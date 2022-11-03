The Dog's Tale: A Short Post-Apocalyptic Comic
Too Long; Didn't ReadThe comic is set in a dystopian future somewhere in the Midwest. A man and his dog are living in a protected above-the-ground bunker. Due to the catastrophic events caused by the world war and the number of climatic and biological incidents being outside is one of the most dangerous things anyone can do. However, staying inside is not possible as resources don't last forever and must be replenished. Together with his dog, the protagonist decides to move to a nearby settlement in search of resources. Sadly, out of the two only the dog survives the perils of the outside and arrives at Jamestown Colony.