox is leading the way in this regard with the introduction of SAND NFT's. We will all build inclusive and free worlds based on the democratic principles we hold dear using the tools given to us in the Metaverse. Thus, in western markets, the Gaming Metaverse will help to spread democracy and its values.

Authoritarianism in a Gaming Metaverse

On the flipside, authoritarianism could grow in non-western markets, where authoritarian regimes like China dictate gaming metaverses. It is not new news that China has been particularly oppressive with its entertainment and, more specifically, gaming regulations.

China has shut down large-scale games such as Player Unkown Battlegrounds and implemented rules such as allowing people under the age of 18 only 1 hour of gameplay on Fridays and weekends. The regime, alongside other authoritarian regimes, has heavily restricted gaming.

As the gaming metaverse evolves and the fully immersive virtual world becomes a reality, states like China could heavily restrict gaming Metaverses in western markets through enforcement and regulation, removing freedom of creativity and expression.

On the other hand, to control these new virtual worlds, regimes may create their own metaverses with rules and regulations restricting users. Either way, authoritarian regimes will try their best to enforce regulations on Metaverses within their remit in an attempt to limit democracy. In effect, these regimes see Gaming Metaverses as a threat to their power, and thus, ideology will clash. Nevertheless, the Metaverse presents avenues for democratisation in non-democratic countries and may help to change governmental structures.

Final Thoughts

The rise of Gaming Metaverses will realise a clash between two heavyweight political ideologies. Democracy and authoritarianism. It will shape the political landscape in the future and change how we view politics. The metaverse may even present opportunities for democratisation.

