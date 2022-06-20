The Evolution of Blockchain Games

Can video games turn into blockchain video games? It is inevitable, videogames are and are part of our culture and it has taken root so much that it cannot be separated from our life. Here we are talking about games with traditional mechanics but which exploit an advanced system of technology that is given by the blockchain itself, and which allows everyone to remove the barrier of the platform, being free from hardware impediments, and allows anyone to use, trade and sell the game assets, which in this case are represented by NFT. A Spanish company, Nice1, recently released this game where we can only play if we have the NFT of the license (available for free on their social media)

It is now inevitable, videogames are and are part of our culture and it has taken root so much that it cannot be separated from our life, everyone has their favorite games and every age has the most popular games, ranging from Tetris, to Super Mario, MegaMan, Call of Duty, Halo but also the recent Fortnite and so on.





All these games have in common a platform, both PC and console, and a feature of the centrality of the game in the hands of developers who can at any time close everything including the servers for online games.





Not to mention the progress within the game that players get, the super weapon, armor or character is unlockable only after playing hundreds of hours or reaching a certain level, which however remains hooked only to a save file and which does not we can export it in any way, nor can we sell it in the real world but only in a fictitious way, especially in the case of duplicates.





Here blockchain games arise, as we are talking about games with traditional mechanics but which exploit an advanced system of technology that is given by the blockchain itself, and which allows everyone to remove the barrier of the platform, being free from hardware impediments, and allows anyone to use, trade and sell the game assets, which in this case are represented by NFT.





LegendaryLegends





And here we now see a game that was developed thanks to the integration of the blockchain, starting with a plugin that was developed to integrate the blockchain on both new games and those already created, as this plugin is backward compatible with any game.





We are talking about the plugin developed by a Spanish company, Nice1, which recently released this game where we can only play if we have the NFT of the license (available for free on their social media) and where we can see how the characters are too of the NFTs that we can choose to play.





Once we have downloaded the game from here (for the moment available for Windows environment), we will find ourselves in the main screen of the game:





We can see how there are various information and to enter the game we must press the Login button so as to show us the Anchor wallet dialog box and then start the Anchor wallet to connect our account to the game:





Once we are connected, we will be able to see both our EOS account (in this case we are in the test environment on the Jungle Testnet 3) and the entry that the license of our NFT has been loaded:





The game presents itself as a classic RPG, and when we start it reminds us that we will have a standard non-NFT base character available, and the ability to choose an NFT character if we have one:

And this is how our adventure with this game begins, using the blockchain to populate the story and our progress, as in the future or after completing the game, all the assets we have used as the characters, we will be able to resell them on the markets decentralized or in the internal marketplace when something like this is developed within the game, and as we progress in the game, we will also unlock NFTs:

For Italian readers, here’s a video of the game and some other info:





