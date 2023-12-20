WEF Report Highlights Cybersecurity Challenges: Misinformation and Disinformation in the Spotlight

Search icon
    The World Economic Forum (WEF) identifies misinformation and disinformation as core cybersecurity concerns in its "Cybersecurity Futures 2030: New Foundations" report. The report emphasizes the need to combat misinformation to build trust and states that cybersecurity efforts will focus on protecting information integrity and provenance. Discussions held in different locations throughout 2023 contribute to the report's findings, highlighting the importance of cyber literacy training and digital security education in addressing misinformation. The WEF suggests that stable governments can become trusted brands in controlling information flow, and public-private partnerships with the right incentive structures are essential for effective cybersecurity.

    . . . comments & more!