The Future of War According to RAND; Cyborgs and Genetically Enhanced Supersoldiers

    RAND Corporation's recent report paints a dystopian picture of future warfighters—cyborgs with telepathic abilities and genetically enhanced supersoldiers. From brain-computer interfaces to genomic editing, the report explores technologies that could reshape warfare. However, ethical concerns and potential risks, including cyber threats and privacy issues, loom large over this vision of a high-tech military future.
