Drawing on my experience developing inclusive tech, I analyze practical solutions to make AI more fair, transparent, and accountable. I discuss a case study showing ethical AI in action. And I explore what it will take for the future of AI to align with human ethics. My goal is to provide insights for readers concerned about algorithms' outsized influence on justice and opportunity, and how we can shape compassionate AI. Evolution of AI