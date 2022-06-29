Welcome to the #DeFi Writing Contest by Sora and HackerNoon! This is your chance to use your writing skills and your knowledge and opinions on decentralized finance, crypto, and substrate to win money from a whopping monthly 5000 XSTUSD prize pool! Entering the contest is quite easy. Simply submit your article to HackerNoon with the #defi and #substrate tag, and once it is published, your submission will qualify for the contest! Your story’s content can be anything about decentralized finance - it can be any story about the crypto industry, your opinion piece on the current state of finance and DeFi, your DeFi projects, crypto investments, and substrate! Share how substrate enables building future-proof blockchains optimized for any use case.

Heyo Hackers! Welcome to the #DeFi Writing Contest by Sora and HackerNoon!



This is your chance to use your writing skills and your knowledge and opinions on decentralized finance, crypto, and substrate to win money from a whopping $30,000 XSTUSD prize pool! Also, The top 10 nominations will be awarded 2 DEO tokens and 1 NFT every month!





Entering the contest is quite easy. Simply submit your article to HackerNoon with the #defi or #substrate tag, and once it is published, your submission will qualify for the contest!

Contest’s Topics

Your story’s content can be anything about decentralized finance - it can be any story about the crypto industry, your opinion piece on the current state of finance and DeFi, your DeFi projects, crypto investments, or substrate - share how substrate enables building future-proof blockchains optimized for any use case.





For inspiration, check out the HackerNoon #defi or #substrate stories. Also visit https://soranomics.com/ to get more ideas for your stories!

About SORA

SORA is both a supranational world economic system that decentralizes the concept of a central bank as well as a network in the Polkadot ecosystem that will connect to the Polkadot relay chain and the parachains with built-in tools focused on DeFi.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=058n40NpfqM

The SORA network excels at providing tools for decentralized applications that use digital assets, such as atomic token swaps, bridging tokens to other blockchains, and creating programmatic rules involving digital assets. Besides Polkaswap, one of the main applications running on the SORA network is the SORA decentralized economic system itself.

Prize Pool

This is BIG! The prize pool for our community is 30,000 XSTUSD (5000 XSTUSD monthly)!!! Here’s monthly prize distribution:





1st Prize: 2500 XSTUSD

2nd Prize: 1500 XSTUSD

3rd Prize: 1000 XSTUSD





The top 10 nominations will be awarded 2 DEO tokens and 1 NFT every month!

The DeFi Writing Contest Rules & Guidelines

Must be 18+ to enter.​

Story content can be any story on #defi or #substrate.​

Must create a HackerNoon account, as winners will be contacted via email.​

Who Can Enter the Contest?​

Anyone over the age of 18. There are no location restrictions.

Can I Write Under a Pen Name?

​Yes! You can use your real name on your HackerNoon profile, a fake name, or even create a persona to write under.

How Long Will the Contest Run?​

Round 1: July 1 - July 31, 2022

Round 2: August 1 - August 31, 2022

Round 3: September 1 - September 30, 2022

Round 4: October 1 - October 31, 2022

Round 5: November 1 - November 30, 2022

Round 6: December 1 - December 31, 2022

Can I submit more than one entry to the contest?

Of course. Each story submission shall be considered a new entry into the writing contest.

How are the winners selected?

​Each month, we’ll take the top 10 story submissions that generated the most traffic.

Those 10 stories will be voted on by HackerNoon staff and the 3 stories with the most votes win.

Can I win more than one prize?

​Yes! If you submit multiple stories, each has the chance to win.

​

Nominees are selected by total traffic each month and then voted on by our team. If 2 of your submitted stories that month are in the top 10 stories that month, both of them are eligible to win a prize.

​

Meaning you could potentially bag both first and second place in the contest if 2 of your stories make it to the top 10.

If I win a prize in round 1, can I still submit another entry into round 2?

Absolutely! Please feel free to enter each round of the competition.