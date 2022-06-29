Official account for all the writing contests powered by Hacker Noon.
Heyo Hackers! Welcome to the #DeFi Writing Contest by Sora and HackerNoon!
This is your chance to use your writing skills and your knowledge and opinions on decentralized finance, crypto, and substrate to win money from a whopping $30,000 XSTUSD prize pool! Also, The top 10 nominations will be awarded 2 DEO tokens and 1 NFT every month!
Entering the contest is quite easy. Simply submit your article to HackerNoon with the #defi or #substrate tag, and once it is published, your submission will qualify for the contest!
Your story’s content can be anything about decentralized finance - it can be any story about the crypto industry, your opinion piece on the current state of finance and DeFi, your DeFi projects, crypto investments, or substrate - share how substrate enables building future-proof blockchains optimized for any use case.
For inspiration, check out the HackerNoon #defi or #substrate stories. Also visit https://soranomics.com/ to get more ideas for your stories!
SORA is both a supranational world economic system that decentralizes the concept of a central bank as well as a network in the Polkadot ecosystem that will connect to the Polkadot relay chain and the parachains with built-in tools focused on DeFi.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=058n40NpfqM
The SORA network excels at providing tools for decentralized applications that use digital assets, such as atomic token swaps, bridging tokens to other blockchains, and creating programmatic rules involving digital assets. Besides Polkaswap, one of the main applications running on the SORA network is the SORA decentralized economic system itself.
This is BIG! The prize pool for our community is 30,000 XSTUSD (5000 XSTUSD monthly)!!! Here’s monthly prize distribution:
1st Prize: 2500 XSTUSD
2nd Prize: 1500 XSTUSD
3rd Prize: 1000 XSTUSD
The top 10 nominations will be awarded 2 DEO tokens and 1 NFT every month!
Anyone over the age of 18. There are no location restrictions.
Yes! You can use your real name on your HackerNoon profile, a fake name, or even create a persona to write under.
Round 1: July 1 - July 31, 2022
Round 2: August 1 - August 31, 2022
Round 3: September 1 - September 30, 2022
Round 4: October 1 - October 31, 2022
Round 5: November 1 - November 30, 2022
Round 6: December 1 - December 31, 2022
Of course. Each story submission shall be considered a new entry into the writing contest.
Each month, we’ll take the top 10 story submissions that generated the most traffic.
Those 10 stories will be voted on by HackerNoon staff and the 3 stories with the most votes win.
Yes! If you submit multiple stories, each has the chance to win.
Nominees are selected by total traffic each month and then voted on by our team. If 2 of your submitted stories that month are in the top 10 stories that month, both of them are eligible to win a prize.
Meaning you could potentially bag both first and second place in the contest if 2 of your stories make it to the top 10.
Absolutely! Please feel free to enter each round of the competition.