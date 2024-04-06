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The Ethics of AI in Modern Warfare: Balancing Innovation with Moral Accountability

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byNimit@nimit

Data Product Manager, Visualisation Expert, and AI Enthusiast!

April 6th, 2024
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Nimit
    byNimit@nimit

    Data Product Manager, Visualisation Expert, and AI Enthusiast!

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    Opinion piece / Thought Leadership
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tech-stories#ai-in-warfare#future-of-ai#ai-regulation#ai-ethics#modern-warfare#autonomous-weapons-systems#ai-governance#hackernoon-top-story

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