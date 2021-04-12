From Amputee to Cyborg with this AI-Powered Hand 🦾

I explain Artificial Intelligence terms and news to non-experts.
Researchers used AI models based on the current neural networks (RNN) to read and accurately decode the amputee’s intent of moving individual fingers from peripheral nerve activities.
The AI models are deployed on an NVIDIA Jetson Nano as a portable, self-contained unit. With this AI-powered nerve interface, the amputee can control a neuroprosthetic hand with life-like dexterity and intuitiveness.
in this video i will talk about a
randomly picked application of
transformers from the 600 new papers
published this week
adding nothing much to the field but
improving the accuracy by 0.1 percent on
one benchmark by tweaking some
parameters
i hope you are not too excited about
this introduction because that was just
to mess with the transformers recent
popularity
of course they are awesome and super
useful in many cases
and most researchers are focusing on
them but other things exist in ai
that are as exciting if not more you can
be sure
will cover exciting advancements of the
transformers architecture applied to nlp
computer vision or other fields
as i think it is very promising but
covering these new papers making slight
modifications to them is not as
interesting to me
just as an example here are a couple of
papers shared in march
applying transformers to image
classification and since they are all
quite similar and i already covered one
of them
i think it is enough to have an overview
of the current state of transformers
in computer vision now let's enter the
real subject
of this video which is nothing related
to transformers or even
gans in that case no hot words at all
except maybe
cyberpunk and yet it's one of the
coolest applications of ai
i've seen in a while it attacks a real
world problem and can change the lives
of many people
of course it's less glamour than
changing your face into an anime
character
or a cartoon but it's much more useful i
present you the portable
self-contained neuroprosthetic hand with
deep learning based
finger control by anguian drilan ital
before diving into it i just wanted to
01:36
remind you of the free nvidia gtc event
01:39
happening
next week with many exciting news
related to ai
and the deep learning institute giveaway
i am running if you subscribe to my
newsletter if you are interested i
talked about this giveaway with much
more details in my previous video
now let's jump right into this unique and amazing paper
01:54
now on all new youtube members will have
01:57
a specific role on my discord channel as
01:59
a thank you for your support
now let's jump right into this unique
and amazing paper
this new paper applies deep learning to
a neuroprosthetic hand to allow
real-time control of individual finger
movements
all done directly within the arm itself
with
as little as 50 to 120 milliseconds of
latency
and up to 99 accuracy an arm amputee who
has lost his hand for 14 years can move
its cyborg fingers
just like a normal hand this work shows
that the deployment of deep neural
network applications embedded directly
on wearable biomedical devices is first
possible
but also extremely powerful here deep
learning is used to process and decode
nerve data acquired from the amputee to
obtain dexterous finger movements
the problem here is that in order to be
low latency this deep learning model
has to be on a portable device with much
lower computational power
than our gpus fortunately there has been
recent development of compact hardware
for deep learning users to fix this
issue
in this case they use the nvidia jetson
nano module
specifically designed to deploy ai in
autonomous applications
it allowed the use of gpus and powerful
libraries like tensorflow and pytorch
inside the arm itself
as they state this offers the most
appropriate trade-off
among size power and performance for our
neural decoder implementation
which was the goal of this paper address
the challenge of
efficiently deploying deep learning
neural decoders
on a portable device using real-life
applications
towards long-term clinical uses of
course there are a lot of technical
details that i will not enter into
as i am not an expert like how the nerve
fibers
and bioelectronics connect together the
microchip's designs that allows the
simultaneous neural recording
and stimulation or the implementation of
software and hardware
to support this real-time motor decoding
system you can read a great explanation
of these in their papers
if you'd like to learn more about it
they are all linked in the description
of the video
but let's dive a little more into the
deep learning side of this insane
creation
here their innovation leaned to
optimizing the deep learning motor
decoding to reduce as much as possible
the computational complexity
into this jetson nano platform this
image shows
an overview of the data processing flow
on the gesture nano
at first the data in the form of
peripheral nerve signals
from the amputee's arm is sent into the
platform
then it is pre-processed this step is
crucial to cut
raw input neural data into trials and
extract their main features
in the temporal domain before feeding to
the models
this preprocessed data correspond to the
main features
of one second of past neural data from
the amputee
cleaned from all noise sources then
this process data is sent into the deep
learning model
to have a final output controlling each
finger's movement
note that there are five outputs one for
each finger
to quickly go over the model they used
as you can see it starts with a
convolutional layer
this is used to identify different
representations of data input
in this case you can see the 64 meaning
that there are
64 convolutions made using different
filters
so 64 different representations these
filters are the network parameters
learned during training to correctly
control the hand when finally deployed
then we know that time is very important
in this case since we want fluid
movements of the fingers
so they opt for gated recurrent units or
gru to represent this time dependency
aspect when decoding the data
grews will allow the model to understand
what the hand was doing in the past
second
what is first encoded and what it needs
to do next
what is decoded to stay simple gru's are
just an improved
version of recurrent neural networks or
rnns solving computational problems
rnns had with long inputs by adding
gates to keep only the relevant
information
of past inputs in the recurrent process
instead of washing out
the new input every single time it's
basically allowing the network to decide
what information should be passed to the
output
as in recurrent neural networks the one
second data here
in the form of a 512 features is
processed iteratively
using the repeated gru blocks each dru
block
receives the input at the current step
and the previous output to produce the
following output
we can see gru's as an optimization of
the basic recurrent neural network
architecture finally this decoded
information is sent to linear layers
basically just propagating the
information and condensing it
into probabilities for each individual
finger
they studied many different
architectures as you can read in their
paper
but this is the most computationally
effective model they could make
yielding incredible accuracy of over 95
percent for the movement of the fingers
now that we have a good idea of how the
model works and know that it's accurate
some questions are still left such as
what does the person using it
feels about it does it feel real does it
work
etc in short is this similar to a real
arm
as the patient himself said i feel like
once this thing is fine tuned as
finished products that are out there
it will be more lifelike functions to be
able to do everyday tasks
without thinking of what positions the
hand is in
or what mode i have the hand programmed
in it's just like if i want to reach and
pick up something
i just reach and pick up something
knowing that it's just like my able hand
for every functions i think we will get
there i really do
please just take one more minute of your
time to watch this short
touching video where the amputee uses
the hand
and shares his honest feedback
is it pleasurable playing with it oh
yeah
it's just really cool like this is this
is crazy cool
to me these are the most incredible
applications that we can work on
with ai it directly helps real people
improve their lives quality
and there's nothing better than that i
hope you enjoyed watching this video
and don't forget to subscribe to the
channel to stay up to date with
artificial intelligence news
thank you for watching and as he just
said in the video
i will say the same about ai in general
this is
crazy cool
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.